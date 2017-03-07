Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Woman Pours Hot Water On Neighbour's Manhood For Refusing To Sleep With Her (pic (21321 Views)

GOD SENT ANGEL TO SAVE MY 4-5





Lopes Hobjana nearly lost his manhood when a woman allegedly threw boiling water at him.



WHEN his friend came to visit him, Lopes Hobjana had no idea he was an angel who would save his 4-5!

[b]On Thursday, Lopes almost lost his manhood when a woman who lives in the same yard as him allegedly poured boiling water over him.[/b[



The 25-year-old from Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni said he believed God had sent an angel to protect him.



“This woman had beef with me because I refused to sleep with her. She thought I was going to tell her husband and she started swearing at me,” he said.



“I have not been eating at the main house and I kept it to myself as she asked me to, but she’s always restless.”



Lopes said he had accepted that his relationship with the woman had turned sour.



“I stay in my room but she sometimes knocks on the door just to swear at me. I don’t fight back as I have always respected her.



“On Thursday, my friend came to visit me and her husband asked us to help other tenants carry a bed into their room. Out of nowhere, the woman came out of the house with a bucket of boiling water and threw it at me, but luckily my friend pulled me away.



“The water hit my thighs and she started shouting at me that she wanted to burn my manhood! I am grateful to God that I’m alive. But I want her to go to jail.”



Eden Park police spokeswoman Captain Buyisile Mvelase said a case of assault was opened.



http://www.dailysun.co.za/News/National/god-sent-angel-to-save-my-4-5-20170307

la wa o 3 Likes

The woman no get chill at all 3 Likes

If she pour water for manhood....he go fit wear boxer? No be tight get scar so? Fear God oh 1 Like

The God that created manhood usually ensures its the last part to get hurt



The manhood is a well protected organ. No man mistakenly seats on his balls for instance. The God that created manhood usually ensures its the last part to get hurt

Hmmmmm, guess he will start singing sopprano in his church choir. Women and manhood matter. Na wa 1 Like

Na by force

Mr tunex got me rolling on the floor. God really saved him. Women. Fear them.

Islie...This looks like it is-lie o 1 Like

It is 8 O'clock, bobo yin da?



~Frank Olize



rejoinder, is that your friend male or female? 2 Likes

Odikwa serious. Konji na bastard 1 Like

god,hot water for that place....udonmeanit.

that is the last place u want to get hit.I remember the day I was playing ball my friend mistakenly kick me with boot for that place...I be like person wey climax...."oh oh,.. oh god,-father lord.ah uhhhhhh Jesus ...save me..uhh.MOMMYYY...yeyyyyy." I still feel the pain as am typing...>:-( 9 Likes 1 Share

Konji is no respecter of anyone 2 Likes

That place would have been annihilated 1 Like

All kind of BS is making it to FP these days 1 Like 1 Share

Clayty woman

NWA MAMIWATER TUFIAKWA

Really

A lot of male inmates in kirikiri will be happy to help the woman out 1 Like

Some women and Dick shaaaaa ! Wtf ..... 2 Likes

Come knack



I no knack now na problem

I don't understand the need of the censorship of a Johnson clad in boxers. That's one and the story makes no sense to me, it doesn't add up because her husband was standing there so why would she choose to react at that time and not all the other times when there was no around. I don't believe it.

GlorifiedTunde:





The God that created manhood usually ensures its the last part to get hurt



The manhood is a well protected organ. No man mistakenly seats on his balls for instance. Do u have balls? Do u have balls?

The Bible said "spare the Rod and spoil the child"



It omitted " spare the Rod and spoil the lady"



Poor guy...if only he had read his bible 1 Like 1 Share

lAye Mohammed!! the f*ck...his scrutum has turn to boiled egg abi she wan make eggroll ni..wait a minute!! I thought that design on the bedspread was his balls hanging