The two days joint operation which was led by Col Dourai and Lt Col Mohaman of the Cameroonian Defence Forces had troops drawn from the Cameroon’s Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.



During the operation which ended yesterday Tuesday, troops of the two countries cleared Siyara, Kote, Sigawa and proceeded to Bulabundibe towns. Other areas cleared include AdeleKe, Tchatike and Lamukura villages.



While conducting the operation the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized many of them, apprehended 2 others, while many other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.



The Troops further recovered an unserviceable Toyota Canter, 7 Dane Guns and 5 Boko Haram terrorists flags, 4 vehicle tyres, 2 Motorcycles and vehicle spare parts.



While Addressing the Joint troops, at the conclusion of the clearance operation, the team leader, Col Dourai, stated that the operation was carried out to secure both countries’ borders from the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists. He further commended the Nigeria Army and the conduct of the troops.



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations



More of such joint operation is needed.



By the way, I wonder the number of AK 47 riffle that is sold yearly. The weapon is just too ubiquitous. 4 Likes

bejeiodus:

More of such joint operation is needed.



By the way, I wonder the number of AK 47 riffle that is sold yearly. The weapon is just too ubiquitous.

The original weapon of mass destruction!



It has killed more men than all the bombs put together. 5 Likes 1 Share

bejeiodus:

More of such joint operation is needed.



lol, the AK is the most effective rifle ever made

I thought this Book Haram saga has ended! 1 Like

Kudos to d army

bejeiodus:

More of such joint operation is needed.



By the way, I wonder the number of AK 47 riffle that is sold yearly. The weapon is just too ubiquitous.

It's a highly reliable and rugged weapon.

989900:





The original weapon of mass destruction!



Too lethal, I still wonder why it's not listed as WMD

Wen Buhari was around, we did not here of this kind of joint raid that we use to here under GEJ.



Osinbajo is trying. 6 Likes

Jessidaisy4:

I thought this Book Haram saga has ended!

After surgery, you go for regular check ups.

See the weapon Cameroonian army carry compare to that of the Nigerian army....... shaking my head!!

Na wao, these guys are trying, God bless the military for the sacrifices they make daily to keep the peace

Kill those morafuckers, kill themmmm !! Kill those guys that (You know who was reluctant to terminate)

Kill themm, killl demmm allllllll !!!

#PepperdemGang 1 Like

Joint raid! 1 Like

In Jack Bauer voice... zero tolerance...

the war must be won

The end of boko is near

What should have been done from the onset. Well, it is better to be late than to be late. God be with you and help the Soldiers!















OH MY HOME:OH MY HOME, WHEN SHALL I SEE MY HOME, WHEN SHALL I SEE MY NATIVE LAND. I WILL NEVER FORGET MY HOME.





MAIDUGURI IS EVERYONE'S HOME. PAIN TO ONE IS PAIN TO ALL.



MAY GOD HELP!

These Boko men no dey die finish? They remind me of termites and their invasion....

Jessidaisy4:

I thought this Book Haram saga has ended!

Ended ke