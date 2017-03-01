which kain cake be dis? cake aladiye

Happy birthday sir thou you are corrupt afonjas still love u

Obasanjo is 80 and Buhari is 73/74 abi? No problem

END TIME CAKEOBJ's comment on his birthday....

Ebora Owu to n je fried rice. Ara orun to n mu ice cream Ekun oko Jonathan. Olowo Ori Atiku

corruption is karma really a Dam

If u think this man is a thief click like