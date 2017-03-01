₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Specialspesh: 5:35pm
Muslims and Christians in Taraba on Saturday held a joint special prayer for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
The prayer was held at the Jalingo Eid prayer ground.
Speaking at the occasion, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Baba Yerima, said praying for the well-being of Buhari was the duty of every “true believer”.
He noted that the President had brought peace and unity to the country, and therefore urged the gathering to pray for leaders at all times.
Ustaz Ali Babando, a Muslim cleric, said the President had been doing his best in tackling the country’s socio-economic challenges.
He noted that it was in the interest of Nigerians to keep praying for Buhari, to enable him return home to consolidate on the fight against terror and corruption.
Alhaji Sani Tullu, Secretary, Taraba Chapter, Buhari Support Organisation(BSO), said the BSO had organised prayer and rally in honour of the President whom he described as a visionary leader.
“We salute the giant strides and landmark achievement of Buhari’s administration in his efforts to reposition the country.
“We are particularly impressed with the performance of the administration in anti-corruption fight, decimating insurgents, revitalising Agriculture, Education and Health sectors,” he said.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/taraba-muslims-and-christians-pray-for.html
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:36pm
Its wrong cause we dont serve the same God,
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by coolesmile: 5:37pm
Speedy recovery president Buhari
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by spartan117(m): 5:39pm
People should learn to stop telling lies
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Specialspesh: 5:41pm
More
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by donk552(m): 5:44pm
Prayer for death man
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by zionmade(m): 5:52pm
THEY are paying for two different things.
One is praying for bubu to come back so dat a Christian wont rule dem. The other is praying for God to continue using osibanjo ie bubu should continue making his calls in UK
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Emycord: 5:54pm
All this prayers for a hale and hearty man
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by yarimo(m): 7:29pm
Waiting patiently on top of mango tree in OTOUKE, when SAMBISA FOREST cabals will hold their prayers for buhari also.
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by ZombieKilla: 7:33pm
Make them pray till eternity
Buhari is not coming back
Karma is a Nigerian
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by annnikky(f): 7:52pm
Where are the Christians na or abi they join d muslim ni?
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by juman(m): 7:58pm
Emycord:
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by veekid(m): 8:16pm
He is watching them in 3D
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Opistorincos(m): 8:16pm
This is the kind of unity we want
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by dokyOloye: 8:17pm
This type of prayer is an exercise in futility cos it's based on lies.
How can d CAN representative open his mouth and say Buhari brought peace and unity to d country?
This is an assault on d intelligence of whoever is reading this except of course his religious fanatics followers.
With his divisive tendencies?
With d needless murder of shias and IPOB protesters?
With his 5% and 97% statement?
The prayer of a sinner(liar) is an abomination unto God.
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by AngelicBeing: 8:18pm
The prayers seems to be a jamboree sort of, prayer everywhere and everyday and yet, truth, justice & mercy is lacking in the land, abegi
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by kingzat: 8:18pm
Opistorincos:
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Marcus01: 8:19pm
Don't they have women in these northern States?
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by cashkid: 8:20pm
donk552:
O ga go back to school stop wasting ur time here, nothing like death man u hear
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by WOCKHARDI(m): 8:21pm
I don't know whether it is Buhari's sickness that has worsened Nigeria's problems or it is Nigeria's 'sickness' that has worsened Buhari's. I think Nigeria also needs serious praying for - as in " see the snake and what it swallowed ". Wishing both early recovery.
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by evilapc: 8:21pm
"Don't be unequally yoked with the unbelievers", but the hypocritical Nigerian Christians no dey see that verse for bibble
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by cashkid: 8:21pm
ZombieKilla:
The day he comes back. Dnt forget to take ur place in the lagoon ooooo. Idiota
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by chiedu7: 8:24pm
If you Christian praying for Buhari is a waste of time.
If a Christian prays in the name of Jesus and He gets healed, the Moslems will say that Allah healed him.
And we know that God does not share His Glory.
Isa 42:8b and my glory will I not give to another,
Please the Christian God and Allah are different.
Allah himself said he does not guide us.
Surah 5:51
O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people
Truly Allah does not guide us as he is not our God.
So our God will not heal Buhari less Allah takes the glory.
And there is no record of Allah healing anyone
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by malware: 8:24pm
donk552:
Death man?? ?? Why don't you go and learn some more English and leave learned people to debate on the forum?
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by chuwanglynn(f): 8:26pm
CROWNWEALTH019:thats true
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by ichommy(m): 8:26pm
WOCKHARDI:
Z.
Nice, Will this stop Religion Violence?
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by OlujobaSamuel: 8:26pm
hummmmm
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by Hefay(m): 8:28pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Try and explain pls
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by budusky05(m): 8:29pm
evilapc:That includes it like who claim to be a follower of Christ too.
Cus Christ teaching has it that we should pray for our enemies.
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by ipobarecriminals: 8:32pm
Restoration to baba Daura. Let not that Kuje prison chief tenant,KANU rejoice yet,baba is coming back to Nija soon.*outa thread *
|Re: Taraba Muslims And Christians Pray For Buhari [Photos] by genuineone: 8:40pm
