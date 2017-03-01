Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] (3510 Views)

The prayer was held at the Jalingo Eid prayer ground.



Speaking at the occasion, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Baba Yerima, said praying for the well-being of Buhari was the duty of every “true believer”.



He noted that the President had brought peace and unity to the country, and therefore urged the gathering to pray for leaders at all times.



Ustaz Ali Babando, a Muslim cleric, said the President had been doing his best in tackling the country’s socio-economic challenges.



He noted that it was in the interest of Nigerians to keep praying for Buhari, to enable him return home to consolidate on the fight against terror and corruption.



Alhaji Sani Tullu, Secretary, Taraba Chapter, Buhari Support Organisation(BSO), said the BSO had organised prayer and rally in honour of the President whom he described as a visionary leader.



“We salute the giant strides and landmark achievement of Buhari’s administration in his efforts to reposition the country.



“We are particularly impressed with the performance of the administration in anti-corruption fight, decimating insurgents, revitalising Agriculture, Education and Health sectors,” he said.



NAN



Its wrong cause we dont serve the same God, 10 Likes 1 Share

Speedy recovery president Buhari 1 Like





“We are particularly impressed with the performance of the administration in anti-corruption fight, decimating insurgents, revitalising Agriculture, Education and Health sectors,” he said.



NAN



[/quote

People should learn to stop telling lies “We salute the giant strides and landmark achievement of Buhari’s administration in his efforts to reposition the country.“We are particularly impressed with the performance of the administration in anti-corruption fight, decimating insurgents, revitalising Agriculture, Education and Health sectors,” he said.NAN http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/taraba-muslims-and-christians-pray-for.html [/quotePeople should learn to stop telling lies 2 Likes 1 Share

More 1 Like

Prayer for death man

THEY are paying for two different things.

One is praying for bubu to come back so dat a Christian wont rule dem. The other is praying for God to continue using osibanjo ie bubu should continue making his calls in UK 3 Likes

All this prayers for a hale and hearty man 3 Likes

Waiting patiently on top of mango tree in OTOUKE, when SAMBISA FOREST cabals will hold their prayers for buhari also.

Make them pray till eternity

Buhari is not coming back



Karma is a Nigerian 2 Likes

Where are the Christians na or abi they join d muslim ni? 2 Likes

Emycord:

All this prayers for a hale and hearty man

1 Like

He is watching them in 3D

This is the kind of unity we want 1 Like

This type of prayer is an exercise in futility cos it's based on lies.

How can d CAN representative open his mouth and say Buhari brought peace and unity to d country?

This is an assault on d intelligence of whoever is reading this except of course his religious fanatics followers.

With his divisive tendencies?

With d needless murder of shias and IPOB protesters?

With his 5% and 97% statement?

The prayer of a sinner(liar) is an abomination unto God. 1 Like

The prayers seems to be a jamboree sort of, prayer everywhere and everyday and yet, truth, justice & mercy is lacking in the land, abegi 1 Like

Opistorincos:

This is the kind of unity we want

Don't they have women in these northern States?

donk552:

Prayer for death man

O ga go back to school stop wasting ur time here, nothing like death man u hear O ga go back to school stop wasting ur time here, nothing like death man u hear 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't know whether it is Buhari's sickness that has worsened Nigeria's problems or it is Nigeria's 'sickness' that has worsened Buhari's. I think Nigeria also needs serious praying for - as in " see the snake and what it swallowed ". Wishing both early recovery.

"Don't be unequally yoked with the unbelievers", but the hypocritical Nigerian Christians no dey see that verse for bibble

ZombieKilla:

Make them pray till eternity

Buhari is not coming back



Karma is a Nigerian

The day he comes back. Dnt forget to take ur place in the lagoon ooooo. Idiota The day he comes back. Dnt forget to take ur place in the lagoon ooooo. Idiota 1 Like

If you Christian praying for Buhari is a waste of time.

If a Christian prays in the name of Jesus and He gets healed, the Moslems will say that Allah healed him.



And we know that God does not share His Glory.



Isa 42:8b and my glory will I not give to another,



Please the Christian God and Allah are different.



Allah himself said he does not guide us.





Surah 5:51

O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people



Truly Allah does not guide us as he is not our God.



So our God will not heal Buhari less Allah takes the glory.



And there is no record of Allah healing anyone

donk552:

Prayer for death man



Death man?? ?? Why don't you go and learn some more English and leave learned people to debate on the forum? Death man???? Why don't you go and learn some more English and leave learned people to debate on the forum? 3 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Its wrong cause we dont serve the same God, thats true thats true

WOCKHARDI:

Y

Z.





Nice, Will this stop Religion Violence? Z.Nice, Will this stop Religion Violence?

hummmmm

CROWNWEALTH019:

Its wrong cause we dont serve the same God, Try and explain pls Try and explain pls

evilapc:

"Don't be unequally yoked with the unbelievers", but the hypocritical Nigerian Christians no dey see that verse for bibble That includes it like who claim to be a follower of Christ too.





Cus Christ teaching has it that we should pray for our enemies. That includes it like who claim to be a follower of Christ too.Cus Christ teaching has it that we should pray for our enemies.

Restoration to baba Daura. Let not that Kuje prison chief tenant,KANU rejoice yet,baba is coming back to Nija soon.*outa thread * Restoration to baba Daura. Let not that Kuje prison chief tenant,KANU rejoice yet,baba is coming back to Nija soon.*outa thread * 1 Like