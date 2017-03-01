₦airaland Forum

Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by conductor1: 1:39pm
Thursday, 2 March 2017
Video: Yoruba woman nabs Edo girl sleeping with her husband in Abidjan


Two Nigerian females put up a show of shame for their neighbors and general public in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast last weekend.

According to eyewitness, the woman from Yoruba extraction caught her husband pants down with a young girl said to be from Edo State and a fight (or rather beating) took place immediately.

Dearies, you see what females go through eh? The girl was disgraced while the cheating husband was reprimanded.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PnqK6H4mxc

http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/video-yoruba-woman-nabs-edo-girl.html

2 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by McBrooklyn(m): 1:40pm
cool

1 Like

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Equal2DeTask: 1:43pm
undecided
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by conductor1: 1:44pm
Hahahahaha
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by CplusJason(m): 1:53pm
Yeah, there you have it.




The wonders of the dick

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:56pm
Why didnt she beat the husband 1st

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by sugarbelly: 3:11pm
LOL! Conji na bastard. Y is this particular video dark? WATCH THE CLEAR VIDEO HERE

1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ameezy(m): 3:11pm
grin
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by midehi2(f): 3:11pm
Abidjan ke

1 Like

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by sugarbelly: 3:11pm
NA SO SO PANTS DOWN TODAY

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Dhaffs(m): 3:11pm
Yeye pple
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Guyman02: 3:12pm
For those of you who cant understand French let me break it down for you.

She said la you la go afta my husband, le die for you le today

9 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Hades2016(m): 3:12pm
Men and hole , women and dick. ... Omo the matter weak me ooooo grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by bash4us(m): 3:12pm
Edo gals no dey carry last esp. outside d shore of 9ja

7 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by CriticMaestro: 3:12pm
the woman sabi blast french sha, u don leave naija relocate to a slum in abidjan> whats wrong wif people?

1 Like

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by dj92(m): 3:13pm
Why you no beat the husband na? Abi dem force am or dem rape am. Makes no sense

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:13pm
http://topwritersden.com/memo-of-a-male-sex-addict/

cheesy cheesy
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by xammy(m): 3:13pm
abeg which laug be this?
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Icecomrade: 3:13pm
Hiss


People go dey abuse Men wey dey leave their wife follow other Women.

See the Yoruba woman self. She just dey Unclad herself for public.
She no even get shame, just dey behave like tout.

Instead wey e go even settle the issue with her husband, e go dey fight fellow woman.

e go soon jam girl wey go nack the husband finish, beat am up, Unclad am well for public

Nonsense.


4 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by tydi(m): 3:13pm
Ony if there were jobs in our capital territory.
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Acidosis(m): 3:14pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Why didnt she beat the husband 1st

...because she cannot beat the Husband


You can assist her by beating the husband

9 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Kolababe: 3:14pm
.
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Enemyofpeace: 3:14pm
Yoruba prick too sweet to resist

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by TrueSenator(m): 3:15pm
small girls should always size the strength of the woman whose husband you are sleep with just incase the inevitable takes place cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

All the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also grin grin grin grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Alezy(m): 3:15pm
everywhere you go, pants down story.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Silentscreamer(f): 3:15pm
No good news ever come from edo or delta state. You will only hear news about prostitution and thug life frm dat region.

1 Like

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ehispapa(m): 3:16pm
Nigerians keep claiming horrible things. how does what happened between two ivorien women has to do with Yoruba and Edo. May God save us from bloggers

6 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by ephi123(f): 3:16pm
TrueSenator:
small girls should always size the strength of the woman whose husband you are sleep with just incase the inevitable takes place cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

All the same cheating is bad.....even the wife cheated too by not disgracing her husband also grin grin grin grin grin

oh my!! cheesy grin
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by igbsam(m): 3:17pm
Where in the video was it stated that they are both edo and yoruba. Op, you no just get sense. You tribalistic bigot!

20 Likes

Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by jpipe2000(m): 3:17pm
Shameful
Re: Yoruba Woman Beats Edo Girl For Sleeping With Her Husband In Abidjan (Video) by Kennyodinye: 3:17pm
undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

