'From. Skw sani army



#Allahu Akbar , my course mate Captain Shehu-Usman Mahmoud Gidado being laid to rest at Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetery , Maiduguri. Gidado had been close to my heart right from the time we met during the Army Selection Board exercise at Kaduna some years back. At that time I saw in Gidado an honest, religious and very friendly personality . These attributes remained the identifying qualities of Gidado till his last moment on the mother earth.



He died while depending the good people of our country from the heartless and brutal attacks of cowards. We pray Allah (SWT) to have mercy on his soul and admit him into Jannatil Firdaus. My condolences go to his good family, our course mates and the entire country men and women. #Adieu Gidado'







R.I.P Sir 3 Likes

Those retards no dey finish?

Ina lilahi waina ilehi rojiuna.





Nigeria is not worth dying for. It really saddened my heart each time I remember that I have brother as officers in NA. May ALLAH (SWT) help me guide and protect him. ( Amen ) 1 Like

RIP bro..

Unfortunately the country is not worth dying for cos they can never stake anything for you..

Rest well..

Ripp of God

Rest On Gallant Soldier Gallant SoldierRest On Gallant Soldier 1 Like

RIP young man!

Biko Haram defeated ?or the media report about Biko Haram defeated?

Look at how they bury our fallen soldiers.

Why posting what happened last month today?







Yet, people will still not find anything worthy about the North, when their men and women join others to put their lives on the line for the sake of the survival of the Nigerian entity.

And stupid Brutai will come out to say boko haram has came to an end or even said integration will come in a millinum, better go ask buhari how life is to him 1 Like

pmc01:

Yet, people will still not find anything worthy about the North, when their men and women join others to put their lives on the line for the sake of the survival of the Nigerian entity.

Who are the people who don't find anything worthy about the North. This man died as a Professional don't bring tribe issue here. All the regions are in the force. Whether u like it or not, we will always support and pray for our military irrespective of their ethnicity. Who are the people who don't find anything worthy about the North. This man died as a Professional don't bring tribe issue here. All the regions are in the force. Whether u like it or not, we will always support and pray for our military irrespective of their ethnicity.

Their region, their war, their headache

pmc01:

Yet, people will still not find anything worthy about the North, when their men and women join others to put their lives on the line for the sake of the survival of the Nigerian entity. Last I checked boko haram are exclusively composed of the same northerners Last I checked boko haram are exclusively composed of the same northerners 1 Like

yemmight:





Who are the people who don't find anything worthy about the North. This man died as a Professional don't bring tribe issue here. All the regions are in the force. Whether u like it or not, we will always support and pray for our military irrespective of their ethnicity.

You're quoting me out of context You're quoting me out of context

which kind burial be that?

pmc01:

Yet, people will still not find anything worthy about the North, when their men and women join others to put their lives on the line for the sake of the survival of the Nigerian entity. Who beg una make una put una life on de line for de survival of dis yeye cursed nonentity of a country Nigeria. Who beg una make una put una life on de line for de survival of dis yeye cursed nonentity of a country Nigeria.

I'm happy to see that Muslims are at the forefront fighting terrorism.



May Allaah have mercy on him. 2 Likes

He Died While Defending The Good People Of Our Country. R I P Captain

Fallen Heroes Cemetery? What A Dishonour Burial To A Dead Soldier.

RIP comrade..

