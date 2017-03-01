Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) (19807 Views)

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At The Airport (photos) / How To Stop Your Girlfriend From Destroying Your Finances!! / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Shoprite In The Most Romantic Way.(Pic+Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; When Nigeria meets Malawi..A Nigerian entrepreneur, Diala-uka Bobby surprised his Malawian girlfriend Edna Muluzi after devising this means to propose to her... He took his partner into the bedroom blindfolded without her knowing what was already planned.. The handsome guy who placed roses on the bed asking her 'Will You Marry Me', popped the question as soon as she entered the room... She said YES to his proposal.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-this-handsome-nigerian-guy.html 5 Likes 3 Shares

The guy fine but the babe........... make I no talk 12 Likes

they be like "see the cheap proposal inside hotel room"



Dear Nigerian girls continue with the "he is not my type" "how did you get my number" "a guy must toast me first" till all the Eligible bachelors turn #TeamMalawi then una go dey find Ghanaian guys way go take una go see 'Pasta' Some Nigerian girls will not like thisthey be like "see the cheap proposal inside hotel room"Dear Nigerian girls continue with the "he is not my type" "how did you get my number" "a guy must toast me first" till all the Eligible bachelors turn #TeamMalawi then una go dey find Ghanaian guys way go take una go see 'Pasta' 158 Likes 9 Shares

quite different 1 Like 1 Share

One side of me says "aww romantic and sweet" while the other side says "rubbish, unoriginal, fake and stupid. 4 Likes

Good for them 1 Like

Tomorrow xenophobia attack will now occur as Malawi guys will say Nigerians are getting married to there ladies 11 Likes 1 Share

This is wonderful. 1 Like

professorfal:

The guy fine but the babe........... make I no talk shes cute too 24 Likes 1 Share





Nigga fvck up. Trash!Nigga fvck up.

Nice place to propose

.. goan b epic Nice.. wait for mine.. goan b epic

proposal on bed!!!!!!!!

i just dey imagine wetin go follow after the proposal

D guy too sharp abeg 8 Likes

AgbenuAnna:

Tomorrow xenophobia attack will now occur as Malawi guys will say Nigerians are getting married to there ladies i am sure malawi guys are more matured than southy guys i am sure malawi guys are more matured than southy guys 3 Likes

smartkev:

proposal on bed!!!!!!!!



i just dey imagine wetin go follow after the proposal



D guy too sharp abeg ha ha!! You have spoil:Dnot everything ends the way you think ha ha!! You have spoil:Dnot everything ends the way you think 1 Like

No be wetin i find come here

How can i block a particular number from calling my number on nokia torch light

not android oo 1 Like

Thank. God this one no kneel down and waste money buy RUBY abi diamond,all because of proposal 3 Likes

Another bad market for Naija girls 1 Like

He NOSE romance. Wehdone sir 1 Like 1 Share

Cool



The proposal is bae

Good for them.





dats y wen i waka for street some attention seekin babes be like... "hi how can get to allen junction"...



meanwhile shez heading straight to allen... TELL ME MORE! Igbo boys always handsome!!.dats y wen i waka for street some attention seekin babes be like... "hi how can get to allen junction"...meanwhile shez heading straight to allen... TELL ME MORE! 5 Likes

mine is on the way.



I don't know why I have a phobia for blindfolds.

Make sense. All na planning

tundeayo2020:

mine is on the way which way? Lagos-Ibadan express? Lokoja-Abuja road? 5 Likes 1 Share

Butty kids propose like this....



We area guys have our own way... 3 Likes

This guy go too like Bed,

This