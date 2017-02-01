₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by olokeded: 2:05pm
Northern Governors Wives Forum Meeting held today in Borno state
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Keneking: 2:12pm
Wives of Northern Elites
The wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by WildChild00(m): 2:18pm
ok oo
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by adadike281(f): 2:37pm
They should look into the prevalent of almajiri, polio and ivf in d north.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by slawomir: 4:19pm
lovely mothers. respect to you all ladies
anything that constantly bleeds for about five days everymonth but still won't die deserves our respect
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by talk2archy: 4:19pm
to send Aisha to the other room..
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by avicenna1(m): 4:20pm
ok
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by jejemanito: 4:20pm
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by nony43(m): 4:20pm
Na so e de start, Northern Govs wives and Southern Govs wives. Some Southern Govs wives looks classier, their husbands loots de reflect on their wives
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by math2000: 4:21pm
,,,
some of them, dont want to believe the northern region, is dead and old story.. the northern region is dead , along time ago...
they overthrown mr buhari and kill the northern region, that was during ibb or abacha.. era.. they killed the northern region during ibb or abacha time, by members of the langtan mafia.. which was inside the military. and they created the central region call division 3.. with headquarter in jos plateau state.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by shorlla(m): 4:21pm
Hmm.....Make una careful sha
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:21pm
Akuko!
Some of them dey open the paper upandan like say they have any meaningful thing to
contribute
Btw, after the meeting what next...?
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by chinjo(m): 4:22pm
Madam Governors wives, Book haram, almajiri, early marriage and VVF should be top on your agenda.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by profhezekiah: 4:23pm
omo see yariyan
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by ibkenny2(m): 4:24pm
She is a Christian
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by jegz25(m): 4:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:ode ni
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Simpoto: 4:25pm
2. Keneking: Quote Post Wives of Northern Elites The wife of Taraba State governor looks Christian
Not withstanding not seeing her face
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Mavrick2012: 4:25pm
@red veil, so what happens to non-veilers?
or is the veil now part of Northern female dressing?
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by steppin: 4:25pm
slawomir:Smh.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:25pm
lol
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Abalado: 4:28pm
bt them fine o jesu,shai
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 4:32pm
Keneking:her husband is a Christian na
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:35pm
Insha Allah one day my Hajia will be there too.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by tillaman(m): 4:39pm
Hope the meeting is all about the betterment of the lives of the IDPs, and not about irrelevant issues
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by balancediet(m): 4:42pm
IF only one engineer Can come up with integrity scanning machine.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by tijjanioyan: 4:50pm
adadike281:is it IVF or VVF?me no know anytin o,me jst dey ask.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by tijjanioyan: 4:55pm
madridguy:wish u all dat u wish urself
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Meet In Borno (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:57pm
Thanks Boss.
tijjanioyan:
