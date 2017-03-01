₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:59pm
Ahead of his 80th birthday celebration on March 5,former president Obasanjo was pictured cutting his special cake as part of the activities to mark his birthday.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/former-president-obasanjo-pictured.html
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 8:04pm
which kain cake be dis?
cake aladiye
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 8:07pm
Happy birthday sir thou you are corrupt afonjas still love u
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:11pm
FAYOSE! ADIE O KIN YA GBE
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:18pm
Obasanjo is 80 and Buhari is 73/74 abi? No problem
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 8:19pm
Happy 90th birthday to Baba Obasanjo
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Olamyyde(m): 8:19pm
END TIME CAKE
OBJ's comment on his birthday....
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by daddyrich: 8:19pm
Hbd
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Terror666: 8:19pm
end time cake
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Yameater(m): 8:19pm
Beautiful cake
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by zoneboy: 8:19pm
Ebora Owu to n je fried rice.
Ara orun to n mu ice cream
Ekun oko Jonathan.
Olowo Ori Atiku
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by teamv: 8:20pm
corruption is karma really a Dam
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by clefstone(m): 8:20pm
If u think this man is a thief click like
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Nomzylicious(f): 8:21pm
Cake aladiye
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 8:21pm
Akuko Gagara
The cake concept get as he be
see as Baba hold Knife
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 8:21pm
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by julioralph(m): 8:21pm
thinkdip:
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by speaktome(m): 8:22pm
Wahala dey ooo
Chicken cake
#MySignatureMyBusiness
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by people3: 8:22pm
End time cake...... cake here and there
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:22pm
cake chicken
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by plainol(m): 8:23pm
Elders who STOLE.
Spits on the cake
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by banjeezay(m): 8:23pm
national cake, mesef go like taste o baba come and gimme
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Tgold1(m): 8:23pm
president baddo
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by tomakint: 8:23pm
One of the problems of Nigeria. So pathetic.
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by alienvirus: 8:23pm
I would have cut it from the head.
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by dumie(f): 8:24pm
Enuff respect
Happy birthday
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by banjeezay(m): 8:24pm
clefstone:LA click LA bend, ebora owu at 80 will floor any of ur biafra giant from the yeast
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by pat077: 8:24pm
Na monkey shape dey for use do the cake
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by officialJP: 8:26pm
he resemble the cake
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 8:26pm
.
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:27pm
veekid:Are you doubting Bubu's age?
|Re: Obasanjo Cuts His 80th Birthday Cake (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 8:27pm
ALAYORMII:na lie, he no reach 90 na 89 joor.
