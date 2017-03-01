₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yesterday Senate President Dr, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his beautiful wife were at the former president Olusegun Obasanjo's 80th birthday celebration.
Yesterday Senate President Dr, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his beautiful wife were at the former president Olusegun Obasanjo's 80th birthday celebration. President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Ooni of Ife; Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Tony Elumelu, Senator Dino Melaye, and others were also glamorous at the colorful event. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bukola-saraki-and-his-beautiful-wife.html
|Re: Obasanjo Eats His 80th Birthday Cake As Bukola Saraki & His Wife Join Him. Pics by verygudbadguy(m): 8:54am
Long live Baba Obasanjo....
One of the most respected leaders in Africa.
He remains a force to reckon with in Africa and the world at large
first time too see his wife beside him
Good.
Nice one
This man birthday no de finish?
Come be like person wey wan Kum
sarrki:Straight from the BMC sweatshop.
What opinions have they installed in your brain today?
Take it or leave it. Olusegun Aremu Mathew Okikiola Obasanjo still remains the MOST RESPECTED LIVING POLITICIAN IN NIGERIA.
Not because Baba Iyabo is the best at heart (inshort he is far from that), but because he is the most DETRIBALISED Nigerian public figure. This has earned him both Local and International support and respect. Baba will associate and carry everyone along irrespective of your ethnic background or religion.
And He is very blunt. Not really a cunny man. You know where he stands. He is either for or against you.
BABA'S ONLY WEAK POINT IS WOMEN. HE NO DEY USE EYE SEE PERSON WIFE (EVEN HE OWN SON WIFE) HE MUST ENTER- In Fela's voice.
Call him anything you want, fact still remains that no Nigerian has maintained such sociopolitical relevance like Obasanjo post-civil war.
i can see Dino, the bodyguard of the Sarakis
Nice...
Please help me click on the link on my signature... biko...
It's LadyF again
Sleeping at the LEGACY RESORT to take a tour of this amazing facility on my next visit to Egba
Happy birthday to Baba..
Saraki and his Beautiful wife
Long Live President Obasanjo.
The greatest and the best.
Dino my guy, I see you. Tuale BaBa
The gathering of heartless, selfish and visionless leader that are holding the country to ransom. You can eat cake while the citizens you swore to protect and give a better life is suffering and wallowing in poverty; what a conscience.
If you wish this man or celebrate with him then of all fools you are the greatest
And if this man is your mentor then you have to be ashamed of yourself.
He look like a 90 years old man
Nigerian problem start from/with him
another meme in the making
nice one
Hmm.. Nd bàbà said he's broke.. Ohkay oo
na for back seat there hero sit down?
wetin concern me
So
Mojeri, Ooni go dey there
