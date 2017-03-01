₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:39pm On Mar 19
When Nigeria meets Malawi..A Nigerian entrepreneur, Diala-uka Bobby surprised his Malawian girlfriend Edna Muluzi after devising this means to propose to her... He took his partner into the bedroom blindfolded without her knowing what was already planned.. The handsome guy who placed roses on the bed asking her 'Will You Marry Me', popped the question as soon as she entered the room... She said YES to his proposal.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-this-handsome-nigerian-guy.html

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by professorfal: 8:41pm On Mar 19
The guy fine but the babe........... make I no talk

12 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:48pm On Mar 19
Some Nigerian girls will not like this cheesy they be like "see the cheap proposal inside hotel room"

cheesy Dear Nigerian girls continue with the "he is not my type" "how did you get my number" "a guy must toast me first" till all the Eligible bachelors turn #TeamMalawi then una go dey find Ghanaian guys way go take una go see 'Pasta' angry

158 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by veinless(f): 8:49pm On Mar 19
quite different

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by NiteCrawler: 8:51pm On Mar 19
One side of me says "aww romantic and sweet" while the other side says "rubbish, unoriginal, fake and stupid.

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Medunah(f): 8:52pm On Mar 19
Good for them

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:52pm On Mar 19
Tomorrow xenophobia attack will now occur as Malawi guys will say Nigerians are getting married to there ladies

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by emmachukwu99(m): 8:54pm On Mar 19
This is wonderful.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Michellla(f): 8:55pm On Mar 19
professorfal:
The guy fine but the babe........... make I no talk
shes cute too

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ikp120(m): 8:59pm On Mar 19
Trash!

Nigga fvck up. angry angry
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by LAFO(f): 9:03pm On Mar 19
Nice place to propose
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by wahles(m): 9:07pm On Mar 19
Nice.. wait for mine grin.. goan b epic
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by smartkev(m): 9:10pm On Mar 19
proposal on bed!!!!!!!!
i just dey imagine wetin go follow after the proposal
D guy too sharp abeg

8 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:13pm On Mar 19
AgbenuAnna:
Tomorrow xenophobia attack will now occur as Malawi guys will say Nigerians are getting married to there ladies
i am sure malawi guys are more matured than southy guys cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Preca(f): 9:15pm On Mar 19
smartkev:
proposal on bed!!!!!!!!

i just dey imagine wetin go follow after the proposal

D guy too sharp abeg
ha ha!! You have spoil:Dnot everything ends the way you think

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Young03: 9:21pm On Mar 19
No be wetin i find come here
How can i block a particular number from calling my number on nokia torch light
not android oo

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by dpete1(f): 10:05pm On Mar 19
Thank. God this one no kneel down and waste money buy RUBY abi diamond,all because of proposal

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 10:18pm On Mar 19
Another bad market for Naija girls

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by LeView1(f): 10:20pm On Mar 19
He NOSE romance. Wehdone sir grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:35pm On Mar 19
Cool

The proposal is bae
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:35pm On Mar 19
Good for them.
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:35pm On Mar 19
Igbo boys always handsome!!.

dats y wen i waka for street some attention seekin babes be like... "hi how can get to allen junction"...

meanwhile shez heading straight to allen... TELL ME MORE! tongue

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by tundeayo2020(f): 10:36pm On Mar 19
mine is on the way.

I don't know why I have a phobia for blindfolds.
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
Make sense. All na planning
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
tundeayo2020:
mine is on the way
which way? Lagos-Ibadan express? Lokoja-Abuja road? grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
Butty kids propose like this....

We area guys have our own way...

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:37pm On Mar 19
This guy go too like Bed,
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by drinkgarri: 10:37pm On Mar 19
This
Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ifex370(m): 10:37pm On Mar 19
Rft

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

