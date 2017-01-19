₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,877 members, 3,402,285 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 01:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) (1471 Views)
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth On Europe Bound Migrant Ship (pics) / Nigerian Migrant Couple Kissing Aboard A Ship After Being Rescued from Sea / African Migrant Caught Hiding In Car's Engine In Attempt To Enter Spain(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 3:35pm On Mar 04
I read a post here on Nairaland few weeks ago of a user asking if traveling abroad with his 100,000 Naira savings (obviously not by air) is better or setting up business in Nigeria. So I am sharing this story i came across online to create more awareness on the risk one might be taking traveling through the deadly Libya rout.
Here, one African migrant, Gassama, describes his long journey from The Gambia through Libya to Europe and how he is now trying to dissuade others from making the hazardous trip.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-32391752
Below are some pictures too.
viewer discretion is advised
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by obafemee80(m): 3:36pm On Mar 04
This is one of the most painful ways to die after all the psychological traumas they experienced
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by makdcash(m): 3:42pm On Mar 04
Greedy African leaders must be blame for this...death sentence to corruption or nothing..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by chibabe259(f): 3:47pm On Mar 04
Aww, wicked world
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by sekundosekundo: 3:52pm On Mar 04
Those bodies were not embalmed, it is the hot environment that dried them like that.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 3:54pm On Mar 04
sure they were not
sekundosekundo:
3 Likes
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by rafhell(m): 3:56pm On Mar 04
what a way to die.
1 Like
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by Nutase(f): 3:57pm On Mar 04
Warrisdis?
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by sekundosekundo: 4:01pm On Mar 04
space007:This is terrible
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by pendragon35(m): 4:12pm On Mar 04
chai May God help us....
2 Likes
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by seangy4konji: 4:30pm On Mar 04
toyota na strong moto.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 4:45pm On Mar 04
Short of words.....and we av leaders in this continent.
1 Like
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by comradespade(m): 5:07pm On Mar 04
LESSON: stop being desperate to leave your home...... God's time is the best.
2 Likes
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by justjify(m): 1:20pm On Mar 05
People are damn heartless. *spits*
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by tunde1200(m): 3:15pm On Mar 05
I AM ALSO A VICTIM OF THIS LIBYA TRAVEL ROUTE.
IT IS TOTALLY DEADLY FOR ONE TO TRY IT
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 4:32pm On Mar 05
tunde1200:kindly share this post
1 Like
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by symbianDON(m): 4:43pm On Mar 05
tunde1200:pls share your stories....you may be inspiring some prospective travelers to dump the dumb idea of self inflicted traumatic experience associated with the Libya passage.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 7:17pm On Mar 05
irrespective of the condition i find myself, i dnt think i can embark on a journey through this deadly means...to scale through is like 2/10
African leaders re just wicked!
no be prick i dey see so?
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 7:35pm On Mar 05
lol... looks like o,..... kindly share
YUNGLURD:
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by tunde1200(m): 9:18pm On Mar 05
symbianDON:
Yeah I would love to share with you my terrible and deadly experience with you all guys but unfortunately I am not a good writer.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by tunde1200(m): 9:21pm On Mar 05
space007:
Sorry I don't know how to write well and I don't want to be insulted also to write as it happens to me is hard
1 Like
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by chukxie(m): 3:44am
This is sad. Completely sad!
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 3:52am
Why would any sane mind goes through that ?. It's not only sad, it's tragic. No amount of hardship in Africa is worth losing your life for. Hopefully, people will wisen up.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 7:26am
Lucasbalo:
chukxie:I tell you, many are really wasting away passing that route, some females are always being sold into prostitution.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by davidif: 7:39am
Wow!
Lalasticlala and mynd44 you need to put this on the front page.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by davidif: 7:40am
tunde1200:
Dude, you might be saving a life.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by nerilove(m): 8:53am
Very gory pictures. But why dont they use those money they pay for boat space and set up small scale businesses in their country? I'll say it's greed. They know how difficult it is and still want to try.
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by chukxie(m): 9:22am
space007:
A childhood friend of mine who was doing DSW - Diploma in Social Work in Uniben died on the route over 10 years ago. His parents still have not been able to come to terms with his death. He was their first born, their first son.
1 Like
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by tunde1200(m): 9:33am
davidif:
Yeah I know but in a situation where you don't even know how to start the write up what should I do.
And at the same time scare of horrible experience along the route to Libya.
Guy let's just forget about it and continue with life.
Thank you
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 9:56am
chukxie:what a pity
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 1:05pm
|Re: An African Migrant's Story: 'Libya Is Too Dangerous' (Graphic Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:06pm
so sad.
Nigerian Migrant Stories. / Visa Refusal: Appeal Process / List Your Top 5 Travel Memories
Viewing this topic: mikmabray, aydought, otunu, eyinjuege, Funpeter(m), Kx, ogrin(m), farastrongman, sammyj49, Factfinder1(f), stevolinkon40, ifybrown62(m), Marpol, Tolakay, turawafett(f), GreatUniben, UGODDAY(m), harnuh01(m), gocac(f), Dawn123(f), Dadasneh, kunlexyfred(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), owambe22(f), milkydaddy(m), Talk2bryant(m), MD45, OchukoisBlack(m), Krak(m), yosla, segzy0i(m), VictorAB, unlimitedgrace4, uyplus(m), sameehunter11, cashberry(m), bareal(m), muyicomms(m), Isupaefugbemi00(m), fxskye, eakenbor, spyroxy1(m), Okuda(m), jr3, tensazangetsu20(m), AZAJOBINSON(m), Terror666, nextstep(m), Binoxo(m), mrborntodoit, Marince, Iamkuttie(m), mohciz69(m), eRex(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), Ichiebullion(m), lokozoni(m), talk2odim(m), sacramento1212, Nvednutfr33(m), Yames70(m), tewoayo(m), aweleza1, Officecentreng, luxico(m), Shortyy(f), XTHRONE, PatriotTemidayo, dotcomnamename, IcemanP(m), danugochukwu96(m), kingzbeatz(m), idibuzo(m), DIKEnaWAR, Twy, Firmjudge(m), Ibman, 7kahfe(m), bigjay01(m), Luckyir(m), hilaomo(m), dalaman, opey112(m), Vetsolo(m), Geestunnar(m), keemsleek(m), Emdee590(m), Chadotik, papuchudo, chiboy7(m), Opukelala, ikofgod(f), CROWNWEALTH019, Daluuzor(m), Mayydayy(m), crypta007(m), BigStout(m), Ubachinwe1(m), ikuku(m), stinggy(m), feda01, lalasticlala(m), Nchabuomo, lakeside30, harshemeyou, Freshsnoow(m), wollyj1, TRUTHaDDICT(m), rockinrobin, Marvel1206, Ezekielmary, deain1(m), Tee999, yomibelle(f), debonairprinx(m), Kekostic(m), Adamsdelrio(m), Abhamid(m), gaudyangel(f), Peteblack, Genes1s, Olokun17, Admin401(f), megautche, BOYILO, spassion, Killitoff, drsugar, karee, username226, roteyy(m), meccuno, henrysilver(m), nkwuocha, wizzywisdom(m), henrydadon(m), Caliph69, breadtom, deor03(m), Kolabalogun(m), dljbd1(m), Inkredible(m), oluphilip2008(f), dbaruwa(m), iamrosheed, Ismahill(m), pepetua(m), Fortissimo502, yankosbaba(m), ShotCaller, wawale, ojibole(m), Bootybuttchic(f), koolkamzzy(m), sekeyso, manuel85(m), hfc80, kuzoma and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4