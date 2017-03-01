₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,926 members, 3,428,066 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 12:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) (19807 Views)
Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At The Airport (photos) / How To Stop Your Girlfriend From Destroying Your Finances!! / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Shoprite In The Most Romantic Way.(Pic+Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:39pm On Mar 19
When Nigeria meets Malawi..A Nigerian entrepreneur, Diala-uka Bobby surprised his Malawian girlfriend Edna Muluzi after devising this means to propose to her... He took his partner into the bedroom blindfolded without her knowing what was already planned.. The handsome guy who placed roses on the bed asking her 'Will You Marry Me', popped the question as soon as she entered the room... She said YES to his proposal.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-this-handsome-nigerian-guy.html
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by professorfal: 8:41pm On Mar 19
The guy fine but the babe........... make I no talk
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:48pm On Mar 19
Some Nigerian girls will not like this they be like "see the cheap proposal inside hotel room"
Dear Nigerian girls continue with the "he is not my type" "how did you get my number" "a guy must toast me first" till all the Eligible bachelors turn #TeamMalawi then una go dey find Ghanaian guys way go take una go see 'Pasta'
158 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by veinless(f): 8:49pm On Mar 19
quite different
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by NiteCrawler: 8:51pm On Mar 19
One side of me says "aww romantic and sweet" while the other side says "rubbish, unoriginal, fake and stupid.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Medunah(f): 8:52pm On Mar 19
Good for them
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:52pm On Mar 19
Tomorrow xenophobia attack will now occur as Malawi guys will say Nigerians are getting married to there ladies
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by emmachukwu99(m): 8:54pm On Mar 19
This is wonderful.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Michellla(f): 8:55pm On Mar 19
professorfal:shes cute too
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ikp120(m): 8:59pm On Mar 19
Trash!
Nigga fvck up.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by LAFO(f): 9:03pm On Mar 19
Nice place to propose
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by wahles(m): 9:07pm On Mar 19
Nice.. wait for mine .. goan b epic
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by smartkev(m): 9:10pm On Mar 19
proposal on bed!!!!!!!!
i just dey imagine wetin go follow after the proposal
D guy too sharp abeg
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:13pm On Mar 19
AgbenuAnna:i am sure malawi guys are more matured than southy guys
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Preca(f): 9:15pm On Mar 19
smartkev:ha ha!! You have spoil:Dnot everything ends the way you think
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Young03: 9:21pm On Mar 19
No be wetin i find come here
How can i block a particular number from calling my number on nokia torch light
not android oo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by dpete1(f): 10:05pm On Mar 19
Thank. God this one no kneel down and waste money buy RUBY abi diamond,all because of proposal
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 10:18pm On Mar 19
Another bad market for Naija girls
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by LeView1(f): 10:20pm On Mar 19
He NOSE romance. Wehdone sir
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:35pm On Mar 19
Cool
The proposal is bae
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:35pm On Mar 19
Good for them.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:35pm On Mar 19
Igbo boys always handsome!!.
dats y wen i waka for street some attention seekin babes be like... "hi how can get to allen junction"...
meanwhile shez heading straight to allen... TELL ME MORE!
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by tundeayo2020(f): 10:36pm On Mar 19
mine is on the way.
I don't know why I have a phobia for blindfolds.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
Make sense. All na planning
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
tundeayo2020:which way? Lagos-Ibadan express? Lokoja-Abuja road?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:36pm On Mar 19
Butty kids propose like this....
We area guys have our own way...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:37pm On Mar 19
This guy go too like Bed,
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by drinkgarri: 10:37pm On Mar 19
This
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) by ifex370(m): 10:37pm On Mar 19
Rft
Signs of true Love (does he really love me?) / Ladies Your Take On Guys With Six Packs(my Pics As Case Study) / My Neighbour's Wife Caught Pants Down!!!
Viewing this topic: naughtyendowed(m), caleb404, ENGRJCJ(m), ijefine04, Rexonix007, FuckBuhari(m), Cooleasy(m), silverspringle(f), Nasamy(m), obicute007(m), iyamALBEN(m), gab234, sannirules(m), ganwa, akinsondan(m), mediclife1987(m), kennysho22(m), Dom123, Dienasun(m), SafeDavid(m), Ogbehadanyel(m), AnonyNymous(m), truckin, kaziblake(f), MischiefMaker, REDDEVILS1(m), pDudd, abatisegun, igbsam(m), mikron(m), Papertrail11(m), froshengr, Wize1, youngaz(m), ericxy(m), braimahjak(m), sw, zerojinx(m), buffalowings(m), Rudolfchris(m), segzyogondus(m), tosynho01(m), kherlly, Paulex05(m), pemi2pemi(f), seunbobo, crown247(m), Dilijingsly(m), prettyprecy(f), haywhy80, dgsam255, cosade(m), JohnXcel, Rimamsirufun(m), MrCyril(m), Zoehill(m), delishpot, Orodje(m), Vanshmuell, CloudResident(m), MrWhaley, Adekunzy(m), HooxJnr(m), Hiltaux(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25