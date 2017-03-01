FTC.... Thanks again to airtel data.... My xiaomi gadget... Power company that has been 24 hours nonstop....



To the topic Japheth doesn't have to be rude.... Some of us have been subjected to such in more advanced western countries.... It's just a routine check no need to raise unnecessary alarm. I didn't come to the social media to start yabbing unnecessarily.

Border police can put you on the next available flight out of their country if they're not satisfied with your presence in the country...



Not all south Africans are xenophobic.... Including some of the comedians on Nairaland.



Get Nigeria into shape... Value your citizens... Pay them living wages.... Provide healthcare..... Social security.... Insurance.... Mortgage without preferential treatment... Affordable capital for businesses... Educational institutions where lecturers and system doesn't make life hell for the students... I can tell you that the faculty of basic medical sciences of the university of Ibadan Nigeria consistently loses over 80℅ of their PhD students to South African universities simply due to the attitude of the lecturers there .... And the UI PG school doesn't give a damn about monitoring the admitted students rather concerned about sales of forms... As there's always the Fgn's funds to waste paying their humongous wages and allowances.....



If you don't value your people.... Don't expect anyone else to do that for you.



Last I checked Nigerian workers are been owed for months..Some for over six months! Students on government scholarships around the world were stranded because the Nigerian government refused to pay them.... MTN that offers blazing data services speed in South Africa is in Nigeria with something slower than snail.... Doctors hold surgery patients to ransom just to get the government to pay their due salaries and benefits..... We really don't have a bargaining chip with the South African government if we don't put our house in order!!! 35 Likes 3 Shares