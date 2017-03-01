₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by jonhemma11: 7:10am
Continue to Pray for the Survival of Nigeria, Fayose Urge Clerics
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has challenged the clergymen across the country to continue to pray for the survival of the nation.
The governor gave the challenge while playing host to the Secretary of Conference, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale at the government house, Ado-Ekiti on Monday.
Mr Fayose said men of God must speak up against the mass killing of both Christian and Non-Christian faithfuls that is currently going on in the Northern part of the country.
He noted that the country need prayers now than ever before in order to get out of the current economic recession and to live as one united country where everyone could live to their potentials.
Earlier, the Secretary Methodist Conference Nigeria Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale who is a son of the soil, said he decided to visit the governor in order to identify with his laudable programmes.
The clergyman described Mr Fayose as a visionary and people oriented leader, a grassroot man who has been divinely appointed by God to speak up against oppression and tyranny at a like this.
Rt. Rev. Akinwale encouraged Fayose to continue with the good works and the defence his people, he prayed for God's wisdom and strength for the the governor.
The clergyman who presented some gifts including the Holy Bible, the church Calendar & Diary urged the governor to continue to work for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/continue-to-pray-for-survival-of.html
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by pyyxxaro: 7:10am
Fayose you think you are doing me
Someone should borrow me that meme
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Benjom(m): 7:28am
pyyxxaro:
Here you go...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Emyres(m): 7:52am
Who noticed the Buhari portrait?
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Ioannes(m): 7:54am
Your prayers won't keep him out of jail.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:04am
Ioannes:How can a dead man jail the living Mr BMC ?
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Ioannes(m): 8:16am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Whatever is BMC
Anyway, I know your brain has atrophied so lemme help you. The Nigerian law is against fraud, embezzling of public funds, and brazen rigging of election. It doesn't matter who the president is, the law is the law.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by pyyxxaro: 8:59am
Benjom:
God bless you
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by jieta: 9:42am
funny governor
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by fuckerstard: 9:43am
Elenu of 9ja
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:43am
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by ALAYORMII: 9:44am
Nigeria, a comedy of error
Our pastors know 99% of politicians are corrupt and you see them out doing each other to be associated with these politicians.
But they threaten the poor with hellfire, cankerworm and all sorts of plaques
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Hawlahscho(m): 9:44am
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by cosby02(m): 9:44am
Good morning Nairaland. No other new on Nairaland aside:
1. Fayose
2. Buhari
3. Snakes
4. Actors and Actress gossips
5. Etc
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Drsheddy(m): 9:44am
K
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Israelfx2(m): 9:44am
Pls has bubu called him?
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by DIKEnaWAR: 9:44am
Prayer is the key...prayer is the key...prayer is the master key...Jesus started with prayer and ended with prayer...prayer is the master key!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by HateU2(f): 9:44am
So?
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Imoh555(m): 9:45am
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by benuejosh(m): 9:45am
The way one man from South South called Jonathan knelt all over the places and they prayed for him, yours is a child's play. He even went to Jerusalem and there they really prayed for him. However something happened to him in 2015. May your case be different. Otherwise yours will be worst.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 9:45am
Oshokomole
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by chiefolododo(m): 9:46am
I concur
DIKEnaWAR:
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Xaddy(m): 9:46am
K
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by zuby4real10(m): 9:47am
so buhari's portrait even dey his office? I can't believe fayose looking at buhari every day.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by theway83: 9:47am
fayose logbara titun
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:47am
D bravest of all present governors
I your caliber
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by sisisioge: 9:47am
Hmm...I don't know much about politics but the little I know shows this man making a lot of noise and still running around. I hope whatever is chasing him will ease up and whatever is making him loud will leave him alone. Abi, what sha it profit a man to poke the ribs of trouble and still run around. It is well o.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by Deseo(f): 9:48am
Monumental idiocy and peak of showmanship.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Michael Akinwale, Methodist Bishop Prays For Him by isholex: 9:48am
na wao! praying for only 1 person does it require using microphone again ;Dna wao! praying for only 1 person does it require using microphone again
