|Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by zoba88: 7:34pm
Here are photos of Babatunde O. Gbadamosi discussing with High Chief Raymond Dokpesi after his release today.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-gbadamosi-discussing-with.html
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by xstry(m): 7:34pm
Them don reset him brain.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by sarrki(m): 7:35pm
Criminals always roll together
Wailers see your bosses
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Specialspesh: 7:52pm
sarrki:
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by fuckbulhary: 8:01pm
sarrki:Bosses like Buratai,Kyari,Saraki,Amaechi,Fashola,Babachir,the frog eye kleptomaniac etc,al rolling together with saint dullard(election criminal) that paraded 100 zoo SANs instead of parading his certificate.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by edoboy33(m): 8:02pm
birds of the same feather
corrupt goons
enemies of the state
symphonies of looting
sons of Gej
enemies of the state may God reward u in double folds
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by fuckbulhary: 8:11pm
edoboy33:utako paid zombie
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by edoboy33(m): 8:13pm
fuckbulhary:calm down supporter of corruption
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by edoboy33(m): 8:13pm
fuckbulhary:calm down supporter of corruption.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by adeniyi3971(m): 8:25pm
thieves know thieves! ajiboles
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by momodub: 8:25pm
Noted
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by obembet(m): 8:25pm
I believe they have padlocked your mouth now...
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Pavore9: 8:26pm
They have something in common!
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by ALAYORMII: 8:26pm
He go recount him prison experience give Dokpesi so that Dokpesi go no how the place be if him turn come to go eat beans
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Vicolan: 8:26pm
Where buratai naw. Mk dem arrest am too naw...Babachir nko? I'm watching with 3D oo
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by futurism: 8:26pm
sarrki:shut up. You do not know the man. I have been reading about this from his friend on facebook for the past 1 week. He was arrested because he spoke against regime he voted for.
Rubbish!
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:27pm
PDP parapo. He went to pay homage for the airtime given to his wife by AIT.
He was released after the woman cried on national TV. Power of the media.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by ucee64(m): 8:27pm
To anybody who is reading this, I hope and pray that whatever is hurting you or whatever you're constantly stressing about gets better. Stay blessed.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by shamecurls(m): 8:27pm
Dem don reset hin brain....
Dokpesi don dey drop weight sef! Be like say no more yams to feed on
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Olukologia(m): 8:27pm
Osinbajo bringing up justice to Nigeria
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by babkunlex(m): 8:29pm
We'll get there soon, someday, somehow
Nigeria Shall Be Great Again
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by sabama007(f): 8:29pm
Who has his release helped?
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:31pm
Welcome sir, please make sure you demand for the 5% reward they promised whistle blowers
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Piiko(m): 8:31pm
This thread reminds me of one Fela song that had the chorus Zombie no go move unless you ask am to move, who knows the song title??
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by ovieigho(m): 8:32pm
Na just that dorpesi purse I need...
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Flexherbal(m): 8:32pm
To become a man is not a day's job.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by AkachukwuD(m): 8:33pm
Ok But
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by RZArecta(m): 8:34pm
You can always expect gestapo tactics from Buhari's junta
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:36pm
sarrki:lol..dem don format d man destıny...crımınals!
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:36pm
It is noted.
|Re: Photos Of Babatunde Gbadamosi With Dokpesi After His Release From DSS by nairalandfreak: 8:39pm
corrupt people
