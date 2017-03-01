₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,572 members, 3,404,285 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) (12882 Views)
Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures / Police Sergeant Who Made Bullet-proof Vest Promoted By Arase / Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Killed After Vest Failed To Detonate (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by mrBN: 8:31am
Yesterday was Aba trade fair held in Abuja, Nigeria's federal capital territory, and this is not the first time Aba Made Products have gone national/diaspora, but one thing got our attention, and that is Aba Made Bullet Proof vest!
Yes! you read it! Aba artisans are beyond your imagination when it comes to product making, no wonder Acting President Osinbajo recently said that "Had Aba developed, Nigeria has nothing to do with China".
The bullet proof vest was produced by one of the Aba artisans, it's proudly Made In Aba.
SOURCE: http://www.abacityblog.com/2017/03/take-look-at-aba-made-bullet-proof-vest.html
6 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by cheruv: 8:35am
Hmmm
I think IPOB should be interested in this too
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:35am
Lol ... Your death over sure...
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by fotadmowmend(m): 8:36am
Run
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Intellect20: 8:38am
Space booked to attack Afonjas if they rear their envy...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by finalboss(m): 8:39am
wahala dey o
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by finalboss(m): 8:40am
Vickiweezy:
nor kill me abeg .
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by demolinka(m): 8:40am
How una go dey use kpomo do bulletproof vest
11 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by progress69: 8:40am
A tactical vest is way different from a bullet proof vests!
That up there is a tactical vest!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:41am
Extraordinary people!
3 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Equal2DeTask(m): 8:42am
finalboss:
gud morning..
reply my Msg sir..
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by shortgun(m): 8:43am
Good
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Intellect20: 8:44am
demolinka:
progress69:
Afonjas...it's natural in them. God created them like that!
Watch and see...they will start posting pictures of vests from America or Russia with long epistles just to deviate this commendable work from our gifted brothers in Aba.
71 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by jamex93(m): 8:45am
nice improvement
Aba keep it up
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by dasamek8: 8:47am
Really wonderful. Bravo to Abalites. The Japan of Africa!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by pazienza(m): 8:51am
Let me perch here first.
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by progress69: 8:52am
Intellect20:
Stop this folly and childishness!
If u choose to remain and illetrate, that is ur cup of tea.
That there is a tactical vest!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by kettykin: 8:53am
Aba will have to look beyond Nigeria to go far, I don't think some people want Aba to succeed
2 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by iamhorny(m): 8:55am
The Modular Tactical Vest (in short: MTV or MoTaV) is a ballistic vest originally adopted by the United States Marine Corps in 2006. The MTV was designed as a solution to shortcomings in the current, decade-old interceptor body armor (IBA) and was selected after a rigorous proposal and examination process by the Marine Corps. The MTV provides better protection levels than the IBA, although it uses the same Small Arms Protective Insert (SAPI) plates. The MTV weighs 30 pounds (14 kg); three more than the IBA, but is designed to more effectively distribute its weight throughout the wearer's torso. The Navy also ordered 28,000 MTVs in August 2008.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by demolinka(m): 8:56am
Intellect20:
Keep kwayet!!! Where's the damn pix when u need it...
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 8:56am
Was it tested during the trade fair?
2 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 8:57am
[quote author=finalboss post=54346561]
nor kill me abeg . [/quote
Morning,boss.Hope you are feeling better now? Have a splendid day ahead.God bless.
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by maddman: 8:57am
Tactical vest or strategical vest. Let's applaud them please
7 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by iamhorny(m): 8:57am
A ballistic vest or bullet-resistant vest, often called a bulletproof vest, is an item of personal armor that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm-fired projectiles- and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. Soft vests are made of many layers of woven or laminated fibers and can protect the wearer from small-caliber handgun and shotgun projectiles, and small fragments from explosives such as hand grenades.
These vests often have a ballistic plate inserted into the vest. Metal or ceramic plates can be used with a soft vest, providing additional protection against rifle rounds, and metallic components or tightly woven fiber layers can give soft armour resistance to stab and slash attacks from knives and similar close-quarter weapons. Soft vests are commonly worn by police forces, private citizens who are at risk of being shot (e.g., national leaders), security guards, and bodyguards, whereas hard-plate reinforced vests are mainly worn by combat soldiers, police tactical units, and hostage rescue teams.
Body armor may combine a ballistic vest with other items of protective clothing, such as a combat helmet. Vests intended for police and military use may also include ballistic shoulder and side protection armor components, and bomb disposal officers wear heavy armor and helmets with face visors and spine protection.
The Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV), here in Universal Camouflage Pattern, is issued to U.S. Army soldiers
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by maddman: 8:58am
finalboss:The finalboss. Morning
You don forget me?
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by michelz: 9:05am
Aba is one of the wonders of the world,I think.
How a people will come out of a war that claimed millions of lives and still achieve extraordinary feats such ad the above is amazing.
Kudos to them. One of these days,they'll get the enabling environment and then truly,the world will come and learn from them.
21 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by legislatively: 9:07am
Wait, please how are we going to test if it repels bullet for sure?
1 Like
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 9:07am
Aba is doing great, kudos to Aba the "Japan of Africa"
@Progress69
@iamhorny
Thanks for the info.
3 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 9:07am
Thry should sell them to ippoop members only.
They will need is against our darling nigerian army next time they are on their suicide mission.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Nukualofa: 9:09am
Equal2DeTask:stop begging. Get a life
2 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 9:09am
progress69:
My understanding of tactical vest is one that has ballistic properties meainjng that it can stop bullets penetrating the wearers body. Different materials used in making it determines the level of protection it can have offer to the person wearing it.
What's your definition of tactical vest?
4 Likes
|Re: Aba Made Bullet Proof Vest (Photos) by Sweetnik22: 9:10am
I know that some Nigerians can not support this because is an Aba made buh if its china, taiwan etc they'll patronize it immediately even if it's fake
11 Likes
Osun, Ogun And Oyo States Joins Lagos To Declare 12 June Public Holiday / Patience Jonathan Must Forfeit $15m - EFCC / Arrested Judges: Ogungbeje Sues Buhari, AGF, DSS Others For N50bn
Viewing this topic: YouthTalk, engrolawei, ibro2much(m), Divinehenrich(m), dessymal(m), mayten(m), Grandhub(m), kullozone(m), byteHead(m), nsgee14(m), kITATITA, caesaraba(m), forgiveness, KIKO720(m), Jeromejnr(m), progress69, timmydavids(m), bigsmoke2(m), perfectionist(m), NormalCodes, Hunterone(m), genieplus86(f), bonboclat, manchesterboy, fasterwell(m), jamesope04(m), Adekorya, luvlife007, Funfunds, AbiolaFawole(m), saydfact(m), preshynikky(f), MARKETfund, Jinali(m), JudasIsCucumber, jenna2, Zabilon007(m), iluvpomo, mekaboy(m), keleto, elnonny, nolper, jameslojohn(m), mcmurphy132, Iceathome(m), YesNo, Ikpewe(m), Abdullahi4u7, dangote7510(m), tobiasbeecher, ovieigho(m), kolaxed98(m), leuelliot, sleazy5(m), smartapps(m), Flakosixfive(m), GreenNegro(m), masseratti, krystiankachi(m), kkk09man, tribunewatch(m), obinnho10, Henrygreat212(m), kudostim(m), james6381(m), Merije66, dorox(m), sneakzy, olabrad, Youpele52, emmachukwu99(m), Olutayojr, daftpikin, BlackBaron, libracinlagos, pallybrown(m), johnsmhelia15(m), zobel(m), Millxz(m), babasolo(m), nwakaibe(m), lordjay, ChuksManny, fogho198, slimderek(m), Commonsense247, temmy998, jbravado(m), nairaland21, princeonx, orisa37, destino24(m), senier007(m), harmless011, obumsway(m), lumzybo, okuneddie(m), DocHMD, desmont004, mamaemeka(f), 2point5, SirKriz(m), scaujumic, Afolabs101, PapaZeus(m), dprice(m), speaktoinzaghi(m), Elcemento(m), NORSIYK(m), bjay100(m), ImperialYoruba, Goahead(m), Ekabiunwan, okey4reel(m), thelastmediator and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20