The Ooni Of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi arrived the Redeemed Christian Church Of God RCCG 31st Holy Ghost service in his luxury Rolls Royce. The powerful traditional ruler was welcomed warmly as he arrived the special service held in the honor of Pastor E..A Adeboye's 75th birthday. Other monarchs and dignitaries were also seen at the event.

Best OBA.



A proud representative of the Yoruba People. The Custodian of the oldest,bravest and most respected tribe in Africa. 1 Like

i'm sure the "bouncers" sitting around the king are fully loaded with charms.... the lord is their strength







#positivevibes





What the hell have the palace servants been up to?



This is unacceptable! Why's the car looking dirty?

Is he wearing that thing on his head to a Church?



God have mercy...



Charms in the Church of God.



Reminds me of a movie "Wasted Years".

You are a christian, a muslim, an Ifa. A pagan , an Osun worshiper.

Only a one person.

Smh





For Chrissakes, what's this?







Won't be surprised if his ordained a Deacon or PASTOR at the end of the programme

I love yoruba culture 2 Likes

Very stpid I'd**t , is he bringing his smelly entourage to set up court in the palace of the king of kings? This boy is a big fool. If I curse him he wouldn't last on that throne , but...whatever. And the useless redeemed people gave him a special front seat, why I will fight denominationalism to the bitter end.

You are a christian, a muslim, an Ifa. A pagan , an Osun worshiper.



Only a one person.



Smh



Coz we understand we are human first Coz we understand we are human first

Very stpid I'd**t , is he bringing his smelly entourage to set up court in the palace of the king of kings? This boy is a big fool. If I curse him he wouldn't last on that throne , but...whatever.

That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred



That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred. We are OMOLUABIS

For Chrissakes, what's this? For Chrissakes, what's this?

We understand the principles of life We understand the principles of life

When prettymike was walking with girls, some people called him names.





Please tell me, who are those niggas sitting on the floor?

Coz we understand we are human first

You guys are just confused. You guys are just confused.

Is he wearing that thing on his head to a Church?



God have mercy...



Charms in the Church of God.



Reminds me of a movie "Wasted Years".



Serious ignorance on display



Ow is bead charms



So wearing of suit is not charm



Serious ignorance on display. Ow is bead charms. So wearing of suit is not charm. We so much believe in western culture and shun ours







We have Westernized our culture...maybe a welcome development cuz change is the most constant thing in life. Our monarchs now shake hands

You guys are just confused.

Wail on Wail on

We understand the principles of life

And what are the principles of life?

When prettymike was walking with girls, some people called him names.





Please tell me, who are those niggas sitting on the floor?

Check the shape of their heads.



Check the shape of their heads. Aboukukus.

He for just carry the shrine join body

That's why we don't do religious bigotry and hatred



This is not about bigotry, but about disrespect for the divine, you people railed about ezendigbo entering the deji's palace with his crown but you love the ooni entering the church of the living God with his entire court.... False pastor Adeboye is to blame. I repeat , if I curse this I'd***t he will die young. But why bother.

And what are the principles of life?

To live peacefully with people no matter there religious beliefs To live peacefully with people no matter there religious beliefs

Check the shape of their heads.



I can only see this shape.

purpose of wailing? If there is something like such then keep zombfying.

This is not about bigotry, but about disrespect for the divine, you people railed about ezendigbo entering the deji's palace with his crown but you love the ooni entering the church of the living God with his entire court.... False pastor Adeboye is to blame. I repeat , if I curse this I'd***t he will die young. But why bother.





A Muslim can wear a cap in the church coz he didn't believe in what you believe in.



A Christian can wear a shoe to the mosque if he wish only out of respect will he pull it



A Muslim can wear a cap in the church coz he didn't believe in what you believe in. A Christian can wear a shoe to the mosque if he wish only out of respect will he pull it. Stop all this holier than thou stuff

Yes Aboukukus with oblong shaped heads.