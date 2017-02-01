₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Kolababe: 12:26pm
According to South African news portal, Citizens.co. za, a South African family was left horrified after they found a Unclad woman sleeping in bed next to their 4 year old daughter. According to the little girl's mother, Casma Selepe, 34, the incident happened at their resident in Solomondale, in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.
She put her children to bed at 9.15 before going to sleep. Her husband who was initially out came back and discovered someone sleeping next to their daughter.
“My youngest child is four years old and she sleeps in our room on a separate mattress. She was sleeping peacefully until my husband arrived home and woke me up – asking who the person sleeping next to our little girl was.”
The mysterious intruder, who was Unclad, gave no response when they asked her how she had got into the house or what she was doing there. The family were left horrified after insisting all the windows and doors were closed and securely locked. Some people in the area has described lady as a witch.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photos-family-shocked-to-find-Unclad.html
3 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Kolababe: 12:26pm
hmm
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by farouk0403(m): 12:42pm
SouthAfricans and weird things are like
3 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by decatalyst(m): 12:44pm
The best South Africans can offer the world is their stupidity and irrationality.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:26pm
@ unclezuma pls do u know this woman
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by highrise07(m): 1:27pm
i comment my reserve,..... baba has something to say.
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Kennyodinye: 1:27pm
Two Things
*Mayb She Was Teaching The Kid Parts Of The Body
Or
*She Was Tasting The Kid's Blood :-
1 Like
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Tazmode(m): 1:27pm
Something is amiss somewhere
They should inspect the daughter 360°
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Harwoyeez(m): 1:27pm
Benin airways things
4 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by midolian(m): 1:27pm
This one no b witch..a witch does not av to be unclad to operate well. She is probably one of her husband's sex-starved mistress waiting impatiently in d wrong room to be straaved
3 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Nogodyej: 1:28pm
and they don beat her
1 Like
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by madgoat(m): 1:28pm
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by iceberryose(m): 1:28pm
i don't care about this xenophobic people
4 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Laitesmart(m): 1:29pm
Wahala wa oooo.... Tot dis only happens in movies
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by kanicorp9(m): 1:29pm
Check Bisola Skit With Emmaohmagod
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FlXpddopkU
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by tabisegroup(m): 1:29pm
Mentoring
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Scatterscatter(m): 1:29pm
I know her very well, she is a ghost.
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by bigheart2013(m): 1:30pm
Africa and Witch mentality SMH!...Maybe the man's mistress who was sneaked into the house the previous day to deflate attention. Perhaps they thought the wife would go out, or go to work but she didn't. I have seen and heard of several cases like this where a mistress was hidden under the bed for days waiting for a wife to leave so she could escape.
Women when you come home and your husband is alone, screen your house, even under beds.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Feranchek(m): 1:30pm
choi! End of story Watin kon happen afterwards na
There's no need thinking who she is cos its already glaring. Biko take the kid to a church for deliverance cos my people go say ''a di a ma ma ooo''
1 Like
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by olaolulazio(m): 1:31pm
Olosho from your village.
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by ritababe(f): 1:31pm
she crawl in to play with the girl na.
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Icecomrade: 1:31pm
withch
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by LastSurvivor11: 1:31pm
Funny news..
Meanwhile, she should meet chidimna for cucumber guide or go meet Beni girls for perfect witching cos am not understanding her motive..
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by jimmyolasun(m): 1:31pm
And have been sleeping alone for years.... No babe mistake knock my door yet my edo sisters dey miss road go south Africa...
2 Likes
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by rightwingz: 1:32pm
they should blame Nigeria for this
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by MARKone(m): 1:33pm
Harwoyeez:
I tell you, Edo line. This one is on transit.
1 Like
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Bigajeff(m): 1:33pm
So you want me to believe this?
1 Like
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Muafrika2: 1:33pm
Weird
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Healthybiz: 1:33pm
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by Kennyodinye: 1:34pm
midolian:U Neva Dey Alright
|Re: South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) by unclezuma: 1:34pm
Godprotectigbo5:
That's terrible news...I believe she was working on the husband and forgot to leave.
1 Like
