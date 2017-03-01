Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) (6423 Views)

Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today / Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) / Ernest Shonekan Cutting His 80th Birthday Cake (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The mosque was commissioned by the Emir of Ilorin. HRH, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Dan Kano and other dignitaries. Islamic Lecture was delivered by a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikigipa.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/obasanjo-builds-central-mosque-in.html Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo built a mosque complex and Islamic school in Abeokuta, Ogun state, to celebrate his 80th birthday anniversary.The mosque was commissioned by the Emir of Ilorin. HRH, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Dan Kano and other dignitaries. Islamic Lecture was delivered by a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikigipa. 2 Likes

.Nigeria leaders will become richer than the govt after they left office



. 12 Likes

Obj is 3 in 1 man. D church, d mosque and d tradition worship centre are together in d OOPL. 11 Likes 1 Share

No wonder he has become small god in Nigeria. 1 Like

Baba Obj is 3 in 1 man. D church, d mosque and d tradition worship centre are together in d OOPL. 2 Likes 1 Share

To get Muslims support, don't give them food but Mosques. 14 Likes

This man is intelligent.......... Old physically but young in reasoning.......





Not like one coward running away from responsibility 5 Likes

Thankyou Baba. May almighty God bless your remaining day on earth. 4 Likes 1 Share

No religion division in south west.. We live together as one.



Happy birthday Ebora owu 10 Likes 1 Share

hate him or love him he is a fierce force to reckon with... but my fear is who will take over the dynasty he has built politically.

Mun gode Baba Iyabo!

helinues:

No religion division in south west.. We live together as one.



Happy birthday Ebora owu

Shut up.



How many muslim leaders build Churches?



They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians. Shut up.How many muslim leaders build Churches?They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians. 22 Likes

fallout87:





Shut up.



How many muslim leaders build Churches?



They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians.

Why are you guys always frustrated? Did my comment mentioned your name?



You need to see a doctor.. I am serious Why are you guys always frustrated? Did my comment mentioned your name?You need to see a doctor.. I am serious 15 Likes

Nice one

Baba Obasanjo, Father to all





Baba has subscribed to the islamization agenda



Chai



Chai



Chai ChiaBaba has subscribed to the islamization agendaChaiChaiChai 2 Likes 1 Share

fallout87:





Shut up.



How many muslim leaders build Churches?



They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians. Your mumu get grade, infact na grade 1.Ever heard of religious killing in the South West?

Oponu Oshi Your mumu get grade, infact na grade 1.Ever heard of religious killing in the South West?Oponu Oshi 10 Likes

African leaders with their very poor mentality. Why can't he build a new hospital rather than a mosque? Nigeria need more public schools equip with modern facilities to take care of challenges of the future rather we concentrate on religion.

Look at India, a nation we were both colonized by the British Empire, they were wise to tap into the knowledge of the white man. Today India, Malaysia etc are exporting technology while Nigeria is exporting religion. Today, most big pentecostal churches owned by Nigerians have their HDQTER, in Nigeria. 7 Likes

All I see are snapshots of different angles of an unknown mosque

fallout87:





Shut up.



How many muslim leaders build Churches?



They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians.

No single person owns a mosque beside you can't make money from owning a mosque. No single person owns a mosque beside you can't make money from owning a mosque. 2 Likes

Misplaced priority 1 Like

Chief Obasanjo, the only being that you cannot know his motive untill he's done with it.

i just like dis Obasanjo.

still wishing you Long life and good health.

Yoruba Muslims sha

benedictnsi:

This man is intelligent.......... Old physically but young in reasoning.......





Not like one coward running away from responsibility who is that please who is that please

Baba Iyabo, the president Nigerians will never 4get in a hurry

Baba, where do u belong ?

OBJ ....