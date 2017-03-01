Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) (24055 Views)

Governor Ikpeazu made this request during his visit to the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Sule Kazaure at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja yesterday.



The Governor who has been on a series of economic diplomatic shuttles with a view to expanding and deepening the business potentials of Aba and Abia State told the DG that the Aba garment and leather industries are fully prepared, ready and able to deliver all the uniforms to be worn by corp members across the country.



As a demonstration of his seriousness, the Governor presented the DG with samples of each of the components of the NYSC uniform made in Aba.



In response, the DG told Dr Ikpeazu that he is completely surprised that such high quality products can be sourced in Aba and at a more competitive price and assured the Governor that his management team will immediately commence negotiations to make this happen.



He also thanked the Governor for the series of support he has rendered to the NYSC in Abia Atate which includes donating a brand new generating set and a brand new female Hostel at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Umunna, Bende LGA.



Nice one. 5 Likes

well.... May be a good idea as long as it wont look like this one here>> http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/03/oversized-nysc-kit-checkout-this-female.html

Correct one.....made in aba 14 Likes 1 Share

Who has been producing it? 46 Likes

Why person no wear am make we dey sure or even get small hope say e fit good? 3 Likes

Whether for personal or political reasons.... I would say Abia State governor have been proactive in sourcing opportunities for his state.



Typically, this is what is obtainable under a true federal system where governors would have to source ways to generate income for their states rather than rely on lazy monthly allocation from Abuja. 111 Likes 3 Shares

Ikpeazu is working. 19 Likes

That's good. Let's join hands to move Nigeria forward 4 Likes

I SEE GREAT COUNTRY LOADING.............. 7 Likes

lovingyouhun:

Why person no wear am make we dey sure or even get small hope say e fit good?



Are you fuccking crazy?? You should deal with that inferiority complex you battling with you know? It's your type that'd rather import inferior products from Cotonou than buy the locally made one that would last longer. Later you'll say increase in dollar price is because of buhari 27 Likes 3 Shares





ABIA---SO GOOD IN PRODUCTION OF WEARS



IMO----SO GOOD IN EDUCATION





EBONYI--SO GOOD IN AGRICULTURE AND SOLID MINERALS





ANAMBRA--SO GOOD IN INDUSTRIALIZATION AND COMMERCE





ENUGU-----OUR COLLECTIVE HEADQUARTERS







JUST GIVE IT TO NDI IGBO



CLICK 'LIKE' IF YOU ARE A PROUD IGBO SON/DAUGHTER





EASTERN NIGERIA SHALL BE GREAT AGAIN:

ABIA---SO GOOD IN PRODUCTION OF WEARS

IMO----SO GOOD IN EDUCATION

EBONYI--SO GOOD IN AGRICULTURE AND SOLID MINERALS

ANAMBRA--SO GOOD IN INDUSTRIALIZATION AND COMMERCE

ENUGU-----OUR COLLECTIVE HEADQUARTERS

JUST GIVE IT TO NDI IGBO

CLICK 'LIKE' IF YOU ARE A PROUD IGBO SON/DAUGHTER

AFONJAS AND THEIR FULANI MASTERS CAN CLICK SHARE

A welcome development I tell you.



They shoudnt just stop there...the production of kakis and the boots of military and pala-military should be discoursed to.



Good one from the Governor and the DG



God bless indigbo

God bless Nigeria 10 Likes

I love the way this man stand at the forefront of projecting Aba~made products.

This is the kind of spirit we expect to be invoked among our leaders.

We will be great again with this kind of Leaders that believe that we as a country can do it.

God bless Nigeria. 15 Likes 1 Share

Buy Naija to grow the economy 1 Like

It will be sabotaged by enemies of the state

Good, let's buy naija. 2 Likes

that's the way to go 2 Likes

How I wish Nigerians patronise made in Nigeria goods. Recession could have migrate to another planet by now.









Well done Sir.





God bless Nigeria.

God bless you Mr governor. 5 Likes

Nice move ... buy made in Nigeria to grow Nigeria 2 Likes

Good

Where's the old one made? Is it imported? 4 Likes





is the one in use now imported..?



where was the coy called aba when tenders were being announced for the supply of NYSC equipment..?



or dont tell me that the military boys in charge of the nysc gave it to their cronies as usual...



finally, the boys in aba should learn to register coy names and operate like any other business enterprise...not just sending governor to solicit contract on your behalf.. is aba the name of a company..?is the one in use now imported..?where was the coy called aba when tenders were being announced for the supply of NYSC equipment..?or dont tell me that the military boys in charge of the nysc gave it to their cronies as usual...finally, the boys in aba should learn to register coy names and operate like any other business enterprise...not just sending governor to solicit contract on your behalf.. 2 Likes

One fuul will come and make an anti Igbo comment now. 1 Like

Good Idea

spayor:

Correct one.....made in aba ıkpeazu ıs d worst thıng to happen to abıa...most tımes,ı wonda what we dıd to have useless people lyk dıs ın govt ıkpeazu ıs d worst thıng to happen to abıa...most tımes,ı wonda what we dıd to have useless people lyk dıs ın govt 1 Like 2 Shares