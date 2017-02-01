Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) (14054 Views)

She put her children to bed at 9.15 before going to sleep. Her husband who was initially out came back and discovered someone sleeping next to their daughter.



“My youngest child is four years old and she sleeps in our room on a separate mattress. She was sleeping peacefully until my husband arrived home and woke me up – asking who the person sleeping next to our little girl was.”



The mysterious intruder, who was Unclad, gave no response when they asked her how she had got into the house or what she was doing there. The family were left horrified after insisting all the windows and doors were closed and securely locked. Some people in the area has described lady as a witch.





SouthAfricans and weird things are like 3 Likes

The best South Africans can offer the world is their stupidity and irrationality. 16 Likes 1 Share

*Mayb She Was Teaching The Kid Parts Of The Body

*She Was Tasting The Kid's Blood :- Two Things*Mayb She Was Teaching The Kid Parts Of The BodyOr*She Was Tasting The Kid's Blood :- 1 Like

They should inspect the daughter 360° 1 Like 1 Share

Benin airways things 4 Likes

This one no b witch..a witch does not av to be unclad to operate well. She is probably one of her husband's sex-starved mistress waiting impatiently in d wrong room to be straaved 3 Likes

and they don beat her 1 Like

i don't care about this xenophobic people 4 Likes

I know her very well, she is a ghost.

Africa and Witch mentality SMH!...Maybe the man's mistress who was sneaked into the house the previous day to deflate attention. Perhaps they thought the wife would go out, or go to work but she didn't. I have seen and heard of several cases like this where a mistress was hidden under the bed for days waiting for a wife to leave so she could escape.



Women when you come home and your husband is alone, screen your house, even under beds. 5 Likes 2 Shares

There's no need thinking who she is cos its already glaring. Biko take the kid to a church for deliverance cos my people go say ''a di a ma ma ooo'' choi! End of storyWatin kon happen afterwards naThere's no need thinking who she is cos its already glaring. Biko take the kid to a church for deliverance cos my people go say ''a di a ma ma ooo'' 1 Like

Olosho from your village.

she crawl in to play with the girl na.

Meanwhile, she should meet chidimna for cucumber guide or go meet Beni girls for perfect witching cos am not understanding her motive..

And have been sleeping alone for years.... No babe mistake knock my door yet my edo sisters dey miss road go south Africa... 2 Likes

they should blame Nigeria for this

Harwoyeez:

Benin airways things

I tell you, Edo line. This one is on transit. I tell you, Edo line. This one is on transit. 1 Like

So you want me to believe this? 1 Like

midolian:

This one no b witch..a witch does not av to be unclad to operate well. She is probably one of her husband's sex-starved mistress waiting impatiently in d wrong room to be straaved U Neva Dey Alright U Neva Dey Alright