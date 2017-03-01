₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:57pm
The Ooni Of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi arrived the Redeemed Christian Church Of God RCCG 31st Holy Ghost service in his luxury Rolls Royce. The powerful traditional ruler was welcomed warmly as he arrived the special service held in the honor of Pastor E..A Adeboye's 75th birthday. Other monarchs and dignitaries were also seen at the event. See photos below;
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:58pm
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by HungerBAD: 5:59pm
Best OBA.
A proud representative of the Yoruba People. The Custodian of the oldest,bravest and most respected tribe in Africa.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Nempi(m): 6:01pm
ok
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Epositive(m): 6:02pm
i'm sure the "bouncers" sitting around the king are fully loaded with charms.... the lord is their strength
#positivevibes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by omenkaLives: 6:02pm
Why's the car looking dirty?
What the hell have the palace servants been up to?
This is unacceptable!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by PAT4HOT(m): 6:03pm
Is he wearing that thing on his head to a Church?
God have mercy...
Charms in the Church of God.
Reminds me of a movie "Wasted Years".
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:03pm
You are a christian, a muslim, an Ifa. A pagan , an Osun worshiper.
Only a one person.
Smh
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by KissChrixx: 6:04pm
For Chrissakes, what's this?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by pyyxxaro: 6:06pm
Won't be surprised if his ordained a Deacon or PASTOR at the end of the programme
Abeg make una nor quote me oh
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
Oonirisa
I love yoruba culture
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by dainformant(m): 6:06pm
religious monarch
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by newbornmacho(m): 6:07pm
Very stpid I'd**t , is he bringing his smelly entourage to set up court in the palace of the king of kings? This boy is a big fool. If I curse him he wouldn't last on that throne , but...whatever. And the useless redeemed people gave him a special front seat, why I will fight denominationalism to the bitter end.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:07pm
Huddler:
Coz we understand we are human first
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:07pm
newbornmacho:
That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred
We are OMOLUABIS
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:08pm
KissChrixx:
We understand the principles of life
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by CplusJason(m): 6:08pm
When prettymike was walking with girls, some people called him names.
Please tell me, who are those niggas sitting on the floor?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:08pm
sarrki:
You guys are just confused.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:09pm
PAT4HOT:
Serious ignorance on display
Ow is bead charms
So wearing of suit is not charm
We so much believe in western culture and shun ours
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:10pm
Our monarchs now shake hands
We have Westernized our culture...maybe a welcome development cuz change is the most constant thing in life.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:10pm
Huddler:
Wail on
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by KissChrixx: 6:11pm
sarrki:
And what are the principles of life?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:11pm
CplusJason:
Check the shape of their heads.
Aboukukus.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by tellwisdom: 6:12pm
He for just carry the shrine join body
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by newbornmacho(m): 6:13pm
sarrki:This is not about bigotry, but about disrespect for the divine, you people railed about ezendigbo entering the deji's palace with his crown but you love the ooni entering the church of the living God with his entire court.... False pastor Adeboye is to blame. I repeat , if I curse this I'd***t he will die young. But why bother.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:13pm
KissChrixx:
To live peacefully with people no matter there religious beliefs
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by CplusJason(m): 6:15pm
Huddler:I can only see this shape.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:15pm
sarrki:purpose of wailing? If there is something like such then keep zombfying.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:16pm
newbornmacho:
A Muslim can wear a cap in the church coz he didn't believe in what you believe in.
A Christian can wear a shoe to the mosque if he wish only out of respect will he pull it
Stop all this holier than thou stuff
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Huddler: 6:17pm
CplusJason:Yes Aboukukus with oblong shaped heads.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos by Nutase(f): 6:18pm
