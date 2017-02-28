Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why It’s Impossible For Igbo Man To Become Nigeria’s President In 2019 – MASSOB (9727 Views)

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Tuesday explained why it is impossible for someone from the South-East to become Nigeria’s President.



In a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, the group said the structure of Nigerian system which had reduced Igbos to “minorities” had made it impossible for the race to emerge as Nigerian President.



Claiming that “Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria,” Madu said, “The way Nigeria is structured politically, it will be very hard for Igbo man to be president of Nigeria. The structure almost reduced Ndigbo to a minority tribe in Nigeria but history has always proved that Ndigbo is the largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria.



“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state, in all the Nations of the world.



“Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality; even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria become temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo that make every state thick returned to their native hometowns.



“Even with our population and handshake with some geopolitical zones, it will be hard for the Igbo to be Nigerian president because there is a grand plot against Ndigbo in Nigeria. It will still be difficult for Igbo man to be president in Nigeria.”



He, however, noted that the only reason that will force Igbos to agree to Presidency was for Nigerians to support the actualisation struggle “because that’s the only working panacea that attract regional interest to the presidency.”



Recall that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo had recently advocated for an Igbo Presidency in 2019.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/impossible-igbo-man-become-nigerias-president-2019-massob/

Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria

Igbos are minority, minority needs to form strong alliance with the majority; north or south west.

since they are not ready to do that, they should forget it and focus on getting their biafra. 38 Likes 1 Share

All we want is the restoration of Republic of Biafra [Land of the rising Sun]. 30 Likes 2 Shares

" He, however, noted that the only reason that will force Igbos to agree to Presidency was for Nigerians to support the actualisation struggle" this got me cracking... 27 Likes

Awareness is what matters, followed by believing in yourselves. I believe the ibos have these weapons 2 Likes

On point jare On point jare

Yes no hope for 2019, try in 2023 1 Like

While also being the "largest ethnic majority" in same Nigeria...The contradictory nature of these statements should be clear but when victim mode is the default mode, it will be very hard to assimilate.......



While also being the "largest ethnic majority" in same Nigeria...The contradictory nature of these statements should be clear but when victim mode is the default mode, it will be very hard to assimilate.......

Make friends, build bridges.... More bees are caught with honey......

I won't utter a word today



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 13 Likes 3 Shares

Lmaooo @ political slaves 17 Likes 3 Shares

Hahahahha

“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state, in all the Nations of the world.



“Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality; even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria become temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo that make every state thick returned to their native hometowns.

These Ugandans/Jews won't kill me jare.

The zoo must fall! 10 Likes

kanu will still be breathing when your master soon succumb to death. kanu will still be breathing when your master soon succumb to death. 13 Likes

i stand with pmb 2 Likes

