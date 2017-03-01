₦airaland Forum

Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by zoba88: 7:27pm On Mar 03
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state was 49 yesterday.To celebrate his birthday,he visited IDPs in Bakassi and donated foodstuffs to them.

See photos below



Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by zoba88: 7:27pm On Mar 03
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by yinparc: 10:08pm On Mar 03
Hbd

Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Morhziez(m): 10:08pm On Mar 03
HBD..Abeg wu fit borrow me #500?

Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm On Mar 03
Not a bad move. Make them feel loved, more important and among

Happy day sir, may your admin leave a positive indelible mark in the lives of ya people
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by emmanuel1990(m): 10:09pm On Mar 03
Good one from the Governor....... but he should not only be remembering them during his birthday's........the people need food 24/7..

Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 10:09pm On Mar 03
Good stuff!!!
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by chinex276(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
happy birthday to another polithiefcian... more stolen money to or account
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
Na woman be the governor undecided

Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Bangalee10(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
They need houses, work and not food that will last for some days
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 10:12pm On Mar 03
Stomach infrastructure undecided
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
K... How many days would dey enjoy ur gift after dehumanising them with televised mockery..wrong philanthropical move
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by beckytunde(f): 10:22pm On Mar 03
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
Young Governor.

A Senator

A Professor

A Governor
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by EPOMA(m): 10:57pm On Mar 03
please he is not a professor
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by highrise07(m): 11:20pm On Mar 03
this is a clear case of "fi owo abu se abu la le jo".
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 11:20pm On Mar 03
Good, Please where is Bakassi
Re: Ayade Celebrates 49th Birthday With Bakassi IDPs, Donates Foodstuffs (Photos) by Enangson(m): 11:22pm On Mar 03
sharap there, He is a Professor Delta State University


Read more about Ayade on wikipedia https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benedict_Ayade?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2316026459

