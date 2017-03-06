Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies Can You Marry A Man That Earns 100k Monthly!?..(get In Here) (2854 Views)

Some weeks ago, my roommates and I were involved in a serious argument about this issue..the original argument was whether we can marry someone that earns 100k as monthly salary..most people argued that 100k was too small, when you include daily expense, plus house rent etc..

I argued that 100k was enough to start up a home, if the rent has been paid. Also if the man has the tendency to do better..then I see no reason why I can't settle down with someone who earns that amount...



Sooo ladies , over to you...what do you think??





I am not a lady tho Lots of things are to be considered. But firstly, which state / location? You can't compare 100k in Lagos to 100k in Ibadan.I am not a lady tho 9 Likes

You can see the very reason why most of us are still living with our parents even when we are due for marriage.



Ask yourself one question.... How many official jobs in Nigeria pays its workers 100k a month. Even government jobs only few positions pays up to that or even more.



My lecturer was told us something during lectures...something made him deviated. He said, NOT ALL WOMEN ARE DESTINE TO MARRY. He further said that, some women knows that no man can marry them. so they are out to destroy other people's lives. You came to this world alone. Alone you will return.



Don't be led by what people says or by what you see. be led by the word of God. God began the world with two people! look at us today.



Do not let another person misery infect you. 41 Likes 3 Shares

Well to me 100k is small when u stay in a city like lagos, but. As u have said prospect matters.





The amount looks small but I have seen some couples living in lagos albeit a particular one in my neighbourhood as the husband earns 80k salary income with his wife earning almost same amount as him and they are doing fine, Infact they just purchased a land @ the out skirt of the city.



It's all about your expenditure. How you can manage/plan your little resources to cater for your basic needs. It's not as if the guy will remain on 100k income forever.



Hungry Ladies will be looking for guys who earn N1M per month and when these particular guys maltreat them, they will reign curse on all guys, Nonsense!.



As for me, I can't be earning let's say 700k per month and settle for a broke ass lady except if her attitudes/attributes speak well of her personality.



The amount looks small but I have seen some couples living in lagos albeit a particular one in my neighbourhood as the husband earns 80k salary income with his wife earning almost same amount as him and they are doing fine, Infact they just purchased a land @ the out skirt of the city.

It's all about your expenditure. How you can manage/plan your little resources to cater for your basic needs. It's not as if the guy will remain on 100k income forever.

Hungry Ladies will be looking for guys who earn N1M per month and when these particular guys maltreat them, they will reign curse on all guys, Nonsense!.

As for me, I can't be earning let's say 700k per month and settle for a broke ass lady except if her attitudes/attributes speak well of her personality.

Yes, 100k is enough to sustain a married couple monthly as they have to cut their coat according to their cloth.

op u and your silly friends should pray u even see a husband who earn 50k per month to marry self. Seems you people don't know husbands are scares



bunch of foolish gold diggers 21 Likes 1 Share

those who earn less than that are happily married.



To me sef, 100k per month is Big Money, with time it will multiply.



why not

those who earn less than that are happily married.

To me sef, 100k per month is Big Money, with time it will multiply.

The guy earns 100k, i presume the lady should be working too now, so she fit dey earn 100k too, so they can definitely cope.





Some girls will just come and say they want a guy that earns 500k monthly to marry, meanwhile, the ladies no get nothing, not even 50k job. Who them dey deceive, 6 Likes

I have a friend that earn 60k monthly. he got married and also bought a land with that salary. most times it is difficult when the wife is not helping out with little things in the house 3 Likes

If your husband loses his 300k job after wedding, will you divorce him?



Things do change. So that man earning 300k monthly today may be jobless tomorrow. What then do you do? 5 Likes 1 Share

Well i believe starting somewhere.



Even getting that job of 100k in Nigeria today goes a long way, millions of young graduate will apply for it and there will be stampede.



It means you cant marry state secondary/primary teachers, civil servants because they earn less than 50k in their first three years before promotion.



And i believe millions of these school teachers earning around 50k are with families and they're living happily.



Even Administrative officer II(Degree) in federal institutions earn less than 100k. 8 Likes 5 Shares

why do some people see marriage as a poverty alleviation enterprise?

The guy is earning 100k a month,the question is what am I as the lady earning as monthly income?

100k is very ok for a man to start a home if the lady has something doing(work, business).

Being a financial liability sucks in marriage.

Marriage is like a Team work, a value chain network. 32 Likes 9 Shares

It depends on location like the first guy stated.



Secondly, if he earns 100k today and with a good prospect he's likely to do better in no time. Most ladies immediately start having kids which shouldn't be if they're still struggling. 3 Likes 1 Share

looking at the actors in your argument,probalbly all are students and still spoon fed by your parent/guardian. That's why your friends are still leaving in the dreamland. I pray you all graduate soon with good grades and start with NYSC allowee make una see as e be. Man earning 100k today is still something compared to the ridiculous salaries graduates of today are paid either in the city/village. No amount is enough to raise a home either village/city. I have met married graduates with kids earning 50k and the wife,30k in lagos yet they manage themselves. there's more to marriage than financial matter (important though). You ladies should wise-up. 1 Like

No they won't..

Olojukokoro people

Them dey wait for knight in shiny armor









And their armor na bling bling and fast cars





And suddenly they realize they are 45......

Payback time for niggaz 2 Likes

No, don't marry him because he earns 100k per month. What of your friends who are married to millionaires and driving their own cars - are they not human beings like you? Why must you enter a marriage to suffer? Can 100k afford you a good house, buy your Brazilian hair and makeups? Have you even thought of raising children who should be fed, clothed and sent to good schools? Can 100k work these things out? No!

Reject that poor man and his meagre 100k; a better man will locate you. All you have to do is believe and wait, wait and wait for that man. Women still get married to rich men at age 60, so why the rush? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Funny thing is these females who are after already made men with the believe that he will marry them forget that these men have women chasing after them in droves,it's not possible he marries all of them, hence the heartbreaks here and there.

Women who place high premium on themselves are the once who can't manage a guy that earns the figure been mentioned by OP 1 Like

I can marry a guy that earns that amount IF I see a viable prospect in him.

But can a man marry a lady that earns three times that amount while he earns 100k and not feel inferior?

I have learnt not to date guys I earn more than sha 3 Likes

even if he's earning 100k per month, is it that your friends are not thinking of getting their own jobs and

earning money to spport him too? 1 Like

I can see some sensible comments . kudos to the likes of wristbangle, amarabae





100k is very much ok to start a family.. That is, with a sensible woman..







Am done 1 Like

I will marry him over and over again and even if he earns less so far i am also working and he has potentials .With proper planning he can start a business and the sky would be the starting point.. And besides how many graduates earn above 100k in nigeria some are on the street, be thankful your boo has a source of income at least.. And gone are the days ladies soley depend fully on the husband, ladies are now help mate for their husbands.. 2 Likes

