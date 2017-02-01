Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) (6005 Views)

Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) / Northern Governors Wives Visit Aisha Buhari (Photos) / Dolapo Osinbajo And Nigerian Police Wives Meet (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-northern-governors-wives-meet-in.html Northern Governors Wives Forum Meeting held today in Borno state





The wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian Wives of Northern ElitesThe wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian

ok oo

They should look into the prevalent of almajiri, polio and ivf in d north. 3 Likes

lovely mothers. respect to you all ladies

anything that constantly bleeds for about five days everymonth but still won't die deserves our respect 1 Like

to send Aisha to the other room.. 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Na so e de start, Northern Govs wives and Southern Govs wives. Some Southern Govs wives looks classier, their husbands loots de reflect on their wives





some of them, dont want to believe the northern region, is dead and old story.. the northern region is dead , along time ago...



they overthrown mr buhari and kill the northern region, that was during ibb or abacha.. era.. they killed the northern region during ibb or abacha time, by members of the langtan mafia.. which was inside the military. and they created the central region call division 3.. with headquarter in jos plateau state.









,,,some of them, dont want to believe the northern region, is dead and old story.. the northern region is dead , along time ago...they overthrown mr buhari and kill the northern region, that was during ibb or abacha.. era.. they killed the northern region during ibb or abacha time, by members of the langtan mafia.. which was inside the military. and they created the central region call division 3.. with headquarter in jos plateau state. 1 Like

Hmm.....Make una careful sha



Some of them dey open the paper upandan like say they have any meaningful thing to

contribute



Btw, after the meeting what next... ? Akuko!Some of them dey open the paper upandan like say they have any meaningful thing tocontributeBtw, after the meeting what next... 1 Like

Madam Governors wives, Book haram, almajiri, early marriage and VVF should be top on your agenda. 3 Likes 1 Share

omo see yariyan 1 Like 1 Share

She is a Christian 1 Like 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

mothers of boko haram ode ni ode ni

2. Keneking: Quote Post Wives of Northern Elites The wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian

Not withstanding not seeing her face

@red veil, so what happens to non-veilers?

or is the veil now part of Northern female dressing? 1 Like

slawomir:

lovely mothers. respect to you all ladies

anything that constantly bleeds for about five days everymonth but still won't die deserves our respect Smh. Smh.

lol

bt them fine o jesu,shai

Keneking:

Wives of Northern Elites



The wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian her husband is a Christian na her husband is a Christian na

Insha Allah one day my Hajia will be there too.

Hope the meeting is all about the betterment of the lives of the IDPs, and not about irrelevant issues

IF only one engineer Can come up with integrity scanning machine.

adadike281:

They should look into the prevalent of almajiri, polio and ivf in d north. is it IVF or VVF?me no know anytin o,me jst dey ask. is it IVF or VVF?me no know anytin o,me jst dey ask.

madridguy:

Insha Allah one day my Hajia will be there too. wish u all dat u wish urself wish u all dat u wish urself