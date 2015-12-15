₦airaland Forum

Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno

Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno

Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by FriendNG: 12:06pm
… Shettima names estate, hospital after Tinubu, Maryam Abacha

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Borno on Monday to commission 432 resettlement houses for victims of Boko Haram in three villages; 13 primary and junior secondary schools, a General Hospital, five Primary Healthcare centres as well as irrigation items, mobile fish ponds and economic animals for village women.


Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs and chairman of the committee set up on the commissioning said in a statement emailed to journalists on Sunday, that Tinubu will be the first in the lineup of VIP’s invited by Governor Kashim Shettima on different dates starting from March to end in May, 2017, to commission series of projects executed by Shettima in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Tinubu is expected to commission 26 luxurious apartments in five detached three story buildings located in Maiduguri to serve as residence of medical doctors working in Government Hospitals which Shettima has named ‘Bola Tinubu Court’.

Most of the projects to be commissioned are in five villages; Ngamdu, Benisheikh, Mainta Kururi, Tamsukawu, Mainok and Auno villages located in Kaga and Konduga local government areas of Borno State.

The Commissioner revealed that after Tinubu’s visit, former First Lady, Maryam Abacha is expected to commission a 250-bed ultra modern hospital for women and children named after her.

Located along Dikwa road in Maiduguri, the largehospital complex built by Governor Shettima is the first hospital dedicated for women and children in Borno State.

Zannah said reasons for honouring both Tinubu and Maryam Abacha will be explained in the course of events scheduled for the commissioning.end


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/tinubu-maryam-abacha-commission-432-houses-schools-hospitals-‎in-borno/


Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Eledan: 12:39pm
Nigeria is a multi-faced country, if you think you can achieve it alone, then you are deceiving yourself.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by three: 12:44pm
Hmm

Guess there's more to this picture then...



Tinubu also then inherits Abacha's Business partner

Promoter of EKO ATLANTIC

CHAGOURY

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/nigeria/stories/corrupt060998.htm

http://www.reportsafrique.com/2015/12/gilbert-chagoury-the-lebanese-who-has-done-more-evil-to-nigeria-than-good/

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/15/us/shell-company-bel-air-mansion.html?_r=0

http://www.chagourygroup.com/real-estate/eko-atlantic/

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Jokerman(m): 1:11pm
Maryam Abacha After all the evils dey did in this country??

This country can never be good until serious truthful people take up positions of power, and slaughter all these bastards one way or the other...

Naming something after an Abacha??

No wonder some people see T.A orji as a hero

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Dhaffs(m): 2:21pm
Spowtted
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by verygudbadguy(m): 2:21pm
Jagaban of Africa..

Thank God for the schools they are commissioning. We need more schools than mosques in the North.

It will help mitigate against religious extremism in that area.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:21pm
Families of thieves. One is the wife of a former thief and the other is a legend in stealing.


Hope BAT had brush his tooth this morning because i fear for the poor woman of been infected with toxics from jagaban's maut.


Who get that his smelly teeth pics should help me biko

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by nazeefsco(m): 2:21pm
Like for tinubu share for maryam grin

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Dhaffs(m): 2:22pm
Ah fr be ftc ooh,na smal smal
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Themind: 2:22pm
The jagaban of Africa. Who says he's not relevant and respected in Nigeria's and Africa's political arena.

Liapods and wailers will not be happy with this news. But why didn't they call the ineffectual buffoon .

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by Billyonaire: 2:22pm
This woman has so much sadness and annoyance in her Soul. Look at those eyes, she needs months of sleep.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by dexterinc2003: 2:22pm
Welcomed development#thumbs up#
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by richidinho(m): 2:22pm
Just look at APC leaders

Face of corruption

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by BUSHHUNTER(m): 2:23pm
All i want to say is fvck the abok!s

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by hucienda: 2:24pm
People that ought to be behind bars.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:25pm
verygudbadguy:
Jagaban of Africa..

Thank God for the schools they are commissioning. We need more schools than mosques in the North.

It will help mitigate against religious extremism in that area.
nonsense

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by azimibraun: 2:29pm
Tinubu to convince the APC south west leadership that Shettima is the Man for 2019 while Maryam abacha will bank roll a substantial part of the campaign and also get some abacha beneficiaries to give Shettima support. Who say shettima no wise? The most respected Governor in the land. He was never ghost during the whole of th insurgency. A true "soldier"

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by azimibraun: 2:30pm
BUSHHUNTER:
It's wish bro. They got us on lock down. They ain't letting go just yet.












All i want to say is fvck the abok!s
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by AgreatMan: 2:31pm
Jokerman:
Maryam Abacha After all the evils dey did in this country??

This country can never be good until serious truthful people take up positions of power, and slaughter all these bastards one way or the other...

Naming something after an Abacha??

No wonder some people see T.A orji as a hero

Abacha was never convicted, besides, she is not her husband.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by plainol(m): 2:31pm
Two Elder State Thiefz

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by iDRAW(m): 2:32pm
Nice collabo grin
Baba is warming up for 2019
"The North must vote my candidate" footstep cheesy

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:39pm
Saw them at the airport on my way to Gwoza grin



See entourage cool

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by PBundles(m): 2:48pm
Thats our problem, praise evil abnd wonder why we are not blessed. Look at how Ibori was hailed from jail after looting THEIR MONEY! Money that could have been used to build schools, provide a better life for the common man.

When I say that Nigeria is not ready for change and that it will get worse ppl think Im cursing, Im not just telling how I see it.


Jokerman:
Maryam Abacha After all the evils dey did in this country??

This country can never be good until serious truthful people take up positions of power, and slaughter all these bastards one way or the other...

Naming something after an Abacha??

No wonder some people see T.A orji as a hero

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by snapscore: 2:49pm
@FriendNG

Made an account yesterday. Created topic today and the topic hits FP?

Now to the news- It's a welcomed develpment

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by ephi123(f): 2:50pm
AgreatMan:


Abacha was never convicted, besides, she is not her husband.

So that makes it alright?
Ask the people whose family members he assassinated. Very evil man.

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by emperorAY(m): 2:52pm
And somebody said nigeria will be great again wen youths are still celebrating and supporting dis criminals

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by LorDBolton: 2:53pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
Families of thieves. One is the wife of a former thief and the other is a legend in stealing.


Hope BAT had brush his tooth this morning because i fear for the poor woman of been infected with toxics from jagaban's maut.


Who get that his smelly teeth pics should help me biko

What have. U achieved in life?

I might diss gej et al but I can NEVER diss their looks... That's for secondary school children

#growUP

Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by seguno2: 2:54pm
Southerners are really foolish.
Patience Jonathan is being harassed for corruption while Maryam Abacha is spending our stolen money anyhow.
DiarisGodoh!!!
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by FriendNG: 2:59pm
snapscore:
@FriendNG
Made an account yesterday. Created topic today and the topic hits FP?
Now to the news- It's a welcomed develpment
Lol
@Bold The account was created today.
Re: Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno by snapscore: 3:00pm
FriendNG:


Lol

@Bold The account was created today.

This is corruption.

