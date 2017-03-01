₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Cambells: 2:22pm
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo built a mosque complex and Islamic school in Abeokuta, Ogun state, to celebrate his 80th birthday anniversary.
The mosque was commissioned by the Emir of Ilorin. HRH, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Dan Kano and other dignitaries. Islamic Lecture was delivered by a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikigipa.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by carmag(m): 2:26pm
.Nigeria leaders will become richer than the govt after they left office
.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by kunlexy1759(m): 2:31pm
Obj is 3 in 1 man. D church, d mosque and d tradition worship centre are together in d OOPL.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by muykem: 2:35pm
No wonder he has become small god in Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by kunlexy1759(m): 2:35pm
Baba Obj is 3 in 1 man. D church, d mosque and d tradition worship centre are together in d OOPL.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by EmeeNaka: 2:38pm
To get Muslims support, don't give them food but Mosques.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by benedictnsi(m): 2:40pm
This man is intelligent.......... Old physically but young in reasoning.......
Not like one coward running away from responsibility
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by olasaad(f): 2:40pm
Thankyou Baba. May almighty God bless your remaining day on earth.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by helinues: 2:41pm
No religion division in south west.. We live together as one.
Happy birthday Ebora owu
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Blackfire(m): 3:17pm
hate him or love him he is a fierce force to reckon with... but my fear is who will take over the dynasty he has built politically.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Ceema1(f): 3:39pm
Mun gode Baba Iyabo!
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by fallout87: 3:42pm
helinues:
Shut up.
How many muslim leaders build Churches?
They dont! Instead they leaders radicalize them to kill Christians.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by helinues: 3:43pm
fallout87:
Why are you guys always frustrated? Did my comment mentioned your name?
You need to see a doctor.. I am serious
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by khalidjnr(m): 3:43pm
Nice one
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by HAH: 3:59pm
Baba Obasanjo, Father to all
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by furrr(m): 4:09pm
Chia
Baba has subscribed to the islamization agenda
Chai
Chai
Chai
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Raintaker: 4:15pm
fallout87:Your mumu get grade, infact na grade 1.Ever heard of religious killing in the South West?
Oponu Oshi
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by ourema(f): 4:22pm
African leaders with their very poor mentality. Why can't he build a new hospital rather than a mosque? Nigeria need more public schools equip with modern facilities to take care of challenges of the future rather we concentrate on religion.
Look at India, a nation we were both colonized by the British Empire, they were wise to tap into the knowledge of the white man. Today India, Malaysia etc are exporting technology while Nigeria is exporting religion. Today, most big pentecostal churches owned by Nigerians have their HDQTER, in Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Tazdroid(m): 4:24pm
All I see are snapshots of different angles of an unknown mosque
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by hub: 4:32pm
fallout87:
No single person owns a mosque beside you can't make money from owning a mosque.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Splashme: 4:50pm
Misplaced priority
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by ShobayoEmma: 4:51pm
Chief Obasanjo, the only being that you cannot know his motive untill he's done with it.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by sweatlana: 7:30pm
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by EVILFOREST: 7:30pm
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by dangote7510(m): 7:30pm
i just like dis Obasanjo.
still wishing you Long life and good health.
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by mccoy47(m): 7:31pm
Yoruba Muslims sha
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by bush112(m): 7:31pm
benedictnsi:who is that please
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by talk2archy: 7:31pm
Baba Iyabo, the president Nigerians will never 4get in a hurry
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by ferdison(m): 7:31pm
Baba, where do u belong ?
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by Hysmady(m): 7:31pm
OBJ ....
|Re: Obasanjo Builds Central Mosque In Abeokuta To Celebrate His 80th Birthday (PICS) by LockDown69(m): 7:33pm
helinues:That's 1 thing I like the southwest for, barman! 1 bottle of soda or beer for the guy.
