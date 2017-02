Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Everybody Was Nominated For Eviction. Housemates Confused (10100 Views)

But I think Biggie did this and i commend him for doing this. Housemates are really getting too comfortable this days.



Am glued to the TV anyway. FYI, No be DSTV oo I dey watch am GOTV eh, i no get DSTV money abeg, make i talk true...lol



people's reaction below..



who come go today

the kain spirit of twist wey dey flow for that house right now no be sere sere o. Biggie is a fùcking amazing force mehn

#interestinglyamazing 3 Likes

Time to vote out TTT 17 Likes

useless Program 31 Likes 4 Shares

There are many pressing issues Nigerian youth are supposed to bug their about heads about, but No, they will rather waste precious time on how one TTT kissed one Bisola 10 Likes

big brother want to make huge money this week .

bettercreature:

Time to vote out TTT Yes!!!! Yes!!!! 3 Likes

Ok. And for that reason we should all fry eggs shey? 2 Likes

Tboss next to go back home





Bisola is up for winning this contest

What should we now do?

Dumb program for dumb people. 13 Likes 1 Share

TBoss! TBoss! TBoss! time up! This is the voice of biggest brother 1 Like

BBN get sense.they must have noticed that nomination of TTT will generate more revenue for dem as he is being hated by public.They also notice that he might not be nominated by fellow housemates.thus,nominating all of dem 3 Likes 1 Share

They want them to intensify their promiscuity

Na only on nairaland I de watch the show ooo 28 Likes 1 Share

Izecson3D:

who come go today the two fake housemates the two fake housemates 2 Likes

So this is supposed to be suspense abi? Mtcheww!

arran Nonsens! d wole drama is full of poo.

TTT must go 4 Likes



Wassap ti take ofa... Ok, so naija now haff dere version of bbm?? Anyway,why evict everyone when most of us dont use bb againWassap ti take ofa...

Broke gal!!!!u better don't quote me if u know what is good for you because I just said my mind.na play I dey oh.lol but na money no make u fit afford common dstv.chai!!

Op, post what you've learnt from the programme so far or you shut up.... 4 Likes

martineverest:

BBN get sense.they must have noticed that nomination of TTT will generate more revenue for dem as he is being hated by public.They also notice that he might not be nominated by fellow housemates.thus,nominating all of dem WhiteHouseNaija:

Even my favourite nominated herself.