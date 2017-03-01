



Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has challenged the clergymen across the country to continue to pray for the survival of the nation.



The governor gave the challenge while playing host to the Secretary of Conference, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale at the government house, Ado-Ekiti on Monday.



Mr Fayose said men of God must speak up against the mass killing of both Christian and Non-Christian faithfuls that is currently going on in the Northern part of the country.



He noted that the country need prayers now than ever before in order to get out of the current economic recession and to live as one united country where everyone could live to their potentials.



Earlier, the Secretary Methodist Conference Nigeria Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale who is a son of the soil, said he decided to visit the governor in order to identify with his laudable programmes.



The clergyman described Mr Fayose as a visionary and people oriented leader, a grassroot man who has been divinely appointed by God to speak up against oppression and tyranny at a like this.



Rt. Rev. Akinwale encouraged Fayose to continue with the good works and the defence his people, he prayed for God's wisdom and strength for the the governor.



The clergyman who presented some gifts including the Holy Bible, the church Calendar & Diary urged the governor to continue to work for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.







