Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) (23259 Views)

Bride Carries Husband In Romantic Wedding Picture / Kenyan Man Beaten And Injured On The Head For Sleeping With Friend's Wife (Pics) / Naija Girl Calls Out Her Friend On Twitter For Sleeping With Her Father [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Video: Yoruba woman nabs Edo girl sleeping with her husband in Abidjan





Two Nigerian females put up a show of shame for their neighbors and general public in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast last weekend.



According to eyewitness, the woman from Yoruba extraction caught her husband pants down with a young girl said to be from Edo State and a fight (or rather beating) took place immediately.



Dearies, you see what females go through eh? The girl was disgraced while the cheating husband was reprimanded.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PnqK6H4mxc



http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/video-yoruba-woman-nabs-edo-girl.html 2 Likes

1 Like

Hahahahaha

Yeah, there you have it.









The wonders of the dick 1 Like 1 Share

Why didnt she beat the husband 1st 7 Likes 1 Share

LOL! Conji na bastard. Y is this particular video dark? WATCH THE CLEAR VIDEO HERE 1 Share

Abidjan ke 1 Like

NA SO SO PANTS DOWN TODAY 11 Likes 1 Share

Yeye pple

For those of you who cant understand French let me break it down for you.



She said la you la go afta my husband, le die for you le today 9 Likes

Men and hole , women and dick. ... Omo the matter weak me ooooo 10 Likes 1 Share

Edo gals no dey carry last esp. outside d shore of 9ja 7 Likes

the woman sabi blast french sha, u don leave naija relocate to a slum in abidjan> whats wrong wif people? 1 Like

Why you no beat the husband na? Abi dem force am or dem rape am. Makes no sense 5 Likes 1 Share

abeg which laug be this?

Hiss





People go dey abuse Men wey dey leave their wife follow other Women.



See the Yoruba woman self. She just dey Unclad herself for public.

She no even get shame, just dey behave like tout.



Instead wey e go even settle the issue with her husband, e go dey fight fellow woman.



e go soon jam girl wey go nack the husband finish, beat am up, Unclad am well for public



Nonsense.





4 Likes

Ony if there were jobs in our capital territory.

ShawttySoFyne:

Why didnt she beat the husband 1st

...because she cannot beat the Husband





You can assist her by beating the husband ...because she cannot beat the HusbandYou can assist her by beating the husband 9 Likes

.

Yoruba prick too sweet to resist 6 Likes 1 Share





All the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also small girls should always size the strength of the woman whose husband you are sleep with just incase the inevitable takes placeAll the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also 4 Likes

everywhere you go, pants down story. 1 Like 2 Shares

No good news ever come from edo or delta state. You will only hear news about prostitution and thug life frm dat region. 1 Like

Nigerians keep claiming horrible things. how does what happened between two ivorien women has to do with Yoruba and Edo. May God save us from bloggers 6 Likes

TrueSenator:

small girls should always size the strength of the woman whose husband you are sleep with just incase the inevitable takes place



All the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also

oh my!! oh my!!

Where in the video was it stated that they are both edo and yoruba. Op, you no just get sense. You tribalistic bigot! 20 Likes