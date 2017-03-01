Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Raided Peace Corps, Arrested Commandant, Others - Nigerian Police (7280 Views)

The Nigeria Police on Wednesday provided reasons why it raided the headquarters of the Nigerian Peace Corps and arrested some officials.



The explanation comes a day after the police, in a combined operation with the State Security Services and the Nigerian Army, stormed the headquarters of the Peace Corps in Abuja, arresting its commandant and other national leaders.



At least two people were confirmed injured following the raid, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, witnesses said.



A statement signed by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said intelligence reports indicated that the Peace Corps and other similar groups “were acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training in different locations across the country.”



Mr. Moshood said such actions violated a 2013 gazette of the federal government that banned the groups and ordered them to cease operations.



The latest acrimony came weeks after the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives harmonised the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill to give the group, which had operated as a volunteer organisation for 18 years, government backing.



PREMIUM TIMES learnt the SSS and police submitted memoranda to the National Assembly against the establishment of the Peace Corps, but the lawmakers went ahead with the passage of the bill, anyway.



The bill is expected to be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent, although it is not clear if the president will support the creation of another paramilitary agency.



Read the full statement below:



1. The Nigeria Police Force in joint operations with the Personnel of the Military and Department of State Service commenced yesterday 28th February, 2017, operations to halt and rid the country of illegal/unlawful security outfits constituting National Security Threat and Threat to the protection of life and property of Nigerians across the country.



2. Credible intelligence reports at the disposal of the Force revealed that some of these illegal Security outfits have started acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training in different locations across the country.



3. It is evident that in 2013, Federal Republic of Nigeria official Gazette dissolved and proscribed illegal Security outfits such as Nigerian Maritime security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corps and the Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety, Peace Corps of Nigeria and other quasi illegal security outfits.



4. However, it has been observed that Nigerian Maritime Security Agency NMSA, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Maritime Security Agency and National Task Force to Combat Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms and Ammunition, Light and Chemical/Weapons are still operating outside their mandates and purposes for which they were registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.



5. For avoidance of doubt the Peace Corps of Nigeria under the leadership of one Akor Dickson was registered as an NGO but with brazen impunity, total disregard to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, opened illegal training camps in some States of the Country, where thousands of youths and other persons without proper background check and screening are receiving converts Military training.



6. It is consequent upon the above and the veracity of intelligence reports from reliable sources, indicating that subversive elements/groups and terrorist affiliates have infiltrated the Peace Corps of Nigeria secretly to ruin and destroy the existing peace currently being enjoyed in the country that the Peace Corps of Nigeria secret training camps were closed down in the FCT, Kwara and Niger States.



7. During the preliminary investigation into the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, it was discovered that personnel of the Corps are extorting money from unwary youths throughout the Country under the guise of recruitment; amounts ranging from Fifty Thousand Naira (#50,000) to Hundreds of Thousands of Naira are being paid by innocent Nigerians to the Peace Corps of Nigeria. Once you paid the money you are automatically recruited. Anyone who must have paid money under any pretence to the Peace Corps of Nigeria should report their case at the nearest Police Station in where they are across the country.



8. The Peace Corps of Nigeria has unlawfully turned itself into a security outfit without authorization and establishment by the Federal Government of Nigeria, as such, have deviated from the purposes for which they were registered as a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) by the Corporate Affairs Commission.



9. The Corps has no legal authority to wear uniform, parade itself as Security outfit, post their personnel on guard duties, and use ranking, insignia, badges of rank which are semblance of that of the Police, Military and other paramilitary organizations without the approval of Federal Government of Nigeria.



10. The Nigeria Police Force and other Security Agencies will not fold their arms and allow lawlessness to be unleashed on the society.



11. It is in furtherance of the above that the Nigeria Police Force, the personnel of the Military, Department of State Service, had in a joint security operations swooped on the Head office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria on the 28th February, 2017 situated opposite Jabi Lake, Utako District, sealed off the building and effected the arrest of one Mr. Akor Dickson, the Leader of Peace Corps of Nigeria and Forty Nine (49) others (on the attached list) for investigation in the interest of public safety and security. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.



12. This joint security operations will be implemented throughout the country to halt the illegal activities of all these proscribed illegal Security outfits such as Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corps and the Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety, Peace Corps of Nigeria and other quasi illegal security groups.



13. Parents and Guardians are advised to prevail on their children and wards to return home from the illegal military camps opened in some states of the country by the Peace Corps of Nigeria as the activities of the Corps in totality is unlawful.

The police is right here.



Peace Corps my ass 4 Likes

We are always too hasty in this part of the world at the end coming out half baked..cant they (peace corps)just wait and follow due processes? 2 Likes

With a litany of unidentifiable uniformed paramilitary outfits splintered across the states, I had almost concluded that Nigeria has finally become a failed state earlier than we envisaged.



They even act with brazen impunity, flout traffic rules and brutalise "bloody civilians" like the average Nigerian soldier.



Almost all of these organisations have bills that have already been passed, or at advanced stage in the Senate. Yet some boneheads want to argue that the Senate is not Nigeria's greatest threat? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Has d police done a good job in fighting crime? 2 Likes

Since the so called passage of Establishment bill of the Peace corps, Na so the thing turn to business or na Ponzhi sef... pay before recruitment.

Worst the other day I saw some of their members bullying an okada ma and collecting N20 from him.

Hope say them no go come worst pass police

Because I dey see reason police dey complain na because these guys want come cause shortage, spoil business for them. 4 Likes 1 Share

I pity one of my friend wey dem make as "State Commandant" in one of those unknown organisations.



Guy is hugely in debt as a result of the weekly summons he receives from Abuja, and other mandatory dues, emergency contributions that drain his very meager earnings. 2 Likes

To those who paid 40k for Peace Corp after me and dominique told them to beware of that scam





I ll say Ntorr

No place to GH he didn't know Peace Corp is worse than a Ponzi scheme.No place to GH 2 Likes

We spent 3 weeks in NYSC camp and they dispersed us telling us to always visit our LGA so that we will know when to resume work







Many people working with different companies resigned their jobs because of this ponzi job. The way we were beaten to inculcate discipline into us because of an utopian job.

We obeyed all their Lies as per job seekers who paid fast for FG job





The day the National Commandant came to camp, the girls that were selected for his pleasure oly that night will make Dino Melaye to question his senses for lusting after Remi Tinubu. Girls with fair skin were selected that day and they readily agreed because Mavrodi himself wants to sleep with you.

Thank God my babe in camp was dark in complexion so she failed Dickson Akor complexion test



I remembered paying close to 10k for Peace Corp in 2002 in Anambra.We spent 3 weeks in NYSC camp and they dispersed us telling us to always visit our LGA so that we will know when to resume workMany people working with different companies resigned their jobs because of this ponzi job. The way we were beaten to inculcate discipline into us because of an utopian job.We obeyed all their Lies as per job seekers who paid fast for FG jobThe day the National Commandant came to camp, the girls that were selected for his pleasure oly that night will make Dino Melaye to question his senses for lusting after Remi Tinubu. Girls with fair skin were selected that day and they readily agreed because Mavrodi himself wants to sleep with you.Thank God my babe in camp was dark in complexion so she failed Dickson Akor complexion testPolice should lock up that Dickson Akor

No be small ntoor

Imagine justifying fruad, how much are they paying him that they're rubbishing themselves all over the forum sef?

@Teebaxy come and defend your oga at the top o, just be grateful you're on an anonymous forum. No be small ntoorImagine justifying fruad, how much are they paying him that they're rubbishing themselves all over the forum sef?@Teebaxy come and defend your oga at the top o, just be grateful you're on an anonymous forum.

Where is Antiipob thats defending peace corp? I pray daily for Dickson to suffer for what he put us through then.





Police go arrest police

Soldier go beat Police



Nonsense

Abeg make una collect the #50000 wey some people pay too.

Police is your friend while peace corp is your



All this 419 para-military

How many force dey this country self All this 419 para-militaryHow many force dey this country self





The more the security agencies,the less peace reign. The more the security agencies,the less peace reign.

so wrong

They are already a threat, imagine a Peace Corps officer threatening a civilian because he's on uniform.

Hundred of thousands of youth's has fallen victim of this Peace Corps scam, they recruit indiscrimately without bound by promising job upon payment of 40k not bothering about distribution across the states and are hoping of transferring the burden of salaries of the thousands recruit to FG.

Yeaaaaa! My in law dey der now ooooo. We even contribute money giv am unto pocket money.

Mbaaaa dis is not good at all. Dem even postpone wedding till she come back frm camp just to see all this kurukere gist!



........runs off in panic mode.

Force too plenty for this country... Very soon vigilante group go soon join too. Olagbara o

This is a very logical explanation. The NPF is damn right...

So in conclusion?No more Peace Corp? Or what?