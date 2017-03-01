₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by sugarbelly4: 2:12pm
Kemen's brother has took to his social media account, to debunk media rumours, that the family planned on sueing Kemen over his disqualification. Reacting to the rumours, his brother, Mmenimkeakpaniko A Ekerette, writes
Re: Kemen's Family Threatens To Sue Big Brother Naija.
Dear Nigerians, My Name is Mmenimkeakpaniko Ekerette, Eldest brother to Ekemini Ekerette AKA KEMEN of the Big Brother Naija. Our attention have been drawn to various publication and news items circulating in the media, that we the family of Kemen intend to take legal action against the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2017 about the way and manner that our son Kemen was disqualified from the reality TV show. We want to state it clearly that the family of Kemen have not met with, or spoken to anyone regarding this issue. While we are yet to hear Kemen's side of the of story, we urge everyone to please disregard this false rumour that is becoming a campaign of calumny to continue to cast Kemen as savage in the eye of the public. While we regret his unceremonious exit from the Big Brother House, we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment. Thank you for your love and support. #BBNaija #Teamkemen
Mmenim Ekerette
For: Kemen's Family
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by zinachidi(m): 2:18pm
sugarbelly4:FTC in your own post.. One Nigeria indeed...
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Nne5(f): 2:18pm
Nna ehn i don tire.
as in i haff taya.
Bbn problems every time ahn ahn!
Make we hear word.
Abeg someone should help me with that 'which kind wahala be this'meme.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by sugarbelly4: 2:19pm
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by castrokins(m): 2:38pm
Fair Something.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Maferick: 2:54pm
AYE LE O IBOSI O
WHAT IS ALL THESE NONSENSE SEF? KEMEN THIS , KEMEN THAT, E NO DEY TAYA UNA??
ABEG MAKE WE HEAR WORD JAREH.
THEY WILL JUST BE MAKING NOISE UPANDAN.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:55pm
Kemen is a gay!
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by stefanweeks: 2:55pm
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:55pm
i watched the clip and i can say anywhere that tboss enjoyed the fingering and she was aware..
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by holatin(m): 2:55pm
wetin concern me ?
I only watch small brothers.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by WebSurfer(m): 2:55pm
I'm very sure deep down, they must be disappointed too by him
Btw, somebody should help me interpret that name i'm seeing ( Mmenimkeakpaniko ) . I need to know it first before judging the parents
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by atuanso84: 2:55pm
biggy played this guy out not tboss. poor kamen with no fan base who would miss him?big chested kamen should have been a woman teaser, but vacated that role to bassey
now he is just a talker and extra mouth to feed.
the crowd never warmed up to him anyway.for this latest offence they want his head. biggy thought it the perfect storm. truth is, it wasn't much an offence in an immoral house. it was only an offence because biggy wanted it to be.
in the end the crowd gets their pervert with an extra week gossip to grappled. ( rating keeps going up).biggy gets to protect the imaginary integrity of his Preciouse show..with an added feather to his moral hat.
i guess all is well that ends well.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Pascalville(m): 2:56pm
today's date...
Manchester united/03/2017
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by maberry(m): 2:56pm
Kemen messed up sha!
She told him to leave her alone...he should have listened
Even though she may have enjoyed the act, she still has a perfect excuse to throw him under the bus
In the end he allowed himself to be played
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by diqq(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by tempex88(m): 2:57pm
"we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment
@the bolded.
Ur son wants to make NGN25m and u don't want bloggers to make money. Una selfish ooo. privacy ko; primacy ni
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Donald7610: 2:57pm
They hacked your account too?
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by mannyU: 2:58pm
No be only has took
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by kjigga(f): 2:58pm
Abeg make una let brother kemen be
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by yteds: 2:59pm
na wah for these people ooo.... make una leave mr kemen alone nau
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Familyfirst: 3:00pm
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by kalindaminda: 3:00pm
Because they know his dumbass would go to jail if TBoss decided to press charges and BBNaija allowed her to submit the full footage as evidence.
It's only illiterate and jobless fools that are sitting down in their parents' house typing epistles about how Kemen should sue. Kemen, TBoss, Bisola, and the entire editing and production crew of Big Brother Naija are the only ones who know the extent of what happened.
But seeing as he was warned severally and he refused to listen, I'm sure his family is aware of past transgressions and already know the truth about him.
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Silva79(f): 3:01pm
that guys name though. how did he fill jamb form
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by gbaskiboy(m): 3:01pm
Abeg which name his brother dey bear, it takes me two minutes to pronounce it and not too sure if am wright
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Kaxmytex(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by HarkymTheOracle(m): 3:02pm
Nne5:
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by TruthFM(m): 3:02pm
How do u pronounce that kemens brothers name
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by Zane2point4(m): 3:03pm
Kemen when he was small.. .
|Re: Kemen's Brother Denies Reports That They Plan To Sue Big Brother Naija by mladuo51(f): 3:04pm
