Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Lady Meets With Hillary Clinton At An Expensive Hotel In The US. Pics (4184 Views)

Why Did Aisha Not Meet With Hilary Clinton? / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Nigerians In Newark, New Jersey, Us(photos) / President Buhari Arrives Nigeria After His State Visit To The US (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read what she shared below;



MEETING HILLARY CLINTON.



What an Honour of my Life.



1. I was having Dinner at Henrietta's Table inside Charles Hotel with the Former Deputy Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu yesterday when Hillary Clinton walked in casually with a few aides.



We talked briefly and I asked to invite her to Nigeria soon. As she walked off, she told me I'll go places. I'm holding on tight to that word in Faith. It means Everything. Aaaaaaaw. Mama. You're Loved.



2. Earlier in the day, VADM Michael Franken, the U.S. Africa Command’s Deputy for Military Operations came to speak to us about the Continent's prospects and potential in Peacekeeping and National Security.



He mentioned Nigeria almost 20 times in 90mins.



Two of my really good friends, Agnes Igoye and Robert M. Thelen can testify.



He helped us see more diamonds in the rough in my Country.



3. I also visited Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the immediate Past Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who now teaches International Business Economy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Tufts University. One of the brightest minds out of our Country. Tonnes of Students from all over the World in his Class. Very well Respected Professional. He gave me a signed copy of his Book, "Emerging Africa"



What a Day. No Words.



This God of my Life has a Plan that I'm yet to Understand.



NIGERIA - The Gift that keeps giving me everything I need to be the best I can be.





Source; A Nigerian lady identified as Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, met with US presidential candidate in the just concluded election -Hilary Clinton while having having dinner at Henrietta's Table inside Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The lady who also met with former Deputy Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu -claimed that she asked to invite Hilary Clinton to Nigeria.Read what she shared below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-lady-meets-with-hilary-clinton.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

dis is my dream o.luv dis woman too

i knew she would be an afonja lady...... always flaunting with the enemies 7 Likes

nice one

CROWNWEALTH019:

i knew she would be an afonja lady...... always flaunting with the enemies your case is different your case is different 9 Likes

xstry:

your case is different 3 Likes

I have always believed in my great country Nigeria. We should all join hands in her crossover into a developed nation. It's possible, just do your part

That guy you see there is one of the greatest minds of Nigeria...former Deputy governor of CBN. Soludo is a small boy to him! These are the rare coterie of human specie that ought to be running the financial systems of this country instead, rather painfully you have a house girl running our finance ministry, destroying everything like a baby throwing tantrums. SMH 5 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:



na tribalism go kill you. na tribalism go kill you. 2 Likes

I have never really liked Hillary Clinton. I think she's an evil woman. 2 Likes

Lifestone:

I have always believed in my great country Nigeria. We should all join hands in her crossover into a developed nation. It's possible, just do your part

The problem with you Afonja is you people are innately devoid of basic human conscience. You all relish to rave about One Nigeria but if we were to reverse socioeconomic landscape of this country, move all the ports in Lagos to SS and SE, shut down Muritala International Airport in Lagos, instead have you Yorubas fly to SE and SS...Enugu, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Calabar or Uyo to fly in and out of the country, will you still shout One Nigeria? Why are you people like this? The problem with you Afonja is you people are innately devoid of basic human conscience. You all relish to rave about One Nigeria but if we were to reverse socioeconomic landscape of this country, move all the ports in Lagos to SS and SE, shut down Muritala International Airport in Lagos, instead have you Yorubas fly to SE and SS...Enugu, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Calabar or Uyo to fly in and out of the country, will you still shout One Nigeria? Why are you people like this? 3 Likes

Innovator90:

That guy you see there is one of the greatest minds of Nigeria...former Deputy governor of CBN. Soludo is a small boy to him! These are the rare coterie of human specie that ought to be running the financial systems of this country instead, rather painfully you have a house girl running our finance ministry, destroying everything like a baby throwing tantrums. SMH



Idiotic pauper of beefraud. IPOB Idiotic pauper of beefraud. IPOB 7 Likes 2 Shares

Innovator90:





The problem with you Afonja is you people are innately devoid of basic human conscience. You all relish to rave about One Nigeria but if we were to reverse socioeconomic landscape of this country, move all the ports in Lagos to SS and SE, shut down Muritala International Airport in Lagos, instead have you Yorubas fly to SE and SS...Enugu, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Calabar or Uyo to fly in and out of the country, will you still shout One Nigeria? Why are you people like this?

Shameless attachee, speak for your dungeon alone and stop lumping SS to your foolishness. Why should port go to your erosion ravaged land? Just listen to yourself again flat head. Shameless attachee, speak for your dungeon alone and stop lumping SS to your foolishness. Why should port go to your erosion ravaged land? Just listen to yourself again flat head. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Innovator90:





The problem with you Afonja is you people are innately devoid of basic human conscience. You all relish to rave about One Nigeria but if we were to reverse socioeconomic landscape of this country, move all the ports in Lagos to SS and SE, shut down Muritala International Airport in Lagos, instead have you Yorubas fly to SE and SS...Enugu, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Calabar or Uyo to fly in and out of the country, will you still shout One Nigeria? Why are you people like this? My guy I am already beyond this tribal bigotry that you are still immeshed in. If you have intellectual issues on my post, I will be ready to engage you. But for now enjoy your weekend. My guy I am already beyond this tribal bigotry that you are still immeshed in. If you have intellectual issues on my post, I will be ready to engage you. But for now enjoy your weekend. 3 Likes

Nigerians been leaking the azz of white

Men since 1765..





What is worth celebrating here? 1 Like

When are they releasing the Chibok girls?

.

And so??

another foolishness of nairaland....must they add the expensivess of the hotel to the news?

dainformant:

A Nigerian lady identified as Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, met with US presidential candidate in the just concluded election -Hilary Clinton while having having dinner at Henrietta's Table inside Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The lady who also met with former Deputy Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu -claimed that she asked to invite Hilary Clinton to Nigeria.



Read what she shared below;



MEETING HILLARY CLINTON.



What an Honour of my Life.



1. I was having Dinner at Henrietta's Table inside Charles Hotel with the Former Deputy Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu yesterday when Hillary Clinton walked in casually with a few aides.



We talked briefly and I asked to invite her to Nigeria soon. As she walked off, she told me I'll go places. I'm holding on tight to that word in Faith. It means Everything. Aaaaaaaw. Mama. You're Loved.



2. Earlier in the day, VADM Michael Franken, the U.S. Africa Command’s Deputy for Military Operations came to speak to us about the Continent's prospects and potential in Peacekeeping and National Security.



He mentioned Nigeria almost 20 times in 90mins.



Two of my really good friends, Agnes Igoye and Robert M. Thelen can testify.



He helped us see more diamonds in the rough in my Country.



3. I also visited Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the immediate Past Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who now teaches International Business Economy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Tufts University. One of the brightest minds out of our Country. Tonnes of Students from all over the World in his Class. Very well Respected Professional. He gave me a signed copy of his Book, "Emerging Africa"



What a Day. No Words.



This God of my Life has a Plan that I'm yet to Understand.



NIGERIA - The Gift that keeps giving me everything I need to be the best I can be.





Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-lady-meets-with-hilary-clinton.html Stewpid heading. Must u put expensive? Will it b a cheap hotel b4? Mtchewwwww Stewpid heading. Must u put expensive? Will it b a cheap hotel b4? Mtchewwwww 3 Likes

Innovator90:

That guy you see there is one of the greatest minds of Nigeria...former Deputy governor of CBN. Soludo is a small boy to him! These are the rare coterie of human specie that ought to be running the financial systems of this country instead, rather painfully you have a house girl running our finance ministry, destroying everything like a baby throwing tantrums. SMH

Stories ..he is part of the problem Stories ..he is part of the problem

e concern me

CROWNWEALTH019:

i knew she would be an afonja lady...... always flaunting with the enemies it's the people dat like ur post I weep for, are they all as empty brained as you ? it's the people dat like ur post I weep for, are they all as empty brained as you ? 1 Like

A husband and wife are trying to set up a new password for their computer. The husband puts, “Mypenis,” and the wife falls on the ground laughing because on the screen it says, “ERROR. Not long enough"

brown roof democrats spotted

Mtcheeew

So if you don't add that word "Expensive" hotel what will happen. Nigerians and bragging. Mtecheeeeew! U just messed up the news. have you Google the cost of hotels around the world and notice that Abuja, Nigeria has some of the most expensive rates in the world, and Nigerian sleep there like it's their Boys' Quarters?

Innovator90:





The problem with you Afonja is you people are innately devoid of basic human conscience. You all relish to rave about One Nigeria but if we were to reverse socioeconomic landscape of this country, move all the ports in Lagos to SS and SE, shut down Muritala International Airport in Lagos, instead have you Yorubas fly to SE and SS...Enugu, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Calabar or Uyo to fly in and out of the country, will you still shout One Nigeria? Why are you people like this?



You just made a silly comment. It is people like you that make the mention of Biafra distasteful. I have always said this, if Biafra want to go, they should allow them go so that we can drink water and drop cup. Mtschewwwwwww You just made a silly comment. It is people like you that make the mention of Biafra distasteful. I have always said this, if Biafra want to go, they should allow them go so that we can drink water and drop cup. Mtschewwwwwww

carzola:

Nigerians been leaking the azz of white

Men since 1765..





What is worth celebrating here? If I call them slaves, they will tell me they have high self esteem. If I call them slaves, they will tell me they have high self esteem.