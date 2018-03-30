Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) (17721 Views)

Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. �����



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg82hbzHsHY/?hl=en He even shook hands with her. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala come and see ya Fresident. 15 Likes





I guess it was part of the commissioning hmmm...bubu i see youI guess it was part of the commissioning 16 Likes 1 Share

Buhari the hypocrite 21 Likes 1 Share

I hope they won't come and tell us later that Naomi came to present him an award for 'the most black beauty supporting president in the world for the month of February'.

This government can conjure up unusual fake awards from their anuses. 77 Likes 1 Share

Lie mohammed is probably thinking of the name this 'award' will be called. Lie mohammed is probably thinking of the name this 'award' will be called. 37 Likes 1 Share

No single person in this picture means well for this country or its citizen. Not a single person. 12 Likes 1 Share

Saw this on Naomi’s page, she said she was invited by Buhari to the opening of Eko Atlantic.



Sh1t is real in that sh1thole and y’all are in for some real sh1t!!!



I will advise even my enemies in that country to get the next available visa and run!!!!!!!!!!



BTW, y is that idiot behind Naomi (in the 1st pic) laughing like he just had a 3some? 23 Likes

Medic, save this one before she enter market Medic, save this one before she enter market 14 Likes 2 Shares

This is a fake Naomi Campbell.



Expecting disclaimer from the real one This is a fake Naomi Campbell.Expecting disclaimer from the real one 1 Like





OOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! Of all the powerful dignitaries on this globe, na Noami 9ja dey invite and even dey give preferential treatment over 9ja citizens.!!! 12 Likes

By private, do you mean in za oza room 2 Likes

h

That idiot from MURIC must have something to say about this. 8 Likes

Was a pleasure to be INVITED by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu This is a lie, aunty Naomi. Where did the president know you to have invited you to Lagos? All these celebrities trying to ride on the foolishness of our African leaders to shine. Nonsense lie. This is a lie, aunty Naomi. Where did the president know you to have invited you to Lagos? All these celebrities trying to ride on the foolishness of our African leaders to shine. Nonsense lie. 3 Likes

Wasting millions of dollars inviting people up and down. 1 Like 1 Share

So he shakes women 11 Likes

One of the most beautiful women in the world.

My President is a perfect gentleman, it won't be proper that a foreigner who is not a Muslim extends her hand and a man ignore it.

Only bigots do that!



MY PRESIDENT GOT SWAG!!!



Oya wailers , start vomiting!!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Hope they verified she is not fake Naomi Campbell o. Once bitten, ...... Hope they verified she is not fake Naomi Campbell o. Once bitten, ......

Ambode flew in Naomi for Buhari.

Haaaaaa!!!

How Useless is this Governor sef on a scale of 1-100? Why the Hell does he need to fly in Naomi Campbell? Is she even Nigerian? What is her business with all these? 7 Likes

One week, one new joke!



Hahahahaha....President invited Naomi Campbell.



Who's next Tyra Banks then the whole Kardashian clan with Blac Chyna.



Hahahahahahaha... 13 Likes 1 Share

Chai just take a critical look @ jagaban pot belly?



So these are Nigerian leaders?





And we expect positive change? 2 Likes

I thought she came for a modelling job.

He doesn't even know her..



He's just smiling

But the FFK disciples would tell us the man is an Islamist.



Some bigoted Nigerians would even chorus the lie.







O Baba should be careful in the order room with this modem 1 Like