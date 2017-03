Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state was 49 yesterday.To celebrate his birthday,he visited IDPs in Bakassi and donated foodstuffs to them.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-ben-ayade-celebrates-49th.html?m=1

Not a bad move. Make them feel loved, more important and among Happy day sir, may your admin leave a positive indelible mark in the lives of ya people