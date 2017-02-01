Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos (12745 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/james-ibori-plays-hosts-ayiri-emami-and.html Former governor of Delta state, James Ibori today hosted Warri billionaire and business mogul, Chief Ayiri Emami at his country home in Oghara, Delta state. The politician who was released from a UK prison after being convicted of fraud and money laundering -was seen in a happy mood as he met with his guests.

He wan begin collect all the money wey he borrow them b4 he went to jail 6 Likes

Later the federal government would be looking for ghost workers to fish out, is BUHARI not a ghost worker nw? 21 Likes 3 Shares

Enough of these photo section abeg. If Nigeria was a sane country, people would be ashamed to associate with the ex-convict.



Here, we celebrate thieves and give them more resson to empty the cookie jar. 33 Likes

The most important investments is that which you sow into other people's life

James ibori picked Ayiri from nothing and made him who is today

Ayiri is now there for him in time of need 5 Likes

Nigerian politicians no get shame sha 2 Likes

Ibori na real boss 5 Likes

Lol. Ibori is more popular and loved than Buhari . True or false? 10 Likes

The great criminal... I hail o 1 Like

Business mogul wetin he dey do? Make una stop to dey hype people wey no deserve am abeg! Business mogul wetin he dey do? Make una stop to dey hype people wey no deserve am abeg! 11 Likes





A crook i suspect he is.



Governor of Delta state i suspect he will become after Okowa.



I fear this country. This Ayiri guy ehn! See him fine fine butter shildren.A crook i suspect he is.Governor of Delta state i suspect he will become after Okowa.I fear this country. 3 Likes 1 Share

See those kids holding and hugging a thief...don't they teach current affairs in schools anymore?

At least they shld have known he's a thief,an ex convict...and a man who's robbing them of their future 5 Likes

I love this man

9ja which way. A criminal is highly celebrated.



Hmm next is beauty pageant. As for educational purpose, sorry na your name 2 Likes

all i see is an ex convict 1 Like

Lol. Ibori is more popular and loved than Buhari . True or false? Are you destined to be a fool 5 Likes

this man is not a thief....................but a robber. 3 Likes

Enough of these photo section abeg. If Nigeria was a sane country, people would be ashamed to associate with the ex-convict.



Here, we celebrate thieves and give them more resson to empty the cookie jar.

Na wah! Spits 1 Like

Business mogul wetin he dey do? Make una stop to dey hype people wey no deserve am abeg!

I think say by Now,u for don hang urself I think say by Now,u for don hang urself 1 Like

