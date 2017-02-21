₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by sar33: 6:00pm
I don't know how true is this story but according to Dennis who shared the story,a man was 'jazzed' by a lady after he failed to marry her.He later developed female pattern of breasts.
I know that medically there is a condition known as gynecomastia where a male develops female type of breasts due to excessive female hormone secretions.But a good look at the man reveals that he has hairs on his face(bears and moustache).If it is really excessive female hormones,I don't expect him to have those hairs on his face.I may be wrong.Doctors in the house can give us a better explanation.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-happened-to-man-who-promised.html
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:07pm
Nothing is wrong wit u man as long as u dont feel pains...U and ur wife will suck each other well well during we we...And u can help breastfeed d child wen she is in d kitchen....dats blessing in disguise
4 Likes
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Chikelue2000(m): 6:12pm
Now dats so disgusting men!!, phew!!!
Why will a man promise a lady marriage in d ist place when he is not ready for marriage
Na so love sweet?
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Epositive(m): 6:13pm
Gurumaharaji:
you no well ah swear
#positivevibes
5 Likes
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:14pm
Gurumaharaji:
u are very funny
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Epositive(m): 6:16pm
that gal is the real don "JAZZ"Y ,,,, can you imagine?
#positivevibes
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Mekus68: 6:24pm
The man is even lucky, some ladies go to the extent of poisoning the man.
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by decatalyst(m): 6:35pm
Mekus68:
Death is better than this humongous shame!
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by snowden9(m): 6:37pm
If na jazz, that one strong pass that vampire guy own.
See boobzzz. And one girl go de find extra.
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by RadiantBae(f): 6:40pm
Photo shop in the village pharmacy
1 Like
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by dyangprof(m): 6:42pm
old news frm delta state.
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Heartmender1(m): 6:43pm
Seconded
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Idydarling(f): 7:06pm
haaaaaa
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Jacksparr0w127: 7:14pm
Kenya?
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by IpobExposed: 7:16pm
I feel like sucking the bressst wow
Ipobexposed
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Soljaboi44(m): 7:17pm
Kenya
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by ipobbigot7: 7:17pm
Am sure this is another weird story from Kenya.
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by pasylaz: 7:18pm
bad guy
Epositive:
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by pxjosh(m): 7:18pm
Gurumaharaji:eeewwwwww
1 Like
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by amdoyin82(m): 7:18pm
Gurumaharaji:Guru, u are funny and naughty
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by iamkingzlee(m): 7:18pm
Gurumaharaji:Wawu! Clap for yourself bruv
1 Like
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by spencekat(m): 7:18pm
Lie
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by pasylaz: 7:19pm
Funny but sweet
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by gbosaa(m): 7:19pm
Epositive:
So you believed that nonsense up there?? Smh...you think the man developed mammary because a girl he jilted 'jazzed' him. What rubbish. The man might have some strange hormonal issues. Lots of gay/transgender people will normally get such from hormonal treatment in the hospitals. You too can develop some form of female breasts if you undergo such treatment.
1 Like
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Soljaboi44(m): 7:20pm
The girl on blue in the second pix be like..
''i wish say na me get this kind book, see as e dey kampe''
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by Dildo(m): 7:20pm
So if i promised a girl marriage and due to circumstances beyond my control i couldnt fulfil my vow i will grow breasts?Na so women strong reach?
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by dayleke(m): 7:20pm
How come he's not wearing a bra?
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by balancediet(m): 7:21pm
Sorry bro. Wish u quick recorvery. nairaland MODs and their hypocrisy. Something that was open for The World to See on Another blog, it come to nairaland and be covered.Abi nairaland nå Holy Mount sinai?
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by goldedprince: 7:21pm
Gurumaharaji:YOU ARE AS STUPID AS YOUR NAME
|Re: Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics by jamex93(m): 7:21pm
dem done finally get this Bros sha
