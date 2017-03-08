₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by thrillionaire(m): 7:11pm
A Facebook user named Prince has drawn attention to this impending danger. The pedestrian bridge at ketu seems to be failing due to the heavy traffic it carries.
By mere looking at it you can see the strain. We call on the Lagos state government to act fast so as to avoid sad stories and any loss of life.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by thrillionaire(m): 7:12pm
Lalasticlala... Let's support this pls
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Splinz(m): 7:14pm
What sort of traffic is that! Mbok, government better do something fast about this bridge, before someone falls off it o
Lalalistic... over to you.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:27pm
Seeing this makes you wonder the number of people who have been crossing that dangerous highway
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by isbish(m): 7:44pm
Kai! Menene haka?
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by socialmediaman: 7:45pm
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Keneking: 8:00pm
I can see thunder looming across the bridge...
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Beremx(f): 8:18pm
Traffic jam on the bridge.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by snadguy007(m): 8:55pm
Hmm
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by echofun: 8:57pm
LOL, human traffic
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Abdhul(m): 8:57pm
MEAT ABOUT TO BE minced
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by HisSexcellency(m): 8:57pm
Hope the bridge won't collapse, let a second bridge be built close to this one before catastrophy will happen
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:57pm
That environment and Ojota is highly populated. Government needs to act fast!
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by tintingz(m): 8:57pm
What a big lie.
The OP picture was shot when govt did barriers across the road preventing people from crossing, people were not able to cross, they had to make use of the pedestrian bridge, this picture is NOT a recent picture of the bridge.
There are roof pillars by the side handle of the bridge, the govt wants to roof the bridge, from the OP pic there are no roof pillars, this is an old news/pic.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by primcy(m): 8:57pm
Don't want to hear about stampede and pick pockets
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Dhaffs(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Flexherbal(m): 8:58pm
This is an emergency!
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Pillars1(m): 8:58pm
what cause the Traffic jam
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by maoolakanm(m): 8:59pm
Welcome To Lagos.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by slurryeye: 8:59pm
What is this eyesore for God sake?
You don't need to be a civil engineer to know that the tensile strength of the concrete used for the construction of the bridge was not meant to carry so many people.
If the bridge eventually collapse and hundreds of people die, you will start blaming devil and ask for God's mercy
Instead of waiting for the time to blame the devil, why can't we suggest find a way to solve this problem.
My suggestion is for the government to build a traffic light with predestrian crossing one kilometer apart on the road. The traffic light should turn to stop every five minutes during rush hour, and 60 seconds giving for pedestrian light for people to cross. This traffic light should be regularly monitored, and any motorist seen violating the light should be charge with manslaughter. We should learn how to value lifes more in Nigeria
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by amiablesystems: 8:59pm
Owaiwe !
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by NeChErEnO1(m): 8:59pm
picking pocket time!!! Oge ntiche
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Btruth: 8:59pm
Kilode?
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Pavore9: 9:00pm
Scary,!
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by babatgtr: 9:00pm
This what happen when we can't use the power of unity, if all this people can cross at the same time who will arrest them... The government should know that this bridge is too small for that area.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Guru9ja(m): 9:00pm
Ketu bridge. I trust ambode. He's gonna act fast
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by obembet(m): 9:03pm
Chaai
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Eastwalk: 9:03pm
Old pictures, we already deliberate on this in wazobia forum last year, that's not how the bridge looks presently. This picture is old.
Check out on wazobia
www.wazobiaforum.com/post/27452/danger-ketu-pedestrian-bridge-shakes-as-more-commuters-besiege-the-platform
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by StainlessH(m): 9:03pm
you can never come down this bridge with your phone intact.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by Opakan2: 9:03pm
Flattie.s should go back home jare.. They are just too much in "London"
They should go back home and develop their lands so yorubas can have peace and fresh air
Haba!
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by tintingz(m): 9:03pm
What a big lie.
The OP picture was shot when govt did barriers across the road preventing people from crossing, people were not able to cross, they had to make use of the pedestrian bridge, this picture is NOT a recent picture of the bridge.
There are roof pillars by the side handle of the bridge, the govt wants to roof the bridge, from the OP pic there are no roof pillars, this is an old news/pic.
|Re: Government Attention Needed At Ketu Pedestrian Bridge by johnstar(m): 9:04pm
hmm
u wey dey pass dis brige make u hold ur pocket well ooo
