|Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Wikiforum(m): 3:55pm On Mar 03
Well stories have been circulating for some time that the Big Brother Logo is similar to the mysterious religio – economic entity Illuminati known for the all Seeing Eye as seen in the BBA logo.
Other similarities were pointed out in the diagram below:-
What do you think?
Drop your comment and tell us what you think about the Big Brother Show?
According to one of our Reader, Read what he said about the Big Brother Shows..
Yes! Big Brother Africa is a nonsensical reality bullsh!t aimed at promoting immorality by the ordained agents of the devil. All those watching the programme are being subconsciously programmed to take on the attributes which the devil himself will be proud of.
http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/exposed-big-brother-tv-show-is-devilish.html?m=1
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by xstry(m): 3:57pm On Mar 03
devilish show
devilish viewers.
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:03pm On Mar 03
Weird..there's one eye...in my country the logo is different..it doesn't have an eye and a brow like this one..
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by frankeencense(m): 4:04pm On Mar 03
Lol, not again
why the devil's voice?? so una sabi devil's voice bah
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Abdhul(m): 4:06pm On Mar 03
THE EYE WOWWW
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by BiafranBushBoy(m): 4:06pm On Mar 03
Big brother must be a one eyed niguur
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by castrokins(m): 4:26pm On Mar 03
Na Una Sabi.
People Dey Make Their Money Una Dey Find Things To Disturb Yasef.
Continue!!
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Chongaiman: 4:44pm On Mar 03
The author should read George Orwell's "1984" to get understanding of the concept of Big Brother and the All Seeing Eye.
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Wikiforum(m): 5:10pm On Mar 03
xstry:devilish viewers how do you know about the show idiot
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Nixiepie(f): 5:15pm On Mar 03
U people should allow this show to breathe biko,...... Dafuq
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by vicfuntop(f): 6:10pm On Mar 03
"Really". The eye just means that the housemates are watched 24/7, mostly by big brother himself.
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by TsaTrinity(m): 10:58pm On Mar 03
One eye Sunday
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Misswang001(f): 1:29am
Everything is now illuminati...Mtscheww
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by AntiWailer: 9:01am
Mchewww.
Is it not less devilish when compared to APC or PDP logo?
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by veekid(m): 9:01am
orishirishi, wikinaija is blind to see this
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by babyfaceafrica: 9:02am
Is that suppose to be news?...
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by neonly: 9:02am
Illiterate
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by burticious(m): 9:02am
Orí ń tayin.. Who that one con help... South Africa wey get dstv.. Their life no better pass Una for naija? Àbí US wey illuminati sef dey (that's if they even exist) their life better pass Una.. With all your religious and sheet.. Una life better? All those stupid people Wey dey steal our money for this country.. Wey God go soon destroy them and their family.. No be them your pastors dey hail pass and pray for them? Abeg these kind talk dey vex me abeg.. Leave trash for lawma
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by MissRike(f): 9:02am
Before nko , we know. Useless program promoting moral decadence.
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by ikorodureporta: 9:02am
True
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by FILEBE(m): 9:02am
we have heard and seen it before jor.
As for me, I will rather sit and watch the Statics signal video of a television than sit and watch BBN, Keeping up with the Kardasians and Rob And chyna. Those shows are great insults to my intelligence. They will make you dumb and stupid.
Btw. BBN should just be name Blue Brothel Nigeria. Reminds me of PoorMan's Bikini beach and that Playboy reality tv show.
"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was telling us that he doesn't exist " - Keyser Soyze.
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by nairalandfreak: 9:02am
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by AngelicBeing: 9:03am
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by pennytrate: 9:03am
♣ • → waste of time °°
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by 111jideofor: 9:03am
Wikiforum:you are the idiot here
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by yungengr(m): 9:03am
everything now is illuminati
God help us ohhhhhhh
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by Bgorgeous: 9:03am
Small minds
Small thinking
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by pcguru1(m): 9:04am
Big brother term refers to the US program that spies on people that's why it has an eye symbol it's pure coincidence
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by jeeqaa7(m): 9:04am
I dey come...make I piss
|Re: Big Brother TV Show Is A Devilish Programme – See This Photo & Proof - Wikinaija by mackmanuel: 9:05am
