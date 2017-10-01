₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,248 members, 3,866,864 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 12:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace (20183 Views)
|Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Angelanest: 7:37pm On Oct 21
Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, pictured paying a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe at his palace. The governor was in Anambra state for the flag-off of All Progressives Congress APC campaign along with other governors and dignitaries.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/governor-el-rufai-pays-homage-obi-onitsha-palace-photos.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by IamPatriotic(m): 7:40pm On Oct 21
Food for thought
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Spylord48: 7:41pm On Oct 21
Lol see how Rochas is sitting like a moulded Buddha sculpture.
This man is a clown eh
96 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by omenka(m): 7:45pm On Oct 21
You just gotta envy royalty. Nothing pays better!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Ojiofor: 7:47pm On Oct 21
What about Okoroawusa?
Ah,I forgot,preg women can't bend down
19 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by venai(m): 7:52pm On Oct 21
That one na politics. He did the same thing to El-zakyzaky but later destroyed him after using his influence to gather shiite muslims votes. Apc will fail in Anambra state. Obiano will rather be re-elected than blood-thirsty apc rulling Anambra state.
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Nebuzaradan: 7:54pm On Oct 21
i love how agbogidi is playing neutral in politics but we all know where his heart is
his boy the current onitsha north lga chairman Patybigs is under Obiano so technically he (agbogidi) will be rooting for Patybigs
long live the king
Onitsha mulu m
ife eji abu onitsha erika
proudly ezigbo onye onitsha
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by juman(m): 8:00pm On Oct 21
El rufai is a devil.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by DieBuhari: 8:06pm On Oct 21
He is looking like a crippled northern beggar.
6 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by DieBuhari: 8:11pm On Oct 21
Rochas looks so unhealthy.
9 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Atiku2019: 8:12pm On Oct 21
God Bless the Obi of Onitsha.......
Long Live The King!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by writetopoker: 8:27pm On Oct 21
Rochas looks more like an mad idiot
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by bestview: 8:31pm On Oct 21
Obi of Onitsha is the most powerful and influential stool in the entire eastern Nigeria.
#Respect
18 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by id911: 8:33pm On Oct 21
Hell Rufai, you will never be President
You, Kwankwanso and Buhari are religious bigots and extremists.
May God bless Alhaji Atiku Abukakar
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by loveth360(f): 8:34pm On Oct 21
i dont think he can deceive igbos
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by WeirdoNg: 8:39pm On Oct 21
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Shawnnn01: 8:42pm On Oct 21
DieBuhari:It's natural. It is in your DNA. You will also perish of it, it is called HATE.
14 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by life2017: 8:55pm On Oct 21
The Onitcha chiefs dresses like benin chiefs. This is a clear proof that Onitsha is from Benin.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by dreamworld: 9:04pm On Oct 21
life2017:Mumu,,stop forcing Benin on us, attache by force, benin is different from igbo
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Built2last: 9:07pm On Oct 21
This guy is a glorified hypocryte
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Anneth101(f): 9:08pm On Oct 21
This man is short and smart, so will it be OK to say "short man devil"
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by GeneralOjukwu: 9:18pm On Oct 21
venai:
LOL...If El Rufai is made President today, he would send soldiers to flog the Obi like El-ZakyZaky was deceived and beaten later
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by Amarabae(f): 9:29pm On Oct 21
life2017:why are you guys so desperate to force benin identity on onitsha?
Its now begging to appear funny, lols,
the children of Ezechime, an Igbo man who returned from benin where he was an immigrant are and will never be bini,
yes benin may have influced them a little bit,
that chinedu lived in ibadan for many years and then returned back to owerri does not make him a yoruba man,
chinedu's descendants remain Igbo.
enjoy this thread and stop derailing it,
go and develop edo state and remove your eyes from Onitsha city.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by DanielsParker: 9:37pm On Oct 21
El rufai is really a midget.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by shallysgirl: 9:39pm On Oct 21
See how the nze no ozo and ichies dey look am.
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by bigtt76(f): 9:40pm On Oct 21
Looking so presidential
Angelanest:
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by candlewax: 9:41pm On Oct 21
soon they'd say i'm tagging Augustap as if its not my right to tag Augustap or whomever i deem fit
Augustap
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by shallysgirl: 9:42pm On Oct 21
Nwanne woke
Onye Ogbe ebe ki bu?
Nebuzaradan:
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by gaeul(f): 9:44pm On Oct 21
hmmm
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by OyiboOyibo: 9:44pm On Oct 21
APC is a curse to Nigeria....any sensible Nigerian will vote his conscience n make Nigeria gr8 again.....#NoToApc
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Squats To Greet Obi Of Onitsha During Visit To His Palace by kay29000(m): 9:44pm On Oct 21
Hmm
How Buhari Ignored Transition Committee’s Recommendation To Declare assets / Protest In Bauchi For Release Of Sheikh Zakzaky - Photos / Yahaya Bello Offers Oyegun N150M Bribe To Dissolve APC Faction - Kogi APC VC
Viewing this topic: adozie(m), mckazzy(m), princearthur(m), natureblack(m), jameslucy, yomihinmikaiye(m), alcmene, Kbdon(m), sylviaeo(f), gradeA(m), Shittuakeem(m), aziak2012, daddyiel(m), bgs2000(m), osiamerica, gebest, mailemy(m), waledeji(m), Navdevgan, esonna, YourGrace, absky5(m), Tochytee(m), feezy11(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23