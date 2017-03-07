₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Islie: 7:08pm
GOD SENT ANGEL TO SAVE MY 4-5
Lopes Hobjana nearly lost his manhood when a woman allegedly threw boiling water at him.
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Karlman: 7:15pm
la wa o
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Oyind18: 7:19pm
The woman no get chill at all
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by mamatayour(f): 7:26pm
If she pour water for manhood....he go fit wear boxer? No be tight get scar so? Fear God oh
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:30pm
mamatayour:
The God that created manhood usually ensures its the last part to get hurt
The manhood is a well protected organ. No man mistakenly seats on his balls for instance.
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Kondomatic(m): 7:33pm
mamatayour:Your point is?
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Eddygourdo(m): 7:37pm
Hmmmmm, guess he will start singing sopprano in his church choir. Women and manhood matter. Na wa
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by kiddoiLL(m): 7:42pm
mamatayour:I pity ur career
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by malikombi(m): 7:42pm
Na by force
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Ighoga898(m): 7:49pm
mamatayour:And d groin area is even fresh from any signs of injuries..
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by austinereds(m): 7:51pm
Mr tunex got me rolling on the floor. God really saved him. Women. Fear them.
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by sisisioge: 7:51pm
Islie...This looks like it is-lie o
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by unclezuma: 8:14pm
It is 8 O'clock, bobo yin da?
~Frank Olize
rejoinder, is that your friend male or female?
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by apcmustwin: 8:15pm
Odikwa serious. Konji na bastard
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by dessz(m): 8:15pm
god,hot water for that place....udonmeanit.
that is the last place u want to get hit.I remember the day I was playing ball my friend mistakenly kick me with boot for that place...I be like person wey climax...."oh oh,.. oh god,-father lord.ah uhhhhhh Jesus ...save me..uhh.MOMMYYY...yeyyyyy." I still feel the pain as am typing...>:-(
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Dildo(m): 8:15pm
Konji is no respecter of anyone
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by qualityovenbake(m): 8:15pm
That place would have been annihilated
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:16pm
All kind of BS is making it to FP these days
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by julioralph(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Topestbilly(m): 8:16pm
Clayty woman
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by nnamoe: 8:16pm
NWA MAMIWATER TUFIAKWA
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by MrIcredible: 8:16pm
Really
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Logician: 8:16pm
A lot of male inmates in kirikiri will be happy to help the woman out
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by emmabest2000(m): 8:16pm
Some women and Dick shaaaaa ! Wtf .....
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by ALAYORMII: 8:17pm
Come knack
I no knack now na problem
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by RadiantBae(f): 8:17pm
I don't understand the need of the censorship of a Johnson clad in boxers. That's one and the story makes no sense to me, it doesn't add up because her husband was standing there so why would she choose to react at that time and not all the other times when there was no around. I don't believe it.
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by yemitty203: 8:17pm
GlorifiedTunde:Do u have balls?
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by JustinSlayer69: 8:17pm
The Bible said "spare the Rod and spoil the child"
It omitted " spare the Rod and spoil the lady"
Poor guy...if only he had read his bible
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Acasian(f): 8:17pm
lAye Mohammed!! the f*ck...his scrutum has turn to boiled egg abi she wan make eggroll ni..wait a minute!! I thought that design on the bedspread was his balls hanging
|Re: Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic by Christane(m): 8:17pm
she want make him dick charge
