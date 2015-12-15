Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu & Maryam Abacha To Commission 432 Houses, Schools, And Hospitals In Borno (9888 Views)

… Shettima names estate, hospital after Tinubu, Maryam Abacha



APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Borno on Monday to commission 432 resettlement houses for victims of Boko Haram in three villages; 13 primary and junior secondary schools, a General Hospital, five Primary Healthcare centres as well as irrigation items, mobile fish ponds and economic animals for village women.





Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs and chairman of the committee set up on the commissioning said in a statement emailed to journalists on Sunday, that Tinubu will be the first in the lineup of VIP’s invited by Governor Kashim Shettima on different dates starting from March to end in May, 2017, to commission series of projects executed by Shettima in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency.



Tinubu is expected to commission 26 luxurious apartments in five detached three story buildings located in Maiduguri to serve as residence of medical doctors working in Government Hospitals which Shettima has named ‘Bola Tinubu Court’.



Most of the projects to be commissioned are in five villages; Ngamdu, Benisheikh, Mainta Kururi, Tamsukawu, Mainok and Auno villages located in Kaga and Konduga local government areas of Borno State.



The Commissioner revealed that after Tinubu’s visit, former First Lady, Maryam Abacha is expected to commission a 250-bed ultra modern hospital for women and children named after her.



Located along Dikwa road in Maiduguri, the largehospital complex built by Governor Shettima is the first hospital dedicated for women and children in Borno State.



Zannah said reasons for honouring both Tinubu and Maryam Abacha will be explained in the course of events scheduled for the commissioning.



Nigeria is a multi-faced country, if you think you can achieve it alone, then you are deceiving yourself.





Guess there's more to this picture then...







Tinubu also then inherits Abacha's Business partner



Promoter of EKO ATLANTIC



CHAGOURY



http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/nigeria/stories/corrupt060998.htm



http://www.reportsafrique.com/2015/12/gilbert-chagoury-the-lebanese-who-has-done-more-evil-to-nigeria-than-good/



https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/15/us/shell-company-bel-air-mansion.html?_r=0



http://www.chagourygroup.com/real-estate/eko-atlantic/

After all the evils dey did in this country??



This country can never be good until serious truthful people take up positions of power, and slaughter all these bastards one way or the other...



Naming something after an Abacha??



Jagaban of Africa..



Thank God for the schools they are commissioning. We need more schools than mosques in the North.



It will help mitigate against religious extremism in that area.

Families of thieves. One is the wife of a former thief and the other is a legend in stealing.





Hope BAT had brush his tooth this morning because i fear for the poor woman of been infected with toxics from jagaban's maut.





Who get that his smelly teeth pics should help me biko 6 Likes

Like for tinubu share for maryam

The jagaban of Africa. Who says he's not relevant and respected in Nigeria's and Africa's political arena.



The jagaban of Africa. Who says he's not relevant and respected in Nigeria's and Africa's political arena.

This woman has so much sadness and annoyance in her Soul. Look at those eyes, she needs months of sleep. 3 Likes

Welcomed development#thumbs up#

Just look at APC leaders



Face of corruption 1 Like

All i want to say is fvck the abok!s 1 Like

People that ought to be behind bars. 1 Like

Tinubu to convince the APC south west leadership that Shettima is the Man for 2019 while Maryam abacha will bank roll a substantial part of the campaign and also get some abacha beneficiaries to give Shettima support. Who say shettima no wise? The most respected Governor in the land. He was never ghost during the whole of th insurgency. A true "soldier" 2 Likes

Abacha was never convicted, besides, she is not her husband.

Two Elder State Thiefz 1 Like



Baba is warming up for 2019

Baba is warming up for 2019
"The North must vote my candidate" footstep Nice collabo









See entourage Saw them at the airport on my way to Gwoza

THEIR MONEY! Money that could have been used to build schools, provide a better life for the common man.



When I say that Nigeria is not ready for change and that it will get worse ppl think Im cursing, Im not just telling how I see it.





Made an account yesterday. Created topic today and the topic hits FP?



Now to the news- It's a welcomed develpment 1 Like

Abacha was never convicted, besides, she is not her husband.

So that makes it alright?

Ask the people whose family members he assassinated. Very evil man. So that makes it alright?Ask the people whose family members he assassinated. Very evil man. 2 Likes

And somebody said nigeria will be great again wen youths are still celebrating and supporting dis criminals 4 Likes

What have. U achieved in life?



I might diss gej et al but I can NEVER diss their looks... That's for secondary school children



What have. U achieved in life?

I might diss gej et al but I can NEVER diss their looks... That's for secondary school children

#growUP

Southerners are really foolish.

Patience Jonathan is being harassed for corruption while Maryam Abacha is spending our stolen money anyhow.

DiarisGodoh!!!

Now to the news- It's a welcomed develpment Lol

Lol

The account was created today.