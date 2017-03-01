Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Osinbajo Failed Robert Greene's1st Law Of Power "Never Outshine Your Master" (9870 Views)

On Monday, the loud murmurings of several weeks on social media finally caught the attention of the presidency.



The issue had been the quiet but sometime quarrelsome debate between and among contending forces over how much shine Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had taken away from President Muhammadu Buhari since the latter embarked on medical vacation in UK on January, 19.



It would seem trivial but the debate had been intense.



For many fans of Osinbajo, his ‘magic wand’ must be the reason there appears to be some renewed vigour, hope and pace in governance.



They were quick to point to his ‘diplomatic’ shuttles to the Niger Delta, a region the ailing President had avoided lately for some unconvincing reasons. There is a belief that his ‘wide’ consultations explain the relative calm that pervades the zone, and the increasing volume of oil production that is helping to stabilize the nation’s revenue.



Osinbajo’s recent push in the Forex market is also reported as reason the Naira has been saved further bashing from other international currencies. The Naira had gained some 15% value in 4 days after a long spell on the downside.



Other supporters have added that there is renewed confidence in the economy with Osinbajo’s aggressive pursuit of ‘ease-of-doing-business agenda which hopes to remove unnecessary bottlenecks on the way of would-be investors and visitors to the country.



The icing, his fans claim, is the outcome of the final phase of the Rivers re-run poll which seemed to have also restored some confidence in the electoral process. The trouncing of a ruling party chieftain, Rotimi Amaechi, even in his own area, is said to owe largely to Osinbajo’s insistence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must deliver on its integrity mandate.



Osinbajo’s perceived brilliance was bound to raise eye brows, and it did create some measure of discomfort within contending forces in the ruling party.



On Monday, the presidency, speaking through Babafemi Ojudu, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, reacted sharply to insinuations that Osinbajo may be out-performing the vacationing president. He described as ‘mischief makers’ those who, by their positions, held that the Acting President had done appreciably well in leading differently.



“There is nothing that has been done since the Vice-President started acting that is not something that started far back in the past.



“The same people who said we never had economic team, no policy, nothing, are the ones saying this. It is now that the policies we are implementing are maturing and they are seeing the result. It is not a question of one person being better than the other person.,” Ojudu said.



“These are mischief makers, those who do not wish this country well, who are always promoting crisis, who will not allow the people to benefit from this democracy. They are the ones promoting this kind of divisive tendencies,” he added for emphasis.



Rationalizing the import of power distribution at the presidency, Ojudu said, “He (Osinbajo) is in charge but like I said earlier on, this is a joint ticket. The President of Nigeria remains the President of Nigeria. He is acting because it’s one and the same.



“He (Buhari) is more experienced, he has been in the game longer than the Vice-President and if there are major issues that he needs to take decision on, he could call on him and say ‘Sir, what do you think about this we are about to take decision on it? Do you have an opinion? That does not mean he is not in charge.”



The presidency betrayed some emotions, undoubtedly. There are obvious jitters within the fold.



Perhaps, without knowing it, Acting President Osinbajo broke the first Law of Power. He had, for all practical purpose, taken some shine off his principal.



If anything, there is a very strong perception that, being erudite, he has brought more panache and energy to governance. His style appears to engender an environment for fertile discourse which reverberates in the, ‘We hear you loud and clear,’ posture.



He is seen as more accessible, demystifying the office of the President and reaching out more closely to the citizens. True, he mingled with the populace in ‘dreaded’ Niger Delta and even took a stroll at the International Airport in Lagos, personally investigating why services may be out-of-order.



Osinbajo broke the first Law of Power! And, it’s about who should take credit for a job well done.



His ‘failure’ provides a disturbing insight into the contradictions of power and the on-going power play in the presidency. It speaks of the many challenges that hold the country down and the impending battle to mobilize and win over Nigerians in the concerted effort to build a great nation.



Osinbajo’s ‘failure’ informs the greater need to demystify government and bring governance closer to the people.

By Sam Ibemere





you guys should let this man be oooo...are we not all currently enjoying the positive change he has brought 47 Likes 2 Shares

If it is so then that law is rubbish. I am igbo but osinbajo should carry on jare 55 Likes 3 Shares

So we should pretend we cant see the fact that Buhari is a colossal failure. Osinbajo ride on. Loosening the yoke of the Hausa Fulani illiterate cabal/mafia from our neck. I know the writer is obviously sarcastic and trying to point to the fact that Bulgari is a burden on the neck of Nigeria. His illiteracy, unintelligence, and outright bigotism will make Abacha green with envy. He has a First Class in wickedness. 67 Likes 6 Shares

SamuelAnyawu:







Let others do the work while you take credit.



48 Laws of power with contraditions 23 Likes 1 Share

Even fowl will outshine dis kind master 35 Likes 1 Share

Rumblerusers.. .....If there's no smoke, you guys will definitely look to start a fire.



What do you gain... .....Nothing 3 Likes

Osibanjo is our president 6 Likes

When your master is wicked, outshine him. 31 Likes 2 Shares

The same law says that when the master is incompetent and about to fall, hasten the process, erode his useless legacies and be ruthless about it (its reversal). Go and read the law again! 52 Likes 7 Shares

ZUBY77:

When your master is wicked, outshine him.

Lala, One bottle of orijin for this one



Mynd give him a plate of pepper soup and ishiewu



Seun, put on the AC for him and give him toothpick Lala, One bottle of orijin for this oneMynd give him a plate of pepper soup and ishiewuSeun, put on the AC for him and give him toothpick 38 Likes 5 Shares

Una sha wan cause division. Why are like this in this country.



If truly you love Osibanjo, you will keep quiet and pretend you prefer the Master. Infact you will hail the master for making use of his Vice.



"You guyz have forgotten the 1st law of common sense" 18 Likes

Not that Osinbanjo is wonderful or brilliant, but that Buhari was so bad that anything else would be celebrated. 22 Likes 2 Shares

This Op is intelligent. But, what about that part of 48 Laws that advices you give your Master the glory for all accomplished success? Don't you think he has been doing this, being the reason he appointed an able Lieutenant? 5 Likes

What if d master is totallly focused southern should d apprentice go down with him

Besides rules ar meant to be broken 3 Likes

Bad belle,how has he outshine his Masters?.. So he should be dumb like samboribo 8 Likes 1 Share

Nobody has said what will happen when one breaks the lst law of power 3 Likes 1 Share

Out shine?



"Saul has killed a thousand, but David ten thousand" readily comes to mind.

I think people should learn to read and deduce what the OP is trying to say. The last sentence says it all and I readily agree with him. "Saul has killed a thousand, but David ten thousand" readily comes to mind.I think people should learn to read and deduce what the OP is trying to say. The last sentence says it all and I readily agree with him. 5 Likes

Except Osinbajo has no master. He is the President. 2 Likes

Abeg he has Our permission to break all the other 47 more Laws if it would lead to a Better standard of living in Nigeria. 15 Likes 1 Share

In some case, you just have to outshine your master especially when your master is 'duns’. 4 Likes 1 Share

He never broke any law of power joor

His master is not coming back soon and His Master has Abscond

So he is the new master and cannot Outshine

Himself now 12 Likes 1 Share

Einl:

Not that Osinbanjo is wonderful or brilliant,



My guy I don't know abt being wonderful but talking abt being brilliant omo nor dere oo. na like V12 engine o.



What about rule number 9?

A dead Master

Op you are nothing but a disgruntle element, you can help yourself with this. 3 Likes

I wonder when some parochial people will stop to misinterpret and misconstrue the "never outshine your master" mantra. A subordinate only owes his master loyalty but never servitude. More so, since law courts are yet to start deciding cases based on prejudice, therefore I see no reason for anyone to cast aspersions on the effectual acting president since he had never made any derogatory statement against his boss. They are a team, thus his success or failure is proportionally his boss gain or loss. 4 Likes 1 Share