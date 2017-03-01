Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) (3826 Views)

See photos below







Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state was 49 yesterday. To celebrate his birthday, he visited IDPs in Bakassi and donated foodstuffs to them. See photos below

zoba88:

More more more

Hbd 1 Like

HBD..Abeg wu fit borrow me #500? 1 Like

Not a bad move. Make them feel loved, more important and among



Happy day sir, may your admin leave a positive indelible mark in the lives of ya people

Good one from the Governor....... but he should not only be remembering them during his birthday's........the people need food 24/7.. 1 Like

Good stuff!!!

happy birthday to another polithiefcian... more stolen money to or account

Na woman be the governor 1 Like

They need houses, work and not food that will last for some days

Stomach infrastructure

K... How many days would dey enjoy ur gift after dehumanising them with televised mockery..wrong philanthropical move

Young Governor.



A Senator



A Professor



A Governor

Lawalemi:

please he is not a professor please he is not a professor

this is a clear case of "fi owo abu se abu la le jo".

Good, Please where is Bakassi