|Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:59pm
The Nigeria Police on Wednesday provided reasons why it raided the headquarters of the Nigerian Peace Corps and arrested some officials.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/224991-raided-peace-corps-arrested-commandant-others-nigeria-police.html
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by vivalavida(m): 9:08pm
The police is right here.
Peace Corps my ass
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by subtlemee(f): 9:15pm
We are always too hasty in this part of the world at the end coming out half baked..cant they (peace corps)just wait and follow due processes?
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by EdCure: 9:26pm
With a litany of unidentifiable uniformed paramilitary outfits splintered across the states, I had almost concluded that Nigeria has finally become a failed state earlier than we envisaged.
They even act with brazen impunity, flout traffic rules and brutalise "bloody civilians" like the average Nigerian soldier.
Almost all of these organisations have bills that have already been passed, or at advanced stage in the Senate. Yet some boneheads want to argue that the Senate is not Nigeria's greatest threat?
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Cutehector(m): 9:30pm
Has d police done a good job in fighting crime?
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nafizzey(m): 9:47pm
EdCure:Bro I agree with you.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Solmax(m): 9:52pm
Since the so called passage of Establishment bill of the Peace corps, Na so the thing turn to business or na Ponzhi sef... pay before recruitment.
Worst the other day I saw some of their members bullying an okada ma and collecting N20 from him.
Hope say them no go come worst pass police
.
.
.
Because I dey see reason police dey complain na because these guys want come cause shortage, spoil business for them.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by EdCure: 9:53pm
I pity one of my friend wey dem make as "State Commandant" in one of those unknown organisations.
Guy is hugely in debt as a result of the weekly summons he receives from Abuja, and other mandatory dues, emergency contributions that drain his very meager earnings.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nukualofa: 9:54pm
To those who paid 40k for Peace Corp after me and dominique told them to beware of that scam
I ll say Ntorr
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nukualofa: 9:55pm
EdCure:he didn't know Peace Corp is worse than a Ponzi scheme.
No place to GH
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by philGeo(m): 9:58pm
EdCure:I nearly visit tailor for my own uniform.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nukualofa: 9:59pm
Dickson Akor the National Commandant has really fed fat on ppeoples sweat. I remembered paying close to 10k for Peace Corp in 2002 in Anambra.
We spent 3 weeks in NYSC camp and they dispersed us telling us to always visit our LGA so that we will know when to resume work
Many people working with different companies resigned their jobs because of this ponzi job. The way we were beaten to inculcate discipline into us because of an utopian job.
We obeyed all their Lies as per job seekers who paid fast for FG job
The day the National Commandant came to camp, the girls that were selected for his pleasure oly that night will make Dino Melaye to question his senses for lusting after Remi Tinubu. Girls with fair skin were selected that day and they readily agreed because Mavrodi himself wants to sleep with you.
Thank God my babe in camp was dark in complexion so she failed Dickson Akor complexion test
Police should lock up that Dickson Akor
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by EdCure: 10:06pm
Nukualofa:His own is not peace corps. Its called National Search and Rescue Agency (or something like that). With full military kits, trainings and ranks.
Guy has been trapped in it since 2012. They even paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin in 2014.
I dey pity the guy. They collected his bank details last year, promising to pay him 2 years salary in arrears and fly him and his "colleagues" abroad for special training
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by 2chainzz(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by dominique(f): 10:08pm
Nukualofa:
No be small ntoor
Imagine justifying fruad, how much are they paying him that they're rubbishing themselves all over the forum sef?
@Teebaxy come and defend your oga at the top o, just be grateful you're on an anonymous forum.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nukualofa: 10:12pm
Where is Antiipob thats defending peace corp? I pray daily for Dickson to suffer for what he put us through then.
dominique:
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by willian10: 10:13pm
Police go arrest police
Soldier go beat Police
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nukualofa: 10:13pm
EdCure:The guy is sitting on a Long thing. Why is stupidity becoming a norm in our society
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by evansjeff: 10:13pm
Nonsense
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Mopolchi: 10:13pm
Abeg make una collect the #50000 wey some people pay too.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by obembet(m): 10:15pm
Police is your friend while peace corp is your
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by seunny4lif(m): 10:16pm
All this 419 para-military
How many force dey this country self
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Mutuwa(m): 10:22pm
The more the security agencies,the less peace reign.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Nten: 10:24pm
so wrong
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Realdeals(m): 10:30pm
They are already a threat, imagine a Peace Corps officer threatening a civilian because he's on uniform.
Hundred of thousands of youth's has fallen victim of this Peace Corps scam, they recruit indiscrimately without bound by promising job upon payment of 40k not bothering about distribution across the states and are hoping of transferring the burden of salaries of the thousands recruit to FG.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by DonaTee(f): 10:32pm
Yeaaaaa! My in law dey der now ooooo. We even contribute money giv am unto pocket money.
Mbaaaa dis is not good at all. Dem even postpone wedding till she come back frm camp just to see all this kurukere gist!
........runs off in panic mode.
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Teadavid23(m): 10:33pm
Force too plenty for this country... Very soon vigilante group go soon join too. Olagbara o
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Researcher405: 10:34pm
This is a very logical explanation. The NPF is damn right...
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by Akinz0126(m): 10:35pm
So in conclusion?No more Peace Corp? Or what?
|Re: Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police by dungas30(m): 10:35pm
THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF LAWLESS NESS AKOR SHULD BE USE AS EXAMPLE TO OTHERS
