|James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by dainformant(m): 8:15pm On Feb 26
Former governor of Delta state, James Ibori today hosted Warri billionaire and business mogul, Chief Ayiri Emami at his country home in Oghara, Delta state. The politician who was released from a UK prison after being convicted of fraud and money laundering -was seen in a happy mood as he met with his guests.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/james-ibori-plays-hosts-ayiri-emami-and.html
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:18pm On Feb 26
MISSPERFECT28
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by dainformant(m): 8:22pm On Feb 26
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by haywire07(m): 8:25pm On Feb 26
He wan begin collect all the money wey he borrow them b4 he went to jail
6 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by emcygen: 9:16pm On Feb 26
Later the federal government would be looking for ghost workers to fish out, is BUHARI not a ghost worker nw?
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:31pm On Feb 26
Don na Don
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Franknigga(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Hmmmm
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by IsaacBuchi(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Nairaland mods una no dey sleep?
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by verygudbadguy(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Enough of these photo section abeg. If Nigeria was a sane country, people would be ashamed to associate with the ex-convict.
Here, we celebrate thieves and give them more resson to empty the cookie jar.
33 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by rebeccausoro: 10:59pm On Feb 26
PDP..... SHARE THE MONEY!!!
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by EastGold(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
I won't be surprised if Onanefe joins APC.
Well, it will be a thief join thieves collabo
1 Like
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by maberry(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
The most important investments is that which you sow into other people's life
James ibori picked Ayiri from nothing and made him who is today
Ayiri is now there for him in time of need
5 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by cosmatika(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
Nigerian politicians no get shame sha
2 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by OKorowanta: 11:00pm On Feb 26
My man
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by 175(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
Ibori na real boss
5 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 11:00pm On Feb 26
Lol. Ibori is more popular and loved than Buhari . True or false?
10 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
The great criminal... I hail o
1 Like
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Okuda(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
dainformant:
Business mogul wetin he dey do? Make una stop to dey hype people wey no deserve am abeg!
11 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by omenkaLives: 11:01pm On Feb 26
This Ayiri guy ehn! See him fine fine butter shildren.
A crook i suspect he is.
Governor of Delta state i suspect he will become after Okowa.
I fear this country.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:02pm On Feb 26
See those kids holding and hugging a thief...don't they teach current affairs in schools anymore?
At least they shld have known he's a thief,an ex convict...and a man who's robbing them of their future
5 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Chiscomax(m): 11:02pm On Feb 26
I love this man
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by ifyan(m): 11:03pm On Feb 26
9ja which way. A criminal is highly celebrated.
Hmm next is beauty pageant. As for educational purpose, sorry na your name
2 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by adegeye38(m): 11:03pm On Feb 26
all i see is an ex convict
1 Like
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by biolaowo(m): 11:04pm On Feb 26
Are you destined to be a fool
DIKEnaWAR:
5 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Damilare6293: 11:05pm On Feb 26
this man is not a thief....................but a robber.
3 Likes
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by ephi123(f): 11:05pm On Feb 26
verygudbadguy:
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by despi64(m): 11:07pm On Feb 26
Na wah! Spits
1 Like
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by sam0147: 11:09pm On Feb 26
Nice
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by Ddy(m): 11:09pm On Feb 26
Okuda:
I think say by Now,u for don hang urself
1 Like
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by mestrophil(m): 11:11pm On Feb 26
Grand Father lee.... Paying Homage to th king Maker...James onanefe Ibori...[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos by bonechamberlain(m): 11:12pm On Feb 26
Apc trying to use ayiri to convince ibori
