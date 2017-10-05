₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,066 members, 3,833,537 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 08:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks (19511 Views)
Nigerians Have No Chill. See What They Did To Vice President Osinbajo (photo) / Picture:Epic Replies To Vice President's Post On Twitter / N19bn Paris Club Scam: EFCC Report Indicts Saraki, Aides, Ex-bank MD (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Ddaji(m): 1:32am
Following the leakage of the complaint letter written against the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Dr Ibe Kachukwu, somebody decided to leak EFCC report commissioned on Dr. Kachukwu. There is always two sides to a story. You be the judge. It is mind boggling.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Ddaji(m): 1:33am
Continuation
1 Share
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by smardray(m): 1:34am
we don't want any complications . write to jubrin directly
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Ddaji(m): 1:36am
smardray:typical ipob terrorist depender of corrupt people.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by jumobi1(m): 1:37am
Need more facts. Oil companies deal with a lot of money.
19 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by smardray(m): 1:38am
Ddaji:but I'm a Yoruba
163 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by laudate: 1:53am
Anansek where you dey?
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by istandfortruth: 2:13am
Aha! I've been expecting this. You speak against this government then suddenly the EFCC remembers you in thier so called antigraft war. Same tactic repeated over and over again. Kachikwu is no fool, he won't have a genuin case to answer EFCC and yet accuse a serving GMD of corruption because he knows the usual response from this government is counter accusation. They do this because they know that gullible Nigerians will forget the first accusation and follow whatever the media feeds them with
234 Likes 21 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by ojlifa: 2:25am
Let me be the first to say this is the most stupid report,I have ever seen,how those this amount to the minister of state been corrupt ?in fact after seen this report,I call on the President to immedately suspend the NNPC DG to give room for proper investigation and if this report came from the EFCC then the chairman has to go .
98 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by factsandfigures: 2:40am
Sensible Nigerians are expecting this familiar line. Very soon they will come with reports on how Kachikwu stole billions from NNPC and how he built mansions in Venus and Mars. They just succeeded in exposing the demonic manoeuvring that has been going on. This report was written more than a year ago and if Kachickwu was indicted, why was he retained as Minister of State for Petroleum? How many of such reports have been written about other Ministers that are being held to be released whenever they refused to fall in line?
We would not be surprised if they even discovered billions of Naira in his apartment. The line is simple: Speak against the APC government and you will be tagged corrupt!
The sad realities is that some Nigerians even professors and SANs have been afflicted with conspiracy of blindly supporting the unsupportable!
132 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by fyneguy: 2:52am
ojlifa:
Are you kidding?
An oil firm transferred money into a private investment account, only for same to be liquidated into DUMEBI KACHIKWU's account? An account that had nothing to do with the inflow.
Na wa o
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by clarocuzioo(m): 2:53am
Since 2016 this letter has been written and we did not hear anything about it or the furtherance of its investigation, and just because recently Ibe Kaichukwu raised some salient points about the MR. Baru and we are we are now seeing this in the public domain.
It's really pathetic of this government, speak against it and efcc is sent after you immediately, obvious they want everybody to shut up while things go astray in this country.
There's also another dimension am considering, from Kaichukwu's letter, he said he tried to see the president for sometime But it was impossible, does it mean that the president is totally inaccessible? If that's the case then this country is doomed with this administration.
79 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by ojlifa: 2:57am
Wonderful now please quote what chapter of the consitition that voilate or tell me the name of the crime? I repeat this is the.most useless report an investigating organization can release
fyneguy:
18 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by ReubenE(m): 3:01am
ojlifa:My brother, the only person that needs to go is President Buhari.
The man is a monumental failure of epic proportions. The sad part is, some Nigerians still hope something good will come from this man. Nigeria no doubt is suffering a catastrophic leadership epidermic championed by Mr. President.
The worst fate that can befall a nation is to have Buhari as president....
Why is this particular report in the public now? Is it because the Minister sang a chorus? From what I understand, this is not a recent happening. Why did the administration keep mum about it for this long, only for it to surface now.
I now agree with the saying that not all souls can be redeemed. Not all countries can be redeemed either....
74 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by SOFTENGR: 3:04am
Nonsense.
Well, 2019 is very close.
Our $26Billion must be returned afterward.
19 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by ojlifa: 3:06am
I do not think you know what you are talking about President Buhari is the last of his kind the only one left in Nigeria.in fact if not for him Nigeria would have finished.I always say it God has specail love for Nigeria.with the rubbish GEJ boys and girls did.Nigeria was on life support when PMB took over it is called economic bubble go and check it up
ReubenE:
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by ReubenE(m): 3:30am
ojlifa:It is very unfortunate you hold the opinion that Nigeria is not finished already.
It is legendary that people like you still hold the view that Buhari is the man when all facts points in the opposite direction.
Its absurd to think Buhari just maybe is using some charm to garner followership but again I do not think there is any charm potent enough to bewitch a large number of people like his followers.
If that be the case, then what is wrong with all this people that refuse to see beyond president Buhari's pretence that he is as bad as those we condemn?
Though, I agree with you that President Buhari is the last of his kind. His kind only administer pain, anguish, hunger, worthlessness and death.
He is the last of his kind because Abacha is gone, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu Sese sekou, Pharoah, Benito Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin etc they are all gone.
95 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Firefire(m): 3:34am
Buhary and his gang are fooling Nigerians.
20 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Annie939(f): 3:40am
there is no different between buhari, his administration and his cabinet they are very stupid
23 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by fyneguy: 4:27am
ojlifa:
Are you a banker?
If not, there's no point arguing with you, sir.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by jamace(m): 4:48am
So, why is the report not concluded for over a year now?
The whole act behind the report seem to be a pre-planned plot meant to silent the minister should looting by the GMD commences. Evil men always think a thousand steps ahead of the innocent.
I'm sure this was the plot used to remove Mr Kachikwu as GMD NNPC and make him minister of state petroleum. Chai, real evil plot.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by jayson87: 5:00am
Wonder why some persons are vehemently defending corruption. See them defending Kaichukwu. Damn! Tribalism and Nepotism are the order of the day in this country.
So you guys think only NNPC GMD can steal and kaichukw is a saint. Dream on!
STOP DEFENDING CORRUPTION! Corruption is Corruption
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by fabre4: 5:25am
ojlifa:
don't tell me this guys can't even speak good English which one is zero tolerant for corruption.
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by fabre4: 5:27am
jayson87:
I can swear u didn't even read that report but you're just replying what u don't even understand.
There was nothing incriminating on Emmanuel kachikwu I don't know the essence of going to school if u can't read and comprehend
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by potipher7: 5:32am
Bloody hell! this government is soo predictable
Told a friend yesterday that with the volume of damage kachukwu letter did to this government that he should expect dss or efcc against him soon
Just yesterday i said this
Omenka oooooooo
Ikpummiri ooooooo
14 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by perez100: 5:37am
They have been blaming PDP, and deceiving the gullibles because they know the Sai-Barbarians will always join them to blame PDP while they milk Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by Blue3k(m): 6:03am
Lol this escalated fast.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by AntiIPOB: 6:04am
factsandfigures:My bother,we are confused in this country, imagine kachukwu of all people,now you will see Igbo's and those that hate buhari administration both attacking him cos he work under buhari, pmb has no case to answer,the only thing is either he agrees that he approved the actions of GMD or deniy them,kachukwu on the other hand received this very attack from GMD's foot soldiers, but I tell you we the youths are confused, something is wrong with us.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by AntiIPOB: 6:08am
potipher7:Now you know that does doing this things are close to the president,that is why access to pmb by kachukwu has become a problem.
As for the attack,is from GMD's foot soldiers.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by cold(m): 6:22am
In the coming days...Breaking news!
19 billion dollars found buried in Kachukwu's bedroom.
Watch this space. It's a familiar well worn pattern. Sigh
11 Likes
|Re: EFCC Report Against Ibe Kachikwu Sent To Osinbajo, The Vice President Leaks by cold(m): 6:23am
In the coming days...Breaking news!
19 billion dollars found buried in Kachikwu's bedroom.
Watch this space. It's a familiar well worn pattern. Sigh
6 Likes
House of Reps Show of Shame: Watch the Video! / x / Court Slams N5 Million Fine On EFCC For Violation Of Right
Viewing this topic: Sirjamo, cream2(m), cuzynada, samfash4re, lareine(f), telim, Yogostic, tiwiex, Abelattah, stexsy(m), guccimilan(m), LoveJesus87(m), faceURfront(m), yoddy(m), donem, omophunky(m), obamat, Adekdammy, undisputednesta(m), Jonyblazze(m), maoolakanm(m), oknee, Maduawuchukwu(m), sammhi(m), Mikeonyeibo, Nightwatchknine, snipesdam(m), Uteghe(m), dustydee, presiade(m), max20ebi, Nenejeje(f), graychuks(m), Blueboy0402, Maravilla, HDVideos, BabyApple(m), morningsta(m), Okwyjesus(m), yeyedu(m), shikshark, chukwundukc(m), SalamRushdie, taiwog700, AnanseK(m), stone316, elampiro(m), adeyemik, Annruby(f), bayelsaowei, CeeKay17, Atro(m), bendike, Gaiusjacob, blackseed(m), distinguished1(m), yannis, ciggy000(m), EKPETI(m), bluaero(m), bukola08, yabatown, azz19, Emusson24, philipobiz, 4pppp(m), PurestBoy(m), Simpleman247, Horpe2505(f), ahmedolawale, Belkid01(m), Nobel2(m), Bezed(m), stanjohn57, kuboy, BJ0SE(m), bilulu(m), Mayydayy(m), MonsieurCoder, Proffwhyhurry12(m), searay(m), Moslaw, deeozi, Olamide887(m), Estyrhema(f), Olisa4all, luckyogor(m), Engrobiorah(m), Saintp(m), emperorshed, walenack(m), pelpel, kenex4ever(m), Bokennie, karmaA3, DAVECENA(m), Flexlord2, kayvinci(m), wokemzine, Dootty(m), phetty(m), Smily202(m), nnaemeka38(m), Mctosin(m), Akinz0126(m), adanny01(m), osuofia2(m), Kamali(m), dane15, jahrule, Jabia(m), ebby9z(m), theceo1602(m), gazilion, themonk(m), oshe11(m), mgbadike81, maryjay99, kosire(m), princeadams11, bay30, IyfeNamikaze(m), WackyBoy1445, Charlico2, Thedruggist, ebbo(m), Jtmanager(m), mufasapapasanta(m), Brugo(m), LargeBreed(m), FabulousAutos(m), harmless011, TimeMod1, destinychildolu(m), ceejay963(m), sirp2007, Cyanwachinemelu, johnsonedidiong(m), chigo5(m), zaimeg, herkeem, Flintstone06(m), kindnyce(m), Abbotp, NoBetterNigeria, kprez, bendutch(m), Makool, TokyoBulls, bobnatlo and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22