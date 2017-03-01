₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,467 members, 3,392,650 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" (9870 Views)
[ NLs "48 Days Of Power"] Day 1-"Never Outshine The Master" / How Osinbajo Saved Me From Toronto Certificate Scandal - Tinubu / How Osinbajo Ruled Nigeria In The Absence Of Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by agongajoseph(m): 6:02am
On Monday, the loud murmurings of several weeks on social media finally caught the attention of the presidency.By Sam Ibemere
https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/review-how-osinbajo-failed-the-first-law-of-power/
2 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Oliviaxx(f): 6:14am
you guys should let this man be oooo...are we not all currently enjoying the positive change he has brought
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by izombie(m): 6:16am
If it is so then that law is rubbish. I am igbo but osinbajo should carry on jare
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:19am
agongajoseph:
Trash
60 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by dealslip(f): 6:22am
So we should pretend we cant see the fact that Buhari is a colossal failure. Osinbajo ride on. Loosening the yoke of the Hausa Fulani illiterate cabal/mafia from our neck. I know the writer is obviously sarcastic and trying to point to the fact that Bulgari is a burden on the neck of Nigeria. His illiteracy, unintelligence, and outright bigotism will make Abacha green with envy. He has a First Class in wickedness.
67 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by HsLBroker(m): 6:27am
SamuelAnyawu:
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Ahmadgani(m): 6:31am
Let others do the work while you take credit.
48 Laws of power with contraditions
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by chukkystar(m): 6:35am
Even fowl will outshine dis kind master
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Waspy(m): 6:36am
Rumblerusers.. .....If there's no smoke, you guys will definitely look to start a fire.
What do you gain... .....Nothing
3 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Kondomatic(m): 6:37am
Osibanjo is our president
6 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by ZUBY77(m): 6:40am
When your master is wicked, outshine him.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Oladimejyy(m): 6:44am
1 Like
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by LordIsaac(m): 6:46am
The same law says that when the master is incompetent and about to fall, hasten the process, erode his useless legacies and be ruthless about it (its reversal). Go and read the law again!
52 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by HiddenShadow: 6:51am
ZUBY77:
Lala, One bottle of orijin for this one
Mynd give him a plate of pepper soup and ishiewu
Seun, put on the AC for him and give him toothpick
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by 2kass(m): 6:54am
Una sha wan cause division. Why are like this in this country.
If truly you love Osibanjo, you will keep quiet and pretend you prefer the Master. Infact you will hail the master for making use of his Vice.
"You guyz have forgotten the 1st law of common sense"
18 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Einl(m): 6:56am
Not that Osinbanjo is wonderful or brilliant, but that Buhari was so bad that anything else would be celebrated.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Gentlebabs(m): 6:57am
This Op is intelligent. But, what about that part of 48 Laws that advices you give your Master the glory for all accomplished success? Don't you think he has been doing this, being the reason he appointed an able Lieutenant?
5 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by emperorAY(m): 6:58am
What if d master is totallly focused southern should d apprentice go down with him
Besides rules ar meant to be broken
3 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by babyfaceafrica: 6:59am
Bad belle,how has he outshine his Masters?.. So he should be dumb like samboribo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Zirah: 7:04am
Nobody has said what will happen when one breaks the lst law of power
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Flyingngel(m): 7:07am
Out shine?
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Allwility: 7:13am
"Saul has killed a thousand, but David ten thousand" readily comes to mind.
I think people should learn to read and deduce what the OP is trying to say. The last sentence says it all and I readily agree with him.
5 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by jumobi1(m): 7:14am
Except Osinbajo has no master. He is the President.
2 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Solmax(m): 7:17am
Abeg he has Our permission to break all the other 47 more Laws if it would lead to a Better standard of living in Nigeria.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by kellykessy: 7:20am
In some case, you just have to outshine your master especially when your master is 'duns’.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by joinnow: 7:29am
He never broke any law of power joor
His master is not coming back soon and His Master has Abscond
So he is the new master and cannot Outshine
Himself now
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by nelcliff(m): 7:31am
Einl:
1 Like
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Histrings08(m): 7:36am
What about rule number 9?
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by killsmith(m): 7:40am
A dead Master
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by ipobbigot7: 7:51am
Op you are nothing but a disgruntle element, you can help yourself with this.
3 Likes
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Diplomaticbeing(m): 8:01am
I wonder when some parochial people will stop to misinterpret and misconstrue the "never outshine your master" mantra. A subordinate only owes his master loyalty but never servitude. More so, since law courts are yet to start deciding cases based on prejudice, therefore I see no reason for anyone to cast aspersions on the effectual acting president since he had never made any derogatory statement against his boss. They are a team, thus his success or failure is proportionally his boss gain or loss.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" by Jesusloveyou: 8:02am
chukkystar:that means your ineffectual buffoon is less than fowl,
Becos with too much money, he stil perform less than buhari.
Ipods sef, with their half sense.
1 Like
Breaking News - FG Drops All Charges Against Ribadu. / 'Nigeria ‘ll Be Africa’s Biggest Economy By 2023' / Kalu Declares For Pdp
Viewing this topic: teejay4CHRIST, Mekuslala(m), Creatify(m), drxavi, Africanpride, TheSPEAKER(m), soderican(m), ebubeval, NubiLove(m), Xyzaid(m), Abbeylincson(m), Yteflon(m), tripzalee(m), abubaka101, betesi(m), shegra58, timstone, dokomog(m), 12stinep, eagleeye2, maybel(m), Gingerr(f), gbengress1, PROWESX(m), WhoDeyThere(m), WINNERMENTALITY, paulasca4real(m), sloo1, Blackfire(m), simplygreat(m), stlarry001(m), phatasschick(f), Dotunblaze(m), zill(f), mkoabiola, PhantomD(m), UltraMedia(f), Raydans, mheey, tonylaw07(m), medlat(m), BIBILARY(m), gbegudujo, dxplicit, Cachez(m), gonagona(m), germainediva(f), aloenzyme(m), mezi, ayuse(m), davidomos(m), Damilaredrey24(m), movyyzz(m), chiefololade, possibleiyke, safzor92, holuwakore(m), Mrfahaz(m), iamademorlar(m), frankzone, debque(m), worlddpeace48(m), dyydxx, omoere, gbagyiza, beey4u(m), zazzi, rexharysn(m), sagod, alt3r3g0, ricmx, praiseandpeac, platinumphotos, Akinz0126(m), Gravy, mylesJ, Shittaakeem(m), ceeteed(m), rabiumalik, AnonyNymous(m), profemz(m), Westmorland, chris4gold(m), BADNEAT(m), obinna222, Becoted001, YourWife(f), Ralphlauren(m), Rrankdonga(m), kasillars(m), chaidavese, imarayij(m), edo3(m), OkaiCorne(m), toyfat, oluwafreshkid(m), Pablo212, odiereke(m), pipeewa(m), aeonczar, ilivehere and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3