Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB - Politics - Nairaland

Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 6:07pm
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Tuesday explained why it is impossible for someone from the South-East to become Nigeria’s President.

In a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, the group said the structure of Nigerian system which had reduced Igbos to “minorities” had made it impossible for the race to emerge as Nigerian President.

Claiming that “Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria,” Madu said, “The way Nigeria is structured politically, it will be very hard for Igbo man to be president of Nigeria. The structure almost reduced Ndigbo to a minority tribe in Nigeria but history has always proved that Ndigbo is the largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state, in all the Nations of the world.

“Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality; even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria become temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo that make every state thick returned to their native hometowns.

“Even with our population and handshake with some geopolitical zones, it will be hard for the Igbo to be Nigerian president because there is a grand plot against Ndigbo in Nigeria. It will still be difficult for Igbo man to be president in Nigeria.”

He, however, noted that the only reason that will force Igbos to agree to Presidency was for Nigerians to support the actualisation struggle “because that’s the only working panacea that attract regional interest to the presidency.”

Recall that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo had recently advocated for an Igbo Presidency in 2019.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/impossible-igbo-man-become-nigerias-president-2019-massob/

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:09pm
Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OnankpaBa(m): 6:09pm
Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria grin grin grin

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by GameGod(m): 6:16pm
Yeah, very imposible.

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by MutantMetahuman: 6:19pm
Igbos are minority, minority needs to form strong alliance with the majority; north or south west.
since they are not ready to do that, they should forget it and focus on getting their biafra.

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 6:24pm
Presidency?
Thanks, but No Thanks!

All we want is the restoration of Republic of Biafra [Land of the rising Sun].

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by ozoebuka1(m): 6:25pm
" He, however, noted that the only reason that will force Igbos to agree to Presidency was for Nigerians to support the actualisation struggle" this got me cracking...

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by okosodo: 6:33pm
Awareness is what matters, followed by believing in yourselves. I believe the ibos have these weapons

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Zita55(f): 6:34pm
PDJT:
Presidency?
Thanks, but No Thanks!

All we want is the restoration of Republic of Biafra [Land of the rising Sun].


On point jare

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Flatties: 6:41pm
Yes no hope for 2019, try in 2023

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by modath(f): 6:43pm
OnankpaBa:
Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria grin grin grin

While also being the "largest ethnic majority" in same Nigeria...The contradictory nature of these statements should be clear but when victim mode is the default mode, it will be very hard to assimilate....... smiley

Make friends, build bridges.... More bees are caught with honey......

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 6:53pm
I won't utter a word today

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by CriminalIkedi: 6:56pm
Lmaooo @ political slaves cheesy cheesy grin

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 6:56pm
PDJT:
Presidency?
Thanks, but No Thanks!

All we want is the restoration of Republic of Biafra [Land of the rising Sun].


Ask kanu

The Onikuje of kuje prison


Obi of kuje

Him go tell you how far

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by babyfaceafrica: 6:57pm
Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Rednaxelot: 6:58pm
“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state, in all the Nations of the world.

“Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality; even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria become temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo that make every state thick returned to their native hometowns.
These Ugandans/Jews won't kill me jare.

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 6:58pm
sarrki:



Ask kanu

The Onikuje of kuje prison


Obi of kuje

Him go tell you how far

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by gartamanta: 6:58pm
The zoo must fall!

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by nkwuocha: 6:59pm
sarrki:



Ask kanu

The Onikuje of kuje prison


Obi of kuje

Him go tell you how far


kanu will still be breathing when your master soon succumb to death.

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 7:04pm
nkwuocha:



kanu will still be breathing when your master soon succumb to death.


So the power of life and death belongs to you?

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by nkwuocha: 7:05pm
sarrki:



So the power of life and death belongs to you?

i said he will be dead and kanu will be released.THIS is a fact.

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 7:06pm
sarrki:



So the power of life and death belongs to you?

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:13pm
sarrki:
I won't utter a word today

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:13pm
sarrki:



Ask kanu

The Onikuje of kuje prison


Obi of kuje

Him go tell you how far

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
i stand with pmb

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
gartamanta:
The zoo must fall!

after Kanu's death

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
GameGod:
Yeah, very imposible.

gbam

Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by SweetLove0(f): 7:16pm
Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:17pm
OnankpaBa:
Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria grin grin grin
Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:18pm
Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:20pm
MutantMetahuman:
Igbos are minority, minority needs to form strong alliance with the majoritym north or south west.
since they are not ready to do that, they should forget it and focus on getting their biafra.

thats if they will ever get the biafra

