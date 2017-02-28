₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 6:07pm
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Tuesday explained why it is impossible for someone from the South-East to become Nigeria’s President.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/impossible-igbo-man-become-nigerias-president-2019-massob/
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:09pm
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OnankpaBa(m): 6:09pm
Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by GameGod(m): 6:16pm
Yeah, very imposible.
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by MutantMetahuman: 6:19pm
Igbos are minority, minority needs to form strong alliance with the majority; north or south west.
since they are not ready to do that, they should forget it and focus on getting their biafra.
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 6:24pm
Presidency?
Thanks, but No Thanks!
All we want is the restoration of Republic of Biafra [Land of the rising Sun].
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by ozoebuka1(m): 6:25pm
" He, however, noted that the only reason that will force Igbos to agree to Presidency was for Nigerians to support the actualisation struggle" this got me cracking...
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by okosodo: 6:33pm
Awareness is what matters, followed by believing in yourselves. I believe the ibos have these weapons
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Zita55(f): 6:34pm
PDJT:
On point jare
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Flatties: 6:41pm
Yes no hope for 2019, try in 2023
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by modath(f): 6:43pm
OnankpaBa:
While also being the "largest ethnic majority" in same Nigeria...The contradictory nature of these statements should be clear but when victim mode is the default mode, it will be very hard to assimilate.......
Make friends, build bridges.... More bees are caught with honey......
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 6:53pm
I won't utter a word today
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by CriminalIkedi: 6:56pm
Lmaooo @ political slaves
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 6:56pm
PDJT:
Ask kanu
The Onikuje of kuje prison
Obi of kuje
Him go tell you how far
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by babyfaceafrica: 6:57pm
Hahahahha
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by Rednaxelot: 6:58pm
“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state, in all the Nations of the world.
These Ugandans/Jews won't kill me jare.
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 6:58pm
sarrki:
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by gartamanta: 6:58pm
The zoo must fall!
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by nkwuocha: 6:59pm
sarrki:
kanu will still be breathing when your master soon succumb to death.
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by sarrki(m): 7:04pm
nkwuocha:
So the power of life and death belongs to you?
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by nkwuocha: 7:05pm
sarrki:
i said he will be dead and kanu will be released.THIS is a fact.
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by PDJT: 7:06pm
sarrki:
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:13pm
sarrki:
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:13pm
sarrki:
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
i stand with pmb
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
gartamanta:
after Kanu's death
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by stephnie1(f): 7:15pm
GameGod:
gbam
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by SweetLove0(f): 7:16pm
mtchew
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:17pm
OnankpaBa:
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by DONSMITH123(m): 7:18pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:20pm
MutantMetahuman:
thats if they will ever get the biafra
