Ahead of his 80th birthday celebration on March 5,former president Obasanjo was pictured cutting his special cake as part of the activities to mark his birthday.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/former-president-obasanjo-pictured.html

which kain cake be dis? cake aladiye

Happy birthday sir thou you are corrupt afonjas still love u

Obasanjo is 80 and Buhari is 73/74 abi? No problem

END TIME CAKEOBJ's comment on his birthday....

Ebora Owu to n je fried rice. Ara orun to n mu ice cream Ekun oko Jonathan. Olowo Ori Atiku

corruption is karma really a Dam

If u think this man is a thief click like