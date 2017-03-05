₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by dre11(m): 10:01pm On Mar 05
Controversial Apostle Suleiman Dumps Pregnant Canadian Lover, Gets Her Detained In Lagos
Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the founder of the Auchi-based Omega Fire Ministries, has been accused of dumping his pregnant lover, whom he promised marriage, and is using the police to silence her.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/05/controversial-apostle-suleiman-dumps-pregnant-canadian-lover-gets-her-detained-lagos
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by PapaBaby: 10:03pm On Mar 05
This news is straight from BMC headquarters. Since Apostle Suleman hates Buhari and Fulanis, time to send in BMC members to spoil his name.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Adeoba10(m): 10:06pm On Mar 05
Ghen ghen ghen ghen, esinsin carry ponmo.... Apari Sulaimon too dey lick plate.... No wonder dem dey see useless vision and prophesy.
See the mumu downstair, so Miss Otobo is from El-rufai clan
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Pierocash(m): 10:08pm On Mar 05
I smell lies.Fulanis fighting back
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by immortalcrown(m): 10:12pm On Mar 05
Na God sabi the truth.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by onyichick(f): 10:18pm On Mar 05
this is serious.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:20pm On Mar 05
PapaBaby:
I tell you. There is no depth of depravity that these ediots will not stoop to.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by searchng4love: 10:20pm On Mar 05
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Abdhul(m): 10:20pm On Mar 05
If it was rufai they won't smell any lie . . I don't believe the story sha
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by johncallidon(m): 10:22pm On Mar 05
I came to observe
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by engrMikemd(m): 10:25pm On Mar 05
nobody believes this poo.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by decatalyst(m): 10:26pm On Mar 05
My question is, why has this not come out before now?
I fear politicians
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Edelweiss44: 10:40pm On Mar 05
dre11:
Complete thrash cooked up by fools! The Apostle has spoken out against the rampaging cabal and all of a sudden this poo comes out? They better try a better tactic at deceiving us cos this fake story is dead on arrival!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by blessedvisky(m): 10:45pm On Mar 05
Since the report says they were travelling together for sometime, a pic of the two together will go a long way to convince peeps
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by dhardline(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
I knew it won't take long before a story like this will surface
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Jacksonville: 10:55pm On Mar 05
lol. All these are garbled nonsense orchestrated from the pit of hell. A man who's on the move 24/7 all over the world, never has time for such nonsense . Some of the sons of the prophet,choir members and group of pastors are always with him on evangelism, they can attest to this.
The holy spirit said it all. The devil is the father of all lies and accuser of the brethren. If God be for you Apostle, who can be against you? . The truth will always prevail and every tongue that rises against you in judgement shall be condemned by the wrath of God.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by subtlemee(f): 10:59pm On Mar 05
Wind don blow o..fowl yansh don open
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by petux(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
hmmmmm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Firstcitizen: 11:10pm On Mar 05
Waiting to see how this unfolds. The fact that she has approached Festus Keyamo for legal representation shows there is more than meets the eye in this story.
I am beginning to have doubts about Christianity in Nigeria. Seems it is better to worship God on your own than attend church. Most are run by scammers.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by micfoley: 11:20pm On Mar 05
Hmmm Sahara reporters. Weh done sah
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by GeneralTee: 11:21pm On Mar 05
Seun, Mynd44, lalasticlala, consider this for front page.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by rattlesnake(m): 11:31pm On Mar 05
Lies
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by felixomor: 11:32pm On Mar 05
The fact that all these is coming out at this time when Apostle Suleiman is at the forefront of campaign against herdsmen and DSS activities, will even make people smell the lies all over the story......
Story Story.......
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by LLSAINT(m): 12:17am
A mere glance through the write up will tell the story no straight at all. How can you say he promised to MARRY YOU and foolish you believed when you know he is married?In fact, Keyamo and co., make una go do more research to fall this Man (if una go fit) but if na this story, e no reach!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by olapluto(m): 12:42am
Apostle Suleiman should better start confessing. In this age of digital signatures and abundant evidences, he cannot now deny this lady. She says she has his nude pictures, including text messages and evidence of money transfer. I am also sure she has pix of the introduction. Funny pastor licking a woman from head to toe including private part, will use the same mouth to shout fire fire the next day.
Festus Keyamo bad sha. I knew he must have seen the nude pix before demanding 500 million naira from apostle. Instead make pastor pay jejely or pull out another Eseish robust reply, he is doing agidi.
This thing about sleeping around is now common amongst pastors, especially the young and active ones. Women mumu level is at an all time high, and the pastors cannot help themselves. In fact, I dare say that over 80% of pastors under 50 years have cheated on their wives. The ones who get caught are the unlucky ones.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Zzyco: 12:47am
buhari became critically ill when he started the fight with Suleiman, hope this one won't kill him.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by bedspread: 1:37am
GOD HAVE MERCY!!! WE LIVE IN A WICKED WORLD...... LIERS AND BLACKMAILERS TAKE CENTER STAGE....
LIES AND FALSEHOOD ARE GIVEN FRONT PAGE...
I PITY THE HUMANS THAT MEDDLE IN FALSEHOODS.... YOU MIGHT HV A TEMPORARY SMILE, BUT THE JUDGEMENT AND PUNISHMENTS ARE PERMANENT
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by bedspread: 1:40am
Firstcitizen:EVEN IF SHE APPROACHES THE NBA PRESIDENT, don't be suprise it's all FALSEHOOD... THE DEVIL IS OUT TO UNLEASH HIS AGENTS... THE COMING OF JESUS IS NEAR
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Hotfreeze: 2:07am
Oh boy!!!
After Maikori, them Hell Rufai don finally nail this one too!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by Kolababe: 2:22am
too bad if this is true
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by chiedu7: 2:35am
This govt is the worst in history.
Using DSS to harass people.
Boko Haram & their mobile division Fulani herdsmen they ignore.
Well una want change, make una all enjoy una tyrannical change
|Re: Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) by hysteriabox(m): 4:15am
PapaBaby:
Gbam, ur on point
Why Are Africans The Only People Who Does Not Worship A God How Looks Like Them / King Solomon In The Bible And Bill Gates, Who Is The Richest / .
