Yes! you read it! Aba artisans are beyond your imagination when it comes to product making, no wonder Acting President Osinbajo recently said that "Had Aba developed, Nigeria has nothing to do with China".



The bullet proof vest was produced by one of the Aba artisans, it's proudly Made In Aba.



A tactical vest is way different from a bullet proof vests!



That up there is a tactical vest! 24 Likes 2 Shares

Extraordinary people! 3 Likes

Afonjas...it's natural in them. God created them like that!

Watch and see...they will start posting pictures of vests from America or Russia with long epistles just to deviate this commendable work from our gifted brothers in Aba.

nice improvement





Aba keep it up 4 Likes 1 Share

Really wonderful. Bravo to Abalites. The Japan of Africa! 4 Likes 1 Share

Aba will have to look beyond Nigeria to go far, I don't think some people want Aba to succeed 2 Likes

The Modular Tactical Vest (in short: MTV or MoTaV) is a ballistic vest originally adopted by the United States Marine Corps in 2006. The MTV was designed as a solution to shortcomings in the current, decade-old interceptor body armor (IBA) and was selected after a rigorous proposal and examination process by the Marine Corps. The MTV provides better protection levels than the IBA, although it uses the same Small Arms Protective Insert (SAPI) plates. The MTV weighs 30 pounds (14 kg); three more than the IBA, but is designed to more effectively distribute its weight throughout the wearer's torso. The Navy also ordered 28,000 MTVs in August 2008.



Tactical vest or strategical vest. Let's applaud them please 7 Likes

A ballistic vest or bullet-resistant vest, often called a bulletproof vest, is an item of personal armor that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm-fired projectiles- and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. Soft vests are made of many layers of woven or laminated fibers and can protect the wearer from small-caliber handgun and shotgun projectiles, and small fragments from explosives such as hand grenades.



These vests often have a ballistic plate inserted into the vest. Metal or ceramic plates can be used with a soft vest, providing additional protection against rifle rounds, and metallic components or tightly woven fiber layers can give soft armour resistance to stab and slash attacks from knives and similar close-quarter weapons. Soft vests are commonly worn by police forces, private citizens who are at risk of being shot (e.g., national leaders), security guards, and bodyguards, whereas hard-plate reinforced vests are mainly worn by combat soldiers, police tactical units, and hostage rescue teams.



Body armor may combine a ballistic vest with other items of protective clothing, such as a combat helmet. Vests intended for police and military use may also include ballistic shoulder and side protection armor components, and bomb disposal officers wear heavy armor and helmets with face visors and spine protection.









A ballistic vest or bullet-resistant vest, often called a bulletproof vest, is an item of personal armor that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm-fired projectiles- and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. Soft vests are made of many layers of woven or laminated fibers and can protect the wearer from small-caliber handgun and shotgun projectiles, and small fragments from explosives such as hand grenades.

These vests often have a ballistic plate inserted into the vest. Metal or ceramic plates can be used with a soft vest, providing additional protection against rifle rounds, and metallic components or tightly woven fiber layers can give soft armour resistance to stab and slash attacks from knives and similar close-quarter weapons. Soft vests are commonly worn by police forces, private citizens who are at risk of being shot (e.g., national leaders), security guards, and bodyguards, whereas hard-plate reinforced vests are mainly worn by combat soldiers, police tactical units, and hostage rescue teams.

Body armor may combine a ballistic vest with other items of protective clothing, such as a combat helmet. Vests intended for police and military use may also include ballistic shoulder and side protection armor components, and bomb disposal officers wear heavy armor and helmets with face visors and spine protection.

The Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV), here in Universal Camouflage Pattern, is issued to U.S. Army soldiers

Aba is one of the wonders of the world,I think.

How a people will come out of a war that claimed millions of lives and still achieve extraordinary feats such ad the above is amazing.

Kudos to them. One of these days,they'll get the enabling environment and then truly,the world will come and learn from them. 21 Likes

Aba is doing great, kudos to Aba the "Japan of Africa"



Thanks for the info. 3 Likes





My understanding of tactical vest is one that has ballistic properties meainjng that it can stop bullets penetrating the wearers body. Different materials used in making it determines the level of protection it can have offer to the person wearing it.



What's your definition of tactical vest? My understanding of tactical vest is one that has ballistic properties meainjng that it can stop bullets penetrating the wearers body. Different materials used in making it determines the level of protection it can have offer to the person wearing it.What's your definition of tactical vest? 4 Likes