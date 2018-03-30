₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by nwabobo: 2:12pm
He even shook hands with her.
Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. �����
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by nwabobo: 2:12pm
Lalasticlala come and see ya Fresident.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by sirusX(m): 2:16pm
hmmm...bubu i see you
I guess it was part of the commissioning
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 2:47pm
Buhari the hypocrite
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by doctokwus: 2:55pm
I hope they won't come and tell us later that Naomi came to present him an award for 'the most black beauty supporting president in the world for the month of February'.
This government can conjure up unusual fake awards from their anuses.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Sctests: 2:58pm
doctokwus:
Lie mohammed is probably thinking of the name this 'award' will be called.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Crieff(m): 3:11pm
No single person in this picture means well for this country or its citizen. Not a single person.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:53pm
Saw this on Naomi’s page, she said she was invited by Buhari to the opening of Eko Atlantic.
Sh1t is real in that sh1thole and y’all are in for some real sh1t!!!
I will advise even my enemies in that country to get the next available visa and run!!!!!!!!!!
BTW, y is that idiot behind Naomi (in the 1st pic) laughing like he just had a 3some?
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by usba: 4:01pm
OboOlora:
Medic, save this one before she enter market
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by GrammarCheck: 4:02pm
nwabobo:
This is a fake Naomi Campbell.
Expecting disclaimer from the real one
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by YorubaAssasin: 4:02pm
Of all the powerful dignitaries on this globe, na Noami 9ja dey invite and even dey give preferential treatment over 9ja citizens.
OOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Investorbj: 4:02pm
By private, do you mean in za oza room
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Zonex1(m): 4:03pm
h
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 4:03pm
That idiot from MURIC must have something to say about this.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 4:03pm
Was a pleasure to be INVITED by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, MuhammaduThis is a lie, aunty Naomi. Where did the president know you to have invited you to Lagos? All these celebrities trying to ride on the foolishness of our African leaders to shine. Nonsense lie.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by ruggedized1: 4:03pm
Wasting millions of dollars inviting people up and down.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by GuntersChain(m): 4:03pm
So he shakes women
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:03pm
One of the most beautiful women in the world.
My President is a perfect gentleman, it won't be proper that a foreigner who is not a Muslim extends her hand and a man ignore it.
Only bigots do that!
MY PRESIDENT GOT SWAG!!!
Oya wailers , start vomiting!!!
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Lightening: 4:04pm
sirusX:
Hope they verified she is not fake Naomi Campbell o. Once bitten, ......
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by AryaSand(f): 4:04pm
Ambode flew in Naomi for Buhari.
Haaaaaa!!!
How Useless is this Governor sef on a scale of 1-100? Why the Hell does he need to fly in Naomi Campbell? Is she even Nigerian? What is her business with all these?
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by NosoChic: 4:04pm
One week, one new joke!
Hahahahaha....President invited Naomi Campbell.
Who's next Tyra Banks then the whole Kardashian clan with Blac Chyna.
Hahahahahahaha...
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:04pm
GuntersChain:Yes, he does. you wan go beat am ?!
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 4:04pm
Chai just take a critical look @ jagaban pot belly?
So these are Nigerian leaders?
And we expect positive change?
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by lastempero: 4:04pm
I thought she came for a modelling job.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 4:04pm
OboOlora:What are you writing? Is this Incantation or what? On top Naomi's visit na why you write all these. Oga ooo...
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by Codes151(m): 4:05pm
He doesn't even know her..
He's just smiling
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by GavelSlam: 4:05pm
But the FFK disciples would tell us the man is an Islamist.
Some bigoted Nigerians would even chorus the lie.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by bellotaofeek: 4:05pm
Baba should be careful in the order room with this modem O
|Re: President Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell In Lagos, Shakes Hands With Her (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:05pm
Commission project wey dem never finish smh. Even d the sandfilling is not complete. Smh
