Great people,great minds and big issues in northern Nigeria, Nigeria & Africa were discussed. HRH Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II stressed his dream reform agenda on coding family law,education and the use of Zakka/ foundations to address poverty and other social vices that affect Kano in particular and northern Nigeria in general. HRH also addressed the need to merge Qur'anic/Islamic education with western education certification,noting that the perception of qur'anic school graduates as illiterate is wrong and counter productive.



Among the prominent personalities at the lecture were professors such as Murray Last, Gavin Williams and Attahiru Jega; the Emir's wives & family, Wamban Kano Alh Aminu Ado Bayero, NBA President AB Mahmud, Sis Kadaria Ahmed,Halima Maitama, Jude Chisom Erondu and more.





This use less Jega sold our country to an old thing that is dying in London





His calmness and intelligence can make an innocent person look guilty. Hmmm...jega, the man that was calm and professional in the eye of the storm.He jegalazide a certain noisy Orubebe

This use less Jega sold our country to an old thing that is dying in London

The counter foil of the receipt dey with you?

The main brains behind what Nigerians are passing through!... They finally succeeded in their mission!



...AM sure the british police must have scanned that bale of cloth on his head...and as for him entering usa with that? thats a no no

If you must hate, do it with sense!

Hmmm...jega, the man that was calm and professional in the eye of the storm.



He jegalazide a certain noisy Orubebe



..BUKITES repping well..... ma alma mata

MY FORMER VC , JEGA. NORTHERNERS ALWAYS REPRESENTING

The grand architect of Nigeria's fall. I used to respect him, Now I have no idea what I feel for him.

Whenever I see Sanusi I just de wonder....wetin he go do all those him suits wey he been get

JEGA the devil Nigerians call Saint, a professional Election rigger

MY FORMER VC , JEGA. NORTHERNERS ALWAYS REPRESENTING

Representing what?

Representing what?



Representing Nigeria.

Whenever I see Sanusi I just de wonder....wetin he go do all those him suits wey he been get He go don give them out. He go don give them out.