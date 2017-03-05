Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) (9416 Views)

Controversial Apostle Suleiman Dumps Pregnant Canadian Lover, Gets Her Detained In Lagos





Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the founder of the Auchi-based Omega Fire Ministries, has been accused of dumping his pregnant lover, whom he promised marriage, and is using the police to silence her.



The lover, Miss Stephanie Otobo, is a musician based in Ontario, Canada, who goes by the stage name of Kimora. Miss Otobo’s attorneys, Festus Keyamo Chambers, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, said she was arrested on March 3 at a United Bank of Africa branch by heavily armed policemen from Federal Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, at the Anthony Village area of Lagos. She has since been in detention, where she has been denied food and visitation by her lawyers.



Apostle Suleiman and Miss Otobo, according to her lawyers, met in September 2016, when she visited Nigeria from her base in Canada. They began a relationship, with Apostle Suleiman telling her that he had divorced his wife and wanted more male children. The affair grew stronger. Apostle Suleiman made a marriage proposal to Miss Otobo, which she accepted.



This was followed by a formal introduction of Apostle Suleiman to her family. On the occasion, the preacher took along drinks and gifts and informed Miss Otobo’s family in Delta state of his desire to marry their daughter.



With the affair gaining in intensity, Miss Otobo abandoned her blossoming musical career in Canada to move over to Nigeria to the delight of Apostle Suleiman, who promised to buy her a house and provide her the standard of living to which she was used in Canada.



So strong was the relationship that Apostle Suleiman made a habit of licking Miss Otobo’s body from her toes to her private part any time they wanted to make love. Miss Otobo also became a member of the Apostle Suleiman’s church, following him around the world, selecting sermon topics for him and choosing songs for his church services. Apostle Suleiman also sent Miss Otobo money on a regular basis.



The pastor’s desire to have more male children, according to Miss Otobo’s lawyers, made him demand that his lover should get pregnant. She subsequently got pregnant. But in September 2016, Miss Otobo visited Nigeria and told the preacher that she was pregnant in a hotel she was lodged in Ikeja, Lagos.



The news of the pregnancy angered Apostle Suleiman, who apparently was afraid of the scandal such could bring. He wanted her to have an abortion and proceeded to give her a concoction, which made Miss Otobo bleed profusely and subsequently abandoned her, calling off the marriage proposal. Miss Otobo later went to Warri, where he met another pastor and told him his story. The pastor recorded her story and started using it to extort money from Apostle Suleiman.



After the disagreement over the pregnancy, Miss Otobo returned to Canada. But Apostle Suleiman got in touch with her and apologized for abandoning her. He subsequently started to persuade her to return to Nigeria. Last week, Miss Otobo returned to Nigeria. Apostle Suleiman, working on a scheme to silence her, paid money into her account and then got the account frozen. It was while Miss Otobo was trying to make a withdrawal from her account, having tried unsuccessfully to use an Automated Teller Machine, that she was arrested on the orders of Apostle Suleiman.



According to Miss Otobo, Apostle Suleiman is a spectacularly dissolute man. He once requested her, she said, to bring her friends along for group sex, a request turned down given that there was a plan to get married.



Miss Otobo, through her lawyers, warned Apostle Suleiman that she has their Unclad pictures together, raunchy text messages, bank statements, and other implicating items.



They lawyers disclosed that Miss Otobo used to send nude pictures to Apostle Suleiman every Sunday, just before he went on the pulpit.



Despite these, Suleiman called off the marriage proposal. However, Miss Otobo is not willing to take it lying down. She is demanding to be paid the sum of N500million as damages for not honoring the promise to marry her. Miss Otobo also wants Apostle Suleiman to stop harassing her and threatening her life. Her lawyers have given the preacher a seven-day ultimatum to meet the demands or get reported to law enforcement agencies for the threat to her life and face trial for breaching the promise to marry her.



This news is straight from BMC headquarters. Since Apostle Suleman hates Buhari and Fulanis, time to send in BMC members to spoil his name. 50 Likes 6 Shares

Ghen ghen ghen ghen, esinsin carry ponmo.... Apari Sulaimon too dey lick plate.... No wonder dem dey see useless vision and prophesy.

See the mumu downstair, so Miss Otobo is from El-rufai clan 5 Likes

I smell lies.Fulanis fighting back 36 Likes 3 Shares

Na God sabi the truth.

this is serious.

I tell you. There is no depth of depravity that these ediots will not stoop to. I tell you. There is no depth of depravity that these ediots will not stoop to. 29 Likes 3 Shares

If it was rufai they won't smell any lie . . I don't believe the story sha 5 Likes 1 Share

I came to observe

nobody believes this poo. 20 Likes 1 Share

My question is, why has this not come out before now?





I fear politicians 24 Likes 1 Share

Complete thrash cooked up by fools! The Apostle has spoken out against the rampaging cabal and all of a sudden this poo comes out? They better try a better tactic at deceiving us cos this fake story is dead on arrival!! Complete thrash cooked up by fools! The Apostle has spoken out against the rampaging cabal and all of a sudden this poo comes out? They better try a better tactic at deceiving us cos this fake story is dead on arrival!! 30 Likes 1 Share

Since the report says they were travelling together for sometime, a pic of the two together will go a long way to convince peeps 23 Likes 1 Share

I knew it won't take long before a story like this will surface 11 Likes

lol. All these are garbled nonsense orchestrated from the pit of hell. A man who's on the move 24/7 all over the world, never has time for such nonsense . Some of the sons of the prophet,choir members and group of pastors are always with him on evangelism, they can attest to this.





The holy spirit said it all. The devil is the father of all lies and accuser of the brethren. If God be for you Apostle, who can be against you? . The truth will always prevail and every tongue that rises against you in judgement shall be condemned by the wrath of God. 12 Likes 1 Share

Wind don blow o..fowl yansh don open 1 Like

hmmmmm

Waiting to see how this unfolds. The fact that she has approached Festus Keyamo for legal representation shows there is more than meets the eye in this story.



I am beginning to have doubts about Christianity in Nigeria. Seems it is better to worship God on your own than attend church. Most are run by scammers. 10 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm Sahara reporters. Weh done sah 1 Like

Lies 2 Likes

The fact that all these is coming out at this time when Apostle Suleiman is at the forefront of campaign against herdsmen and DSS activities, will even make people smell the lies all over the story......



Story Story....... 13 Likes

A mere glance through the write up will tell the story no straight at all. How can you say he promised to MARRY YOU and foolish you believed when you know he is married?In fact, Keyamo and co., make una go do more research to fall this Man (if una go fit) but if na this story, e no reach! 10 Likes

Apostle Suleiman should better start confessing. In this age of digital signatures and abundant evidences, he cannot now deny this lady. She says she has his nude pictures, including text messages and evidence of money transfer. I am also sure she has pix of the introduction. Funny pastor licking a woman from head to toe including private part, will use the same mouth to shout fire fire the next day.

Festus Keyamo bad sha. I knew he must have seen the nude pix before demanding 500 million naira from apostle. Instead make pastor pay jejely or pull out another Eseish robust reply, he is doing agidi.

This thing about sleeping around is now common amongst pastors, especially the young and active ones. Women mumu level is at an all time high, and the pastors cannot help themselves. In fact, I dare say that over 80% of pastors under 50 years have cheated on their wives. The ones who get caught are the unlucky ones. 3 Likes 1 Share

buhari became critically ill when he started the fight with Suleiman, hope this one won't kill him. 9 Likes

GOD HAVE MERCY!!! WE LIVE IN A WICKED WORLD...... LIERS AND BLACKMAILERS TAKE CENTER STAGE....

LIES AND FALSEHOOD ARE GIVEN FRONT PAGE...



I PITY THE HUMANS THAT MEDDLE IN FALSEHOODS.... YOU MIGHT HV A TEMPORARY SMILE, BUT THE JUDGEMENT AND PUNISHMENTS ARE PERMANENT 4 Likes

Firstcitizen:

Waiting to see how this unfolds. The fact that she has approached Festus Keyamo for legal representation shows there is more than meets the eye in this story.



I am beginning to have doubts about Christianity in Nigeria. Seems it is better to worship God on your own than attend church. Most are run by scammers. EVEN IF SHE APPROACHES THE NBA PRESIDENT, don't be suprise it's all FALSEHOOD... THE DEVIL IS OUT TO UNLEASH HIS AGENTS... THE COMING OF JESUS IS NEAR EVEN IF SHE APPROACHES THE NBA PRESIDENT, don't be suprise it's all FALSEHOOD... THE DEVIL IS OUT TO UNLEASH HIS AGENTS... THE COMING OF JESUS IS NEAR 2 Likes

Oh boy!!!



After Maikori, them Hell Rufai don finally nail this one too!

too bad if this is true

This govt is the worst in history.



Using DSS to harass people.



Boko Haram & their mobile division Fulani herdsmen they ignore.



Well una want change, make una all enjoy una tyrannical change 3 Likes