Long live Baba Obasanjo.... One of the most respected leaders in Africa. He remains a force to reckon with in Africa and the world at large

Take it or leave it. Olusegun Aremu Mathew Okikiola Obasanjo still remains the MOST RESPECTED LIVING POLITICIAN IN NIGERIA.



Not because Baba Iyabo is the best at heart (inshort he is far from that), but because he is the most DETRIBALISED Nigerian public figure. This has earned him both Local and International support and respect. Baba will associate and carry everyone along irrespective of your ethnic background or religion.



And He is very blunt. Not really a cunny man. You know where he stands. He is either for or against you.



BABA'S ONLY WEAK POINT IS WOMEN. HE NO DEY USE EYE SEE PERSON WIFE (EVEN HE OWN SON WIFE) HE MUST ENTER - In Fela's voice.