Following the leakage of the complaint letter written against the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Dr Ibe Kachukwu, somebody decided to leak EFCC report commissioned on Dr. Kachukwu. There is always two sides to a story. You be the judge. It is mind boggling. 1 Like 2 Shares

Continuation 1 Share

we don't want any complications . write to jubrin directly 57 Likes 3 Shares

smardray:

we don't want any complications

.

typical ipob terrorist depender of corrupt people.

Need more facts. Oil companies deal with a lot of money. 19 Likes

Ddaji:

but I'm a Yoruba

Anansek where you dey?

Aha! I've been expecting this. You speak against this government then suddenly the EFCC remembers you in thier so called antigraft war. Same tactic repeated over and over again. Kachikwu is no fool, he won't have a genuin case to answer EFCC and yet accuse a serving GMD of corruption because he knows the usual response from this government is counter accusation. They do this because they know that gullible Nigerians will forget the first accusation and follow whatever the media feeds them with 234 Likes 21 Shares

Let me be the first to say this is the most stupid report,I have ever seen,how those this amount to the minister of state been corrupt ?in fact after seen this report,I call on the President to immedately suspend the NNPC DG to give room for proper investigation and if this report came from the EFCC then the chairman has to go . 98 Likes 8 Shares

Sensible Nigerians are expecting this familiar line. Very soon they will come with reports on how Kachikwu stole billions from NNPC and how he built mansions in Venus and Mars. They just succeeded in exposing the demonic manoeuvring that has been going on. This report was written more than a year ago and if Kachickwu was indicted, why was he retained as Minister of State for Petroleum? How many of such reports have been written about other Ministers that are being held to be released whenever they refused to fall in line?



We would not be surprised if they even discovered billions of Naira in his apartment. The line is simple: Speak against the APC government and you will be tagged corrupt!

The sad realities is that some Nigerians even professors and SANs have been afflicted with conspiracy of blindly supporting the unsupportable! 132 Likes 10 Shares

ojlifa:

Let me be the first to say this is the most stupid report,I have ever seen,how those this amount to the minister of state been corrupt ?in fact after seen this report,I call on the President to immedately suspend the NNPC DG to give room for proper investigation and if this report came from the EFCC then the chairman has to go .

Are you kidding?



An oil firm transferred money into a private investment account, only for same to be liquidated into DUMEBI KACHIKWU's account? An account that had nothing to do with the inflow.



Are you kidding?

An oil firm transferred money into a private investment account, only for same to be liquidated into DUMEBI KACHIKWU's account? An account that had nothing to do with the inflow.

Na wa o

Since 2016 this letter has been written and we did not hear anything about it or the furtherance of its investigation, and just because recently Ibe Kaichukwu raised some salient points about the MR. Baru and we are we are now seeing this in the public domain.

It's really pathetic of this government, speak against it and efcc is sent after you immediately, obvious they want everybody to shut up while things go astray in this country.



There's also another dimension am considering, from Kaichukwu's letter, he said he tried to see the president for sometime But it was impossible, does it mean that the president is totally inaccessible? If that's the case then this country is doomed with this administration. 79 Likes 4 Shares



fyneguy:





Are you kidding?



An oil firm transferred money into a private investment account, only for same to be liquidated into DUMEBI KACHIKWU's account? An account that had nothing to do with the inflow.



Na wa o Wonderful now please quote what chapter of the consitition that voilate or tell me the name of the crime? I repeat this is the.most useless report an investigating organization can release 18 Likes

ojlifa:

Let me be the first to say this is the most stupid report,I have ever seen,how those this amount to the minister of state been corrupt ?in fact after seen this report,I call on the President to immedately suspend the NNPC DG to give room for proper investigation and if this report came from the EFCC then the chairman has to go . My brother, the only person that needs to go is President Buhari.

The man is a monumental failure of epic proportions. The sad part is, some Nigerians still hope something good will come from this man. Nigeria no doubt is suffering a catastrophic leadership epidermic championed by Mr. President.



The worst fate that can befall a nation is to have Buhari as president....



Why is this particular report in the public now? Is it because the Minister sang a chorus? From what I understand, this is not a recent happening. Why did the administration keep mum about it for this long, only for it to surface now.

My brother, the only person that needs to go is President Buhari.

The man is a monumental failure of epic proportions. The sad part is, some Nigerians still hope something good will come from this man. Nigeria no doubt is suffering a catastrophic leadership epidermic championed by Mr. President.

The worst fate that can befall a nation is to have Buhari as president....

Why is this particular report in the public now? Is it because the Minister sang a chorus? From what I understand, this is not a recent happening. Why did the administration keep mum about it for this long, only for it to surface now.

I now agree with the saying that not all souls can be redeemed. Not all countries can be redeemed either....

Nonsense.

Well, 2019 is very close.



Our $26Billion must be returned afterward. 19 Likes





ReubenE:



My brother, the only person that needs to go is President Buhari.

The man is a monumental failure of epic proportions. The sad part is, some Nigerians still hope something good will come from this man. Nigeria no doubt is suffering a catastrophic leadership epidermic championed by Mr. President.



The worst fate that can befall a nation is to have Buhari as president.... I do not think you know what you are talking about President Buhari is the last of his kind the only one left in Nigeria.in fact if not for him Nigeria would have finished.I always say it God has specail love for Nigeria.with the rubbish GEJ boys and girls did.Nigeria was on life support when PMB took over it is called economic bubble go and check it up 11 Likes 2 Shares

ojlifa:

I do not think you know what you are talking about President Buhari is the last of his kind the only one left in Nigeria.in fact if not for him Nigeria would have finished.I always say it God has specail love for Nigeria.with the rubbish GEJ boys and girls did.Nigeria was on life support when PMB took over it is called economic bubble go and check it up



It is very unfortunate you hold the opinion that Nigeria is not finished already.

It is legendary that people like you still hold the view that Buhari is the man when all facts points in the opposite direction.



Its absurd to think Buhari just maybe is using some charm to garner followership but again I do not think there is any charm potent enough to bewitch a large number of people like his followers.

If that be the case, then what is wrong with all this people that refuse to see beyond president Buhari's pretence that he is as bad as those we condemn?



Though, I agree with you that President Buhari is the last of his kind. His kind only administer pain, anguish, hunger, worthlessness and death.

It is very unfortunate you hold the opinion that Nigeria is not finished already.

It is legendary that people like you still hold the view that Buhari is the man when all facts points in the opposite direction.

Its absurd to think Buhari just maybe is using some charm to garner followership but again I do not think there is any charm potent enough to bewitch a large number of people like his followers.

If that be the case, then what is wrong with all this people that refuse to see beyond president Buhari's pretence that he is as bad as those we condemn?

Though, I agree with you that President Buhari is the last of his kind. His kind only administer pain, anguish, hunger, worthlessness and death.

He is the last of his kind because Abacha is gone, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu Sese sekou, Pharoah, Benito Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin etc they are all gone.

Buhary and his gang are fooling Nigerians. 20 Likes

there is no different between buhari, his administration and his cabinet they are very stupid 23 Likes

ojlifa:

Wonderful now please quote what chapter of the consitition that voilate or tell me the name of the crime? I repeat this is the.most useless report an investigating organization can release



Are you a banker?



Are you a banker?

If not, there's no point arguing with you, sir.

So, why is the report not concluded for over a year now?



The whole act behind the report seem to be a pre-planned plot meant to silent the minister should looting by the GMD commences. Evil men always think a thousand steps ahead of the innocent.



I'm sure this was the plot used to remove Mr Kachikwu as GMD NNPC and make him minister of state petroleum. Chai, real evil plot. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Wonder why some persons are vehemently defending corruption. See them defending Kaichukwu. Damn! Tribalism and Nepotism are the order of the day in this country.



So you guys think only NNPC GMD can steal and kaichukw is a saint. Dream on!



STOP DEFENDING CORRUPTION! Corruption is Corruption 6 Likes 1 Share

ojlifa:

Let me be the first to say this is the most stupid report,I have ever seen,how those this amount to the minister of state been corrupt ?in fact after seen this report,I call on the President to immedately suspend the NNPC DG to give room for proper investigation and if this report came from the EFCC then the chairman has to go .



don't tell me this guys can't even speak good English which one is zero tolerant for corruption.

jayson87:

Wonder why some persons are vehemently defending corruption. See them defending Kaichukwu. Damn! Tribalism and Nepotism are the order of the day in this country.



So you guys think only NNPC GMD can steal and kaichukw is a saint. Dream on!



STOP DEFENDING CORRUPTION! Corruption is Corruption



I can swear u didn't even read that report but you're just replying what u don't even understand.



I can swear u didn't even read that report but you're just replying what u don't even understand.

There was nothing incriminating on Emmanuel kachikwu I don't know the essence of going to school if u can't read and comprehend



Told a friend yesterday that with the volume of damage kachukwu letter did to this government that he should expect dss or efcc against him soon

Just yesterday i said this

Omenka oooooooo

Bloody hell! this government is soo predictable

Told a friend yesterday that with the volume of damage kachukwu letter did to this government that he should expect dss or efcc against him soon

Just yesterday i said this

Omenka oooooooo

Ikpummiri ooooooo

They have been blaming PDP, and deceiving the gullibles because they know the Sai-Barbarians will always join them to blame PDP while they milk Nigeria. 5 Likes

Lol this escalated fast. 2 Likes

factsandfigures:

Sensible Nigerians are expecting this familiar line. Very soon they will come with reports on how Kachikwu stole billions from NNPC and how he built mansions in Venus and Mars. They just succeeded in exposing the demonic manoeuvring that has been going on. This report was written more than a year ago and if Kachickwu was indicted, why was he retained as Minister of State for Petroleum? How many of such reports have been written about other Ministers that are being held to be released whenever they refused to fall in line?



We would not be surprised if they even discovered billions of Naira in his apartment. The line is simple: Speak against the APC government and you will be tagged corrupt!

My bother,we are confused in this country, imagine kachukwu of all people,now you will see Igbo's and those that hate buhari administration both attacking him cos he work under buhari, pmb has no case to answer,the only thing is either he agrees that he approved the actions of GMD or deniy them,kachukwu on the other hand received this very attack from GMD's foot soldiers, but I tell you we the youths are confused, something is wrong with us.

potipher7:

Bloody hell! this government is soo predictable

Told a friend yesterday that with the volume of damage kachukwu letter did to this government that he should expect dss or efcc against him soon

Just yesterday i said this

Omenka oooooooo

Ikpummiri ooooooo Now you know that does doing this things are close to the president,that is why access to pmb by kachukwu has become a problem.

Now you know that does doing this things are close to the president,that is why access to pmb by kachukwu has become a problem.

As for the attack,is from GMD's foot soldiers.

In the coming days...Breaking news!

19 billion dollars found buried in Kachukwu's bedroom.



Watch this space. It's a familiar well worn pattern. Sigh 11 Likes