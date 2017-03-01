₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,806 members, 3,399,334 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 07:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) (11124 Views)
|South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Nnamddi(m): 5:18pm
Social media influencer and Political Analyst, JJ Omojuwa says he is currently being detained by South African border officials because he is a Nigerian.
Omojuwa says, he is in South Africa on an invitation from the US Government. According to him, he has been isolated with another Nigerian who is a Student.
Read more below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/south-african-border-officials-detain-omojuwa.html
http://twitter.com/Omojuwa/status/838042476539674625
Lalasticlala
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Nnamddi(m): 5:19pm
More snapshots..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Nnamddi(m): 5:20pm
More..
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by searchng4love: 5:26pm
FTC.... Thanks again to airtel data.... My xiaomi gadget... Power company that has been 24 hours nonstop....
To the topic Japheth doesn't have to be rude.... Some of us have been subjected to such in more advanced western countries.... It's just a routine check no need to raise unnecessary alarm. I didn't come to the social media to start yabbing unnecessarily.
Border police can put you on the next available flight out of their country if they're not satisfied with your presence in the country...
Not all south Africans are xenophobic.... Including some of the comedians on Nairaland.
Get Nigeria into shape... Value your citizens... Pay them living wages.... Provide healthcare..... Social security.... Insurance.... Mortgage without preferential treatment... Affordable capital for businesses... Educational institutions where lecturers and system doesn't make life hell for the students... I can tell you that the faculty of basic medical sciences of the university of Ibadan Nigeria consistently loses over 80℅ of their PhD students to South African universities simply due to the attitude of the lecturers there .... And the UI PG school doesn't give a damn about monitoring the admitted students rather concerned about sales of forms... As there's always the Fgn's funds to waste paying their humongous wages and allowances.....
If you don't value your people.... Don't expect anyone else to do that for you.
Last I checked Nigerian workers are been owed for months..Some for over six months! Students on government scholarships around the world were stranded because the Nigerian government refused to pay them.... MTN that offers blazing data services speed in South Africa is in Nigeria with something slower than snail.... Doctors hold surgery patients to ransom just to get the government to pay their due salaries and benefits..... We really don't have a bargaining chip with the South African government if we don't put our house in order!!!
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by yemaldo(m): 5:26pm
Hnmmm, federal government better do something about these people, we(Nigerians) don't have much to lose but they have a lot to...
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by veekid(m): 5:28pm
SA no wan gree again o
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by lonelydora(m): 5:28pm
Na wa
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Dhaffs(m): 5:28pm
Nearin ftc
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by McKc22(m): 5:29pm
k
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:29pm
A cry for help by Buhari 's media lapdog.
They have already ran to his rescue but abandoned other Nigerians being killed there. Maybe it is because they belong to the 5%.
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by holatimmy(f): 5:29pm
Xenophobia
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by 1acre: 5:29pm
Oops...
2 Likes
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Chikelue2000(m): 5:29pm
Cc; lalasticala, Mynd44
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:29pm
What??
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by DollarAngel(m): 5:29pm
South Africans again?
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Chikelue2000(m): 5:30pm
Dis South Africans r merely stupid,all of them
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Hezbola: 5:30pm
Just because am a Nigerian!!!
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by seunoni34(m): 5:31pm
South Africa of all countries
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by CRAPHA96(m): 5:31pm
I feel like burning down mtn head office.....THUNDER STRIKE ANYBODY WE GO STOP ME
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by ICAMETOWIN(m): 5:31pm
coming
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by admax(m): 5:32pm
South Africa is the only country I never dreamt of going. They are still under slavery since their economy is being controlled by whites.
Kenya is another stupid country that will embarass Nigerians at their airport.
Those guys are just jealous of Nigerians, no matter the matter, we are the biggest country in Africa! They can go to hell.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Built2last: 5:32pm
This Omojuwa guy is a sick attention seeker. Do you know how many people are cornered and questioned in every airport around the world....
I was called aside in Charles De gaul France in 2014 for 45 minutes. I only told them that if I miss my connecting flight I will take the case further. I pulled out my phone and played Zuma till they called me and gave me my passport.
Visit Thailand or Singapore Omojuwa and grow up. It's called Routine check.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by LyfeJennings(m): 5:32pm
Those Bastards again
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by lonelydora(m): 5:32pm
Who would ordinarily go to South Africa?
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Singapore1(m): 5:32pm
The South Africans are stupid and they don't even know it .. I mean your fellow Africans..
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by goshen26: 5:33pm
Ok
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Ronaldinnioh(f): 5:33pm
Stop going to south Africa. I don't know what is wrong with you block headed Nigerians. This is just the beginning soon you will be beaten.
4 Likes
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by winetapper: 5:33pm
He dey use style beg ooo
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by Taich(m): 5:33pm
Buhari should please call Zuma, or credit don finish?
2 Likes
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by webincomeplus(m): 5:34pm
The line "... where they don't kill Nigerians as a national sport" got me cracked up.
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by anchor3447(m): 5:34pm
Lolz.....I remember that waiting room too well cos I was detained there for like 30mins just to confirm my scheduled return date ticket from Arik....
1 Like
|Re: South African Border Officials Detain Political Analyst Omojuwa (snapshots) by chinex276(m): 5:34pm
country of savages and pigs
3 Likes 1 Share
How Do I Book An Appointment To Submit Uk Visa Form / Core Function Of Lastma On Our Roads. / Ikoyi Club Lagos Gutted By Fire
Viewing this topic: rolfeswolf, westlife79(m), jufurma, ericok(m), TheSunOfMors(m), Amaizu(m), nayookafor(m), Rakiticbarca, gaudyangel(f), kITATITA, binary9ja, Phoccotty(m), Emmanuel6(m), modath(f), adeademi, Soxxy, matter1, phemolala07(m), sododo(m), KingsleyCEO(m), jidestroud(m), Neyoalao(m), RingimKabir(m), Legalaffairs(m), sunnyeinstein(m), untillionltd, ola30(m), TeeONE1, Onopa, klinting, kode12, leumas91, chibuikegn, oluwapoju(m), Jakama90(m), danose99(m), Iolo(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), Lordnath(m), Stunner16(m), AnnaKareninaFan, tumababa(m), yusods(m), FlamesD, mastermaestro(m), DamZik(m), Rilwayne001, DJBIGGY(m), whyman(m), Stanley4E(m), Passy089(m), jswagg4(m), holluwai(m), obax321, RandomVic(m), swItdIk(m), SirMicheal(m), khoiboy1(m), MrMarvelous(m), genieplus86(f), keemsleek(m), oluwaseunadebay(m), Donchi135(m), yekparikpa(m), mygsmnairacom(m), Champele(m), kjhova(m), EnkayDezign4, Nozzle(m), Sincerelyme(f), lanrayco(m), kenostika(m), jandukun, Pearlvictory(m), elitejayjeff(m), Maj196(m), ERockson, Wadosky(m), gram, cyrilfosy(m), wildguy(m), biggmusty(m), kaffy4tope(m), latosin and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6