Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by UNIZIK1stSon: 3:25pm
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the management of the NYSC to give Aba tailors and shoe makers the chance to produce the complete NYSC uniform from the caps to the boots.

Governor Ikpeazu made this request during his visit to the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Sule Kazaure at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja yesterday.

The Governor who has been on a series of economic diplomatic shuttles with a view to expanding and deepening the business potentials of Aba and Abia State told the DG that the Aba garment and leather industries are fully prepared, ready and able to deliver all the uniforms to be worn by corp members across the country.

As a demonstration of his seriousness, the Governor presented the DG with samples of each of the components of the NYSC uniform made in Aba.

In response, the DG told Dr Ikpeazu that he is completely surprised that such high quality products can be sourced in Aba and at a more competitive price and assured the Governor that his management team will immediately commence negotiations to make this happen.

He also thanked the Governor for the series of support he has rendered to the NYSC in Abia Atate which includes donating a brand new generating set and a brand new female Hostel at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Umunna, Bende LGA.

See Pictures below:

http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/03/ikpeazu-nysc-dg-let-aba-produce-nysc-uniforms-pics/

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by tonbratom: 3:29pm
Nice one.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:37pm
well.... May be a good idea as long as it wont look like this one here>> http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/03/oversized-nysc-kit-checkout-this-female.html
Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by spayor(m): 3:38pm
Correct one.....made in aba

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by raphealolami(m): 3:38pm
Who has been producing it?

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by lovingyouhun: 3:38pm
Why person no wear am make we dey sure or even get small hope say e fit good?

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Flets: 3:38pm
Whether for personal or political reasons.... I would say Abia State governor have been proactive in sourcing opportunities for his state.

Typically, this is what is obtainable under a true federal system where governors would have to source ways to generate income for their states rather than rely on lazy monthly allocation from Abuja.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 3:38pm
Ikpeazu is working.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by ekems2017(f): 3:38pm
That's good. Let's join hands to move Nigeria forward

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by promohouse: 3:38pm
I SEE GREAT COUNTRY LOADING..............

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by SuperSuave(m): 3:38pm
lovingyouhun:
Why person no wear am make we dey sure or even get small hope say e fit good?


Are you fuccking crazy?? You should deal with that inferiority complex you battling with you know? It's your type that'd rather import inferior products from Cotonou than buy the locally made one that would last longer. Later you'll say increase in dollar price is because of buhari

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Enuguboy4nsk: 3:38pm
EASTERN NIGERIA SHALL BE GREAT AGAIN:

ABIA---SO GOOD IN PRODUCTION OF WEARS

IMO----SO GOOD IN EDUCATION


EBONYI--SO GOOD IN AGRICULTURE AND SOLID MINERALS


ANAMBRA--SO GOOD IN INDUSTRIALIZATION AND COMMERCE


ENUGU-----OUR COLLECTIVE HEADQUARTERS



JUST GIVE IT TO NDI IGBO

CLICK 'LIKE' IF YOU ARE A PROUD IGBO SON/DAUGHTER


AFONJAS AND THEIR FULANI MASTERS CAN CLICK SHARE grin grin

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by kingPhidel(m): 3:38pm
One day I'll be ftc

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:38pm
A welcome development I tell you.

They shoudnt just stop there...the production of kakis and the boots of military and pala-military should be discoursed to.

Good one from the Governor and the DG

God bless indigbo
God bless Nigeria

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:39pm
I love the way this man stand at the forefront of projecting Aba~made products.
This is the kind of spirit we expect to be invoked among our leaders.
We will be great again with this kind of Leaders that believe that we as a country can do it.
God bless Nigeria.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Bullet4U(m): 3:39pm
Buy Naija to grow the economy

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by babagydoz(m): 3:39pm
It will be sabotaged by enemies of the state
Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by akokoniko: 3:39pm
Good, let's buy naija.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by toolovely(m): 3:39pm
that's the way to go

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Masculity(m): 3:39pm
How I wish Nigerians patronise made in Nigeria goods. Recession could have migrate to another planet by now.




Well done Sir.


God bless Nigeria.
God bless you Mr governor.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Hades2016(m): 3:39pm
Nice move ... buy made in Nigeria to grow Nigeria

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by smartjohn50: 3:39pm
Good

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Navalguy: 3:39pm
who dem epp, let me kip enjoy

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by tunax5loon(m): 3:39pm
Where's the old one made? Is it imported?

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by iswallker(m): 3:39pm
is aba the name of a company..?

is the one in use now imported..?

where was the coy called aba when tenders were being announced for the supply of NYSC equipment..?

or dont tell me that the military boys in charge of the nysc gave it to their cronies as usual... undecided

finally, the boys in aba should learn to register coy names and operate like any other business enterprise...not just sending governor to solicit contract on your behalf..

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by IgboGoat: 3:39pm
One fuul will come and make an anti Igbo comment now.

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Tocheagle(m): 3:39pm
Good Idea
Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 3:39pm
spayor:
Correct one.....made in aba
ıkpeazu ıs d worst thıng to happen to abıa...most tımes,ı wonda what we dıd to have useless people lyk dıs ın govt

Re: Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) by Deathslater: 3:39pm
Alaigbo helping Nigeria for nothing.

