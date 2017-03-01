₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,465 members, 3,403,932 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) (8828 Views)
Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS / 7 Dead Nigerian Soldiers Buried At The National Cemetery Abuja (Photos) / Secretary’s Appearance At Military Probe Unsettles PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by chimere66: 8:27am
As shared by English and Hausa news(google search reveals that Captain Gidado was killed last month by Boko Haram)....
'From. Skw sani army
#Allahu Akbar , my course mate Captain Shehu-Usman Mahmoud Gidado being laid to rest at Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetery , Maiduguri. Gidado had been close to my heart right from the time we met during the Army Selection Board exercise at Kaduna some years back. At that time I saw in Gidado an honest, religious and very friendly personality . These attributes remained the identifying qualities of Gidado till his last moment on the mother earth.
He died while depending the good people of our country from the heartless and brutal attacks of cowards. We pray Allah (SWT) to have mercy on his soul and admit him into Jannatil Firdaus. My condolences go to his good family, our course mates and the entire country men and women. #Adieu Gidado'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/captain-gidado-killed-by-boko-haram.html
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by chimere66: 8:27am
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Kenzico(m): 8:33am
R.I.P Sir
3 Likes
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by walemoney007(m): 8:37am
mtchewww
2 Likes
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Blakjewelry(m): 9:02am
Those retards no dey finish?
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by pyyxxaro: 9:16am
Naaa waa
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Musampa73(m): 9:21am
Ina lilahi waina ilehi rojiuna.
Nigeria is not worth dying for. It really saddened my heart each time I remember that I have brother as officers in NA. May ALLAH (SWT) help me guide and protect him. ( Amen )
1 Like
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by berrystunn(m): 9:32am
Nawa oh
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 9:32am
RIP bro..
Unfortunately the country is not worth dying for cos they can never stake anything for you..
Rest well..
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Teadavid23(m): 9:32am
Ripp of God
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:33am
Gallant Soldier Rest On Gallant Soldier
1 Like
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Lilimax(f): 9:33am
RIP young man!
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by edlion57(m): 9:34am
Biko Haram defeated ?or the media report about Biko Haram defeated?
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by kvngjesse(m): 9:34am
rip
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by loomer: 9:34am
Look at how they bury our fallen soldiers.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:34am
Why posting what happened last month today?
Breaking News please
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by pmc01(m): 9:34am
Yet, people will still not find anything worthy about the North, when their men and women join others to put their lives on the line for the sake of the survival of the Nigerian entity.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Nizguy(m): 9:36am
And stupid Brutai will come out to say boko haram has came to an end or even said integration will come in a millinum, better go ask buhari how life is to him
1 Like
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by yemmight(m): 9:40am
pmc01:
Who are the people who don't find anything worthy about the North. This man died as a Professional don't bring tribe issue here. All the regions are in the force. Whether u like it or not, we will always support and pray for our military irrespective of their ethnicity.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by NuclearWinter: 9:41am
Their region, their war, their headache
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by NuclearWinter: 9:42am
pmc01:Last I checked boko haram are exclusively composed of the same northerners
1 Like
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by pmc01(m): 9:43am
yemmight:
You're quoting me out of context
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by kidman96(m): 9:43am
which kind burial be that?
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by money121(m): 9:43am
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by SIRmanjar: 9:50am
pmc01:Who beg una make una put una life on de line for de survival of dis yeye cursed nonentity of a country Nigeria.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by wazobaaa: 9:52am
backward country
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Demmzy15(m): 9:59am
I'm happy to see that Muslims are at the forefront fighting terrorism.
May Allaah have mercy on him.
2 Likes
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by airminem(f): 10:00am
He Died While Defending The Good People Of Our Country. R I P Captain
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by airminem(f): 10:06am
Fallen Heroes Cemetery? What A Dishonour Burial To A Dead Soldier.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by Soljaboi44(m): 10:07am
RIP comrade..
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by osemoses1234(m): 10:22am
.
|Re: Captain Gidado Killed By Boko Haram Buried At Military Cemetery,Maiduguri(Pics) by osemoses1234(m): 10:22am
kidman96:go ask ur villag king Dat qstn nah
Picture of President 'yar Adua With Ahmadinejad In New York / General Kills Kidnapper / Polo Park In Enugu - Updates
Viewing this topic: Beey(f), moscyt(m), MistaDD014, EmekaBlue(m), Bless4me, sexaddict08(m), DukeNija(m), viceldo(m), veens(m), sunshyne20(m), Seehow, IGBETU, Vikhac(m), Bigsam02, jgbemson1, ManTiger(m), Pezzonavante(m), faridpac2(m), lopeye(m), Cherem(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12