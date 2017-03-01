₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by metronaija2: 2:55pm
Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria LNG today in Bonny Island, Rivers state. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-lai-mohammed-visits-nigeria-lng.html
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by metronaija2: 2:56pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by slurryeye: 3:07pm
Am I the only one that looks forward to the lies being told anytime I hear Lai Mohammed?
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Papykush: 3:07pm
Probably to check if he can generate funds from that end too?
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Sugaken(m): 3:07pm
Smilesss
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Flexherbal(m): 3:08pm
This man's man , always reminds me of something.
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by beejayio(m): 3:08pm
Good
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by helphelp: 3:08pm
Visiting the source of the every every...
I get you sire
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by OoniOfIfe: 3:08pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by maberry(m): 3:10pm
See as he keep face for the last pic like person wey dey think of lie wey he go talk after now
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by kjigga(f): 3:10pm
Make this man no use lie explode the facilities oooo.... these are trying times
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Kobicove(m): 3:12pm
I read somewhere that if you put 1,000 different microphones in front of this guy he will tell a different lie to each one...
Can someone please confirm if this is true?
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by yteds: 3:14pm
helphelp:
I thought same too
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Ekakamba: 3:14pm
Osibaba don give am assignment.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by stonefleek: 3:14pm
Sugaken:i knw
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by kjigga(f): 3:15pm
Papykush:
he wants to be informed
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by dee02(m): 3:18pm
Papykush:
Generate funds for what? Do you people think at all?!
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by spayor(m): 3:18pm
Lai always lying in bed of lies!!!
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by DrUche3(m): 3:19pm
Waiting patiently to hear the news in full!
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by Micah360(m): 3:21pm
What's Lng pls
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by laudate: 3:21pm
metronaija2:
And just what exactly did he go there to do??! This man is just wasting tax payers money on uneccessary trips...
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by QuietHammer(m): 3:25pm
dee02:They don't
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by phreakabit(m): 3:27pm
Expect to hear a HUGE lie soon.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by chuose2: 3:30pm
s
|Re: Lai Mohammed Visits Nigeria LNG by amanze15(m): 3:30pm
Nigeria liquified natural gas, a functioning national company
Micah360:
