







WHO ARE WE



Over circle is a peer to peer donation platform where participants donate freely.



In this system you pay a 100,000 once and this system pays you for life!!



Benefits;

1) pays you every thirteen days

2) referrals bonus

3) registration bonus

4) Referral and registration bonuses must accumulate to a 100,000 before you get paid.



Won't you rather be with us?



HOW IT WORKS



• Register

• You are auto matched to pay 50% in minutes once you are paid

• After registration you get #5000 as registration bonus

• Another #5000 referrals bonus



WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW

• you are matched to pay once you register

• in this system one circle is #200,000

• 2 people pay one person

• when you pay #100,000 you receive #200,000

• 50% goes back into the system for sustainability.

• you can have multiple circles!!

• You must upload a prof of payment

•You must confirm within 24hours

• Stamped bank statements are required for non confirmation

•Registration bonus is paid once.

• This system pays you every thirteen days.



REQUIREMENTS



• Login details.

• internet mobile banking

• functional phone number

• Functional email address

• Money must be available to donate

• Non payment after 24 hours, will be blocked

• Non RePH will be blocked

• Time starts counting once money leaves your hand.

• PARTICIPATE ONLY WITH SPARE MONEY



