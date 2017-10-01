Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace (20183 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/governor-el-rufai-pays-homage-obi-onitsha-palace-photos.html Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, pictured paying a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe at his palace. The governor was in Anambra state for the flag-off of All Progressives Congress APC campaign along with other governors and dignitaries. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Food for thought

Lol see how Rochas is sitting like a moulded Buddha sculpture.

This man is a clown eh 96 Likes 5 Shares

You just gotta envy royalty. Nothing pays better! 6 Likes 1 Share



Ah,I forgot,preg women can't bend down What about Okoroawusa?Ah,I forgot,preg women can't bend down 19 Likes

That one na politics. He did the same thing to El-zakyzaky but later destroyed him after using his influence to gather shiite muslims votes. Apc will fail in Anambra state. Obiano will rather be re-elected than blood-thirsty apc rulling Anambra state. 38 Likes 3 Shares

i love how agbogidi is playing neutral in politics but we all know where his heart is

his boy the current onitsha north lga chairman Patybigs is under Obiano so technically he (agbogidi) will be rooting for Patybigs



long live the king

Onitsha mulu m

ife eji abu onitsha erika

proudly ezigbo onye onitsha 10 Likes 1 Share

El rufai is a devil. 3 Likes 1 Share

He is looking like a crippled northern beggar. 6 Likes

Rochas looks so unhealthy. 9 Likes











Long Live The King!!!! God Bless the Obi of Onitsha.......Long Live The King!!!! 7 Likes

Rochas looks more like an mad idiot 6 Likes 1 Share

Obi of Onitsha is the most powerful and influential stool in the entire eastern Nigeria.



#Respect 18 Likes





You, Kwankwanso and Buhari are religious bigots and extremists.



May God bless Alhaji Atiku Abukakar Hell Rufai, you will never be PresidentYou, Kwankwanso and Buhari are religious bigots and extremists.May God bless Alhaji Atiku Abukakar 5 Likes 2 Shares

i dont think he can deceive igbos 1 Like

DieBuhari:

It's natural. It is in your DNA. You will also perish of it, it is called HATE.

The Onitcha chiefs dresses like benin chiefs. This is a clear proof that Onitsha is from Benin. 5 Likes 3 Shares

life2017:

Mumu,,stop forcing Benin on us, attache by force, benin is different from igbo

This guy is a glorified hypocryte 1 Like

This man is short and smart, so will it be OK to say "short man devil" 3 Likes

venai:

That one na politics. He did the same thing to El-zakyzaky but later destroyed him after using his influence to gather shiite muslims votes. Apc will fail in Anambra state. Obiano will rather be re-elected than blood-thirsty apc rulling Anambra state.

LOL...If El Rufai is made President today, he would send soldiers to flog the Obi like El-ZakyZaky was deceived and beaten later

life2017:

The Onitcha chiefs dresses like benin chiefs. This is a clear proof that Onitsha is from Benin. why are you guys so desperate to force benin identity on onitsha?

Its now begging to appear funny, lols,

the children of Ezechime, an Igbo man who returned from benin where he was an immigrant are and will never be bini,

yes benin may have influced them a little bit,

that chinedu lived in ibadan for many years and then returned back to owerri does not make him a yoruba man,

chinedu's descendants remain Igbo.

enjoy this thread and stop derailing it,

why are you guys so desperate to force benin identity on onitsha?Its now begging to appear funny, lols,the children of Ezechime, an Igbo man who returned from benin where he was an immigrant are and will never be bini,yes benin may have influced them a little bit,that chinedu lived in ibadan for many years and then returned back to owerri does not make him a yoruba man,chinedu's descendants remain Igbo.enjoy this thread and stop derailing it,go and develop edo state and remove your eyes from Onitsha city.

El rufai is really a midget. 2 Likes 1 Share

See how the nze no ozo and ichies dey look am. 1 Like









Angelanest:

Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, pictured paying a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe at his palace. The governor was in Anambra state for the flag-off of All Progressives Congress APC campaign along with other governors and dignitaries.



Looking so presidential

soon they'd say i'm tagging Augustap as if its not my right to tag Augustap or whomever i deem fit

Augustap

soon they'd say i'm tagging Augustap as if its not my right to tag Augustap or whomever i deem fit



Augustap





Onye Ogbe ebe ki bu? Nebuzaradan:

i love how agbogidi is playing neutral in politics but we all know where his heart is

his boy the current onitsha north lga chairman Patybigs is under Obiano so technically he (agbogidi) will be rooting for Patybigs



long live the king

Onitsha mulu m

ife eji abu onitsha erika

Nwanne wokeOnye Ogbe ebe ki bu?

hmmm

hmmm

APC is a curse to Nigeria....any sensible Nigerian will vote his conscience n make Nigeria gr8 again.....#NoToApc 1 Like