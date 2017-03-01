₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by rem44: 1:46pm
Emir of Kano Sanusi 11 and former INEC boss Attahiru Jega were guests at Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture in London.
Great people,great minds and big issues in northern Nigeria, Nigeria & Africa were discussed. HRH Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II stressed his dream reform agenda on coding family law,education and the use of Zakka/ foundations to address poverty and other social vices that affect Kano in particular and northern Nigeria in general. HRH also addressed the need to merge Qur'anic/Islamic education with western education certification,noting that the perception of qur'anic school graduates as illiterate is wrong and counter productive.
Among the prominent personalities at the lecture were professors such as Murray Last, Gavin Williams and Attahiru Jega; the Emir's wives & family, Wamban Kano Alh Aminu Ado Bayero, NBA President AB Mahmud, Sis Kadaria Ahmed,Halima Maitama, Jude Chisom Erondu and more.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by xana101: 1:48pm
Are they visiting Bubu too
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:54pm
This use less Jega sold our country to an old thing that is dying in London
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 1:55pm
Hmmm...jega, the man that was calm and professional in the eye of the storm.
He jegalazide a certain noisy Orubebe
His calmness and intelligence can make an innocent person look guilty.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 1:57pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
The counter foil of the receipt dey with you?
You must be a store keeper
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Papykush: 2:15pm
Tell buhari to rest well...we are giving him the grace to stay till 2019
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Pascalville(m): 2:16pm
Buhari...tell us if you re dead...lemme go and be pricing casket...I dey enter night market now. Like seriously, Nigeria needs an IGbo leader....
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by chinex276(m): 2:16pm
they should use this opportunity and say HI to the dullard
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Samanza89(m): 2:16pm
The main brains behind what Nigerians are passing through!... They finally succeeded in their mission!...
Only God will judge them!!!
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by gaetano: 2:16pm
jega you again
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Dildo(m): 2:17pm
will they check on sai barber?
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by TippyTop(m): 2:17pm
Just another facade, they're there to see ailing Bubu.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Expl0rers: 2:18pm
flexxing men
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Karlman: 2:20pm
...AM sure the british police must have scanned that bale of cloth on his head...and as for him entering usa with that? thats a no no
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Erikthered: 2:24pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by webincomeplus(m): 2:24pm
CROWNWEALTH019:If you must hate, do it with sense!
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Sharming95(m): 2:24pm
decatalyst:dats ma prof..
..BUKITES repping well..... ma alma mata
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by malware: 2:25pm
MY FORMER VC , JEGA. NORTHERNERS ALWAYS REPRESENTING
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by playfulvivo: 2:26pm
JEGA we being happen with u d time u give us APC....But now i no sabi i feel now o.....
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Erikthered: 2:26pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Billyonaire: 2:29pm
The grand architect of Nigeria's fall. I used to respect him, Now I have no idea what I feel for him.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by project55: 2:32pm
The dead buhari do not want to call him
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by coldsummer: 2:39pm
Jega the GEJ slayer
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by alldbest: 2:42pm
Whenever I see Sanusi I just de wonder....wetin he go do all those him suits wey he been get
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 2:44pm
JEGA the devil Nigerians call Saint, a professional Election rigger
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by mmsen: 2:49pm
malware:
Representing what?
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by malware: 2:51pm
mmsen:
Representing Nigeria.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by Dildo(m): 2:52pm
alldbest:He go don give them out.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Attahiru Jega At Thomas Hodgkin Memorial Lecture In UK (Pics) by smartmey61(m): 2:59pm
Our very own Jega
