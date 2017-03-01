₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,449 members, 3,395,594 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) (23259 Views)
Bride Carries Husband In Romantic Wedding Picture / Kenyan Man Beaten And Injured On The Head For Sleeping With Friend's Wife (Pics) / Naija Girl Calls Out Her Friend On Twitter For Sleeping With Her Father [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by conductor1: 1:39pm
Thursday, 2 March 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PnqK6H4mxc
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/video-yoruba-woman-nabs-edo-girl.html
2 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by McBrooklyn(m): 1:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Equal2DeTask: 1:43pm
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by conductor1: 1:44pm
Hahahahaha
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by CplusJason(m): 1:53pm
Yeah, there you have it.
The wonders of the dick
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:56pm
Why didnt she beat the husband 1st
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by sugarbelly: 3:11pm
LOL! Conji na bastard. Y is this particular video dark? WATCH THE CLEAR VIDEO HERE
1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ameezy(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by midehi2(f): 3:11pm
Abidjan ke
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by sugarbelly: 3:11pm
NA SO SO PANTS DOWN TODAY
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Dhaffs(m): 3:11pm
Yeye pple
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Guyman02: 3:12pm
For those of you who cant understand French let me break it down for you.
She said la you la go afta my husband, le die for you le today
9 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Hades2016(m): 3:12pm
Men and hole , women and dick. ... Omo the matter weak me ooooo
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by bash4us(m): 3:12pm
Edo gals no dey carry last esp. outside d shore of 9ja
7 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by CriticMaestro: 3:12pm
the woman sabi blast french sha, u don leave naija relocate to a slum in abidjan> whats wrong wif people?
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by dj92(m): 3:13pm
Why you no beat the husband na? Abi dem force am or dem rape am. Makes no sense
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by xammy(m): 3:13pm
abeg which laug be this?
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Icecomrade: 3:13pm
Hiss
People go dey abuse Men wey dey leave their wife follow other Women.
See the Yoruba woman self. She just dey Unclad herself for public.
She no even get shame, just dey behave like tout.
Instead wey e go even settle the issue with her husband, e go dey fight fellow woman.
e go soon jam girl wey go nack the husband finish, beat am up, Unclad am well for public
Nonsense.
4 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by tydi(m): 3:13pm
Ony if there were jobs in our capital territory.
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Acidosis(m): 3:14pm
ShawttySoFyne:
...because she cannot beat the Husband
You can assist her by beating the husband
9 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Kolababe: 3:14pm
.
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Enemyofpeace: 3:14pm
Yoruba prick too sweet to resist
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by TrueSenator(m): 3:15pm
small girls should always size the strength of the woman whose husband you are sleep with just incase the inevitable takes place
All the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also
4 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Alezy(m): 3:15pm
everywhere you go, pants down story.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Silentscreamer(f): 3:15pm
No good news ever come from edo or delta state. You will only hear news about prostitution and thug life frm dat region.
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ehispapa(m): 3:16pm
Nigerians keep claiming horrible things. how does what happened between two ivorien women has to do with Yoruba and Edo. May God save us from bloggers
6 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ephi123(f): 3:16pm
TrueSenator:
oh my!!
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by igbsam(m): 3:17pm
Where in the video was it stated that they are both edo and yoruba. Op, you no just get sense. You tribalistic bigot!
20 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by jpipe2000(m): 3:17pm
Shameful
|Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Kennyodinye: 3:17pm
Another Nigeria Married Women Caught Cheating Again (pictures Incuded) / "I Can't Give You My Phone Number, We Can Be Facebook Friends Though" / Mr Nairaland - Elimination Round 1
Viewing this topic: donwily(m), anjowaka510, micky90(m), sunneeh(m), phermarc, topeniyie, emerich, Tonyosas101(m), osimataylor(m), zezebabyxoxo, hakobaba(m), nwakibie3(m), nautica10(m), myners007, BNM1, Askubur, MyMouth(m), lastmessenger, frenchwine(m), papascode, kalemy, ammyluv2002(f), evergenuine(m), Khutie, earthcrust, egbesegbe, crazygod(m), borie4u(m), Suntzung, benbenards(m), Anowax(m), cezarman(m), Dolypson04(m), Eobiabo(m), Laruz, ashile(m), Nsq(m), moneybag100, Hyflya(m), Dr9ce(m), davidif, tokab, deept(m), balason, sherifjoo(m), luv4real(f), stanleyalpacino(m), joey150(m), Babanick, kayjasper(f), Lunaxskin, mzax(m), SirJeffry(m), angelTI(f), lasgidifx, Enuguboy4nsk, elvisscross, otunbadan(m), Jonnic1(m), aieromon(m), omsal84, jamsman, HermesParis, wolu4, asahnwaKC, 1luvmypple, oyetunder, wissenschaften(m), bukynkwuenu, dljbd1(m), kubusify(f), Tunjibodmas(m), VICTORLUDORUM7(m), conquerour(m), JONAS21, babseg(m), b0rn2fuck(m), Sammypope4all(m), Omaku4(f), Nkpolete, skup008(m), AmadiAba, keni, frontview(m), OgorCDL, kingtappa, philip136(m), cuteboyrichboy, Nateben(m), nnokwa042(m), zeanslim(m) and 224 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4