|Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:00am
A young brave soldier, Sire Eneh Gozieboy, has shared photos -recollecting his fighting days in Maiduguri, Borno state. The soldier who now works in Lagos -revealed how they built trenches and even slept in them in order to effectively fight against the Boko Haram militants in the region.
He shared the photos on his social media account and wrote; Remembering my days in Maiduguri. Tnk God 4 life...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/thank-god-for-life-young-soldier.html
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:01am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by informant001: 9:18am
no be small thing
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by austin2all: 9:36am
small boy
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Histrings08(m): 9:39am
People that face death one on one on daily basis... God bless Nigeria army
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by unclezuma: 11:11am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Arewa12: 11:11am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by chemystery: 11:11am
Thank God you came out alive
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by friendly101: 11:11am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by mile12crises: 11:13am
So we should do what now
Young id1ot
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by tym92(m): 11:13am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by horlanrewaju11: 11:13am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by BrutalJab: 11:14am
Nonsense
They only know how to harass innocent citizens
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Itzwinnie: 11:14am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by lifestyle1(m): 11:14am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by ezewinted16: 11:15am
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by NNVanguard(m): 11:15am
If we are political leaders can be as sacrificing as these soldier boys, Nigeria will be very great
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by jakandeola(m): 11:15am
I feel ashamed see dis small boy DAT become a man and am in pains cos of a girl
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by jhadu: 11:15am
So our military still uses AK47 assault riffle..
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by legwa10(m): 11:15am
May God bless us all... Ósó tinz
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by abejide1000(m): 11:15am
Wise guy, he ran for his life . E no easy in that forest at all
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by tym92(m): 11:16am
mile12crises:mumu
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Christane(m): 11:16am
ALL HAIL THE GREAT NIGERIAN ARMY ...ND TO ALL IT SOLDIERS DAT WERE KNEE DEEP INTO THE WAR ...BT I TNX GOD 4 D VICTORY DAT GOD AV GRANT DZ GREAT NATION AGAINST IT ENEMIES ...VICTORY Z TRUELY 4RM GOD ALONE.
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by blont(m): 11:16am
all these bois small o! looking death in the face and yet we cant appreciate their work, we nor send them but at least its all for you and i to have a peaceful moment in our country.
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Khaynet(m): 11:16am
u collect salary
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by grownaira: 11:16am
Yoy are posting pictures! so you want burutai and Co to remember that you are a good fighter and transfer you to sambisa
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by nNEOo(m): 11:16am
Cute guy I wish I were black...God bless our NA if only we had young leaders who knows
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Ezedon(m): 11:16am
I just forgot what to comment
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Zane2point4(m): 11:16am
Na me send u?
|Re: Young Soldier Recollects His Days In Maiduguri. PICS by Christane(m): 11:17am
u get any beta one to sell to the army?
