Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS (4036 Views)

Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Bombing Maiduguri (Pics / Troops Capture Boko Haram Kingpin, John Trankil, In Maiduguri *PICS* / Boko Haram Claims Life Of Another Young Soldier (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared the photos on his social media account and wrote; Remembering my days in Maiduguri. Tnk God 4 life...



Source; A young brave soldier, Sire Eneh Gozieboy, has shared photos -recollecting his fighting days in Maiduguri, Borno state. The soldier who now works in Lagos -revealed how they built trenches and even slept in them in order to effectively fight against the Boko Haram militants in the region.He shared the photos on his social media account and wrote;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/thank-god-for-life-young-soldier.html 1 Like

no be small thing 1 Like

small boy

People that face death one on one on daily basis... God bless Nigeria army 11 Likes

......

Thank God you came out alive



Young id1ot So we should do what nowYoung id1ot

m

Nonsense

They only know how to harass innocent citizens

C

If we are political leaders can be as sacrificing as these soldier boys, Nigeria will be very great

I feel ashamed see dis small boy DAT become a man and am in pains cos of a girl

So our military still uses AK47 assault riffle..

May God bless us all... Ósó tinz

. E no easy in that forest at all Wise guy, he ran for his life. E no easy in that forest at all

mile12crises:

So we should do what now

Young id1ot mumu mumu 1 Like

ALL HAIL THE GREAT NIGERIAN ARMY ...ND TO ALL IT SOLDIERS DAT WERE KNEE DEEP INTO THE WAR ...BT I TNX GOD 4 D VICTORY DAT GOD AV GRANT DZ GREAT NATION AGAINST IT ENEMIES ...VICTORY Z TRUELY 4RM GOD ALONE.

all these bois small o! looking death in the face and yet we cant appreciate their work, we nor send them but at least its all for you and i to have a peaceful moment in our country.

u collect salary

Yoy are posting pictures! so you want burutai and Co to remember that you are a good fighter and transfer you to sambisa

Cute guy I wish I were black...God bless our NA if only we had young leaders who knows

I just forgot what to comment

Na me send u?