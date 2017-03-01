₦airaland Forum

Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:57pm
The Ooni Of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi arrived the Redeemed Christian Church Of God RCCG 31st Holy Ghost service in his luxury Rolls Royce. The powerful traditional ruler was welcomed warmly as he arrived the special service held in the honor of Pastor E..A Adeboye's 75th birthday. Other monarchs and dignitaries were also seen at the event. See photos below;

Photo-credit; Segun Oyedele

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:58pm
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by HungerBAD: 5:59pm
Best OBA.

A proud representative of the Yoruba People. The Custodian of the oldest,bravest and most respected tribe in Africa.

1 Like

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Nempi(m): 6:01pm
ok
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Epositive(m): 6:02pm
i'm sure the "bouncers" sitting around the king are fully loaded with charms.... the lord is their strength



#positivevibes

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by omenkaLives: 6:02pm
Why's the car looking dirty? sad

What the hell have the palace servants been up to?

This is unacceptable! angry

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PAT4HOT(m): 6:03pm
Is he wearing that thing on his head to a Church?

God have mercy...

Charms in the Church of God.

Reminds me of a movie "Wasted Years".

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:03pm
You are a christian, a muslim, an Ifa. A pagan , an Osun worshiper.
Only a one person.
Smh

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by KissChrixx: 6:04pm


For Chrissakes, what's this?

1 Like

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by pyyxxaro: 6:06pm
Won't be surprised if his ordained a Deacon or PASTOR at the end of the programme


Abeg make una nor quote me oh undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
Oonirisa

I love yoruba culture

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by dainformant(m): 6:06pm
religious monarch
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by newbornmacho(m): 6:07pm
Very stpid I'd**t , is he bringing his smelly entourage to set up court in the palace of the king of kings? This boy is a big fool. If I curse him he wouldn't last on that throne , but...whatever. And the useless redeemed people gave him a special front seat, why I will fight denominationalism to the bitter end.

3 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:07pm
Huddler:
You are a christian, a muslim, an Ifa. A pagan , an Osun worshiper.

Only a one person.

Smh


Coz we understand we are human first
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:07pm
newbornmacho:
Very stpid I'd**t , is he bringing his smelly entourage to set up court in the palace of the king of kings? This boy is a big fool. If I curse him he wouldn't last on that throne , but...whatever.

That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred

We are OMOLUABIS

5 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:08pm
KissChrixx:


For Chrissakes, what's this?

We understand the principles of life
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by CplusJason(m): 6:08pm
When prettymike was walking with girls, some people called him names.


Please tell me, who are those niggas sitting on the floor?

3 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:08pm
sarrki:


Coz we understand we are human first

You guys are just confused.
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:09pm
PAT4HOT:
Is he wearing that thing on his head to a Church?

God have mercy...

Charms in the Church of God.

Reminds me of a movie "Wasted Years".


Serious ignorance on display

Ow is bead charms

So wearing of suit is not charm

We so much believe in western culture and shun ours

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:10pm
Our monarchs now shake hands undecided undecided


We have Westernized our culture...maybe a welcome development cuz change is the most constant thing in life.

1 Like

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:10pm
Huddler:



You guys are just confused.

Wail on
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by KissChrixx: 6:11pm
sarrki:


We understand the principles of life

And what are the principles of life? undecided
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:11pm
CplusJason:
When prettymike was walking with girls, some people called him names.


Please tell me, who are those niggas sitting on the floor?

Check the shape of their heads.

Aboukukus.

1 Like

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by tellwisdom: 6:12pm
He for just carry the shrine join body
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by newbornmacho(m): 6:13pm
sarrki:


That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred

We are OMOLUABIS
This is not about bigotry, but about disrespect for the divine, you people railed about ezendigbo entering the deji's palace with his crown but you love the ooni entering the church of the living God with his entire court.... False pastor Adeboye is to blame. I repeat , if I curse this I'd***t he will die young. But why bother.
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:13pm
KissChrixx:


And what are the principles of life? undecided

To live peacefully with people no matter there religious beliefs
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by CplusJason(m): 6:15pm
Huddler:


Check the shape of their heads.

Aboukukus.
I can only see this shape.

1 Like

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:15pm
sarrki:


Wail on
purpose of wailing? If there is something like such then keep zombfying.
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:16pm
newbornmacho:

This is not about bigotry, but about disrespect for the divine, you people railed about ezendigbo entering the deji's palace with his crown but you love the ooni entering the church of the living God with his entire court.... False pastor Adeboye is to blame. I repeat , if I curse this I'd***t he will die young. But why bother.



A Muslim can wear a cap in the church coz he didn't believe in what you believe in.

A Christian can wear a shoe to the mosque if he wish only out of respect will he pull it

Stop all this holier than thou stuff

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:17pm
CplusJason:
I can only see this shape.
Yes Aboukukus with oblong shaped heads.
Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Nutase(f): 6:18pm

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

