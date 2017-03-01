₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by CastedDude: 8:08pm
In order to clear fleeing Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within remote and border areas, Nigerian and Cameroonian troops have carried out another joint operation to weed out Boko Haram terrorists along Nigeria and Cameroon border.
The two days joint operation which was led by Col Dourai and Lt Col Mohaman of the Cameroonian Defence Forces had troops drawn from the Cameroon’s Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.
During the operation which ended yesterday Tuesday, troops of the two countries cleared Siyara, Kote, Sigawa and proceeded to Bulabundibe towns. Other areas cleared include AdeleKe, Tchatike and Lamukura villages.
While conducting the operation the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized many of them, apprehended 2 others, while many other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.
The Troops further recovered an unserviceable Toyota Canter, 7 Dane Guns and 5 Boko Haram terrorists flags, 4 vehicle tyres, 2 Motorcycles and vehicle spare parts.
While Addressing the Joint troops, at the conclusion of the clearance operation, the team leader, Col Dourai, stated that the operation was carried out to secure both countries’ borders from the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists. He further commended the Nigeria Army and the conduct of the troops.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-and-cameroonian-soldiers.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by CastedDude: 8:09pm
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Justiyke4u: 8:16pm
Good work
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Abdhul(m): 8:38pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by bejeiodus(m): 10:03pm
More of such joint operation is needed.
By the way, I wonder the number of AK 47 riffle that is sold yearly. The weapon is just too ubiquitous.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by 989900: 10:27pm
bejeiodus:
The original weapon of mass destruction!
It has killed more men than all the bombs put together.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by adekanmbi1986(m): 10:31pm
Good
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm
OK den
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by sotall(m): 10:31pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by overhypedsteve(m): 10:32pm
bejeiodus:lol, the AK is the most effective rifle ever made
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Jessidaisy4(f): 10:32pm
I thought this Book Haram saga has ended!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by jomboliski(m): 10:33pm
Kudos to d army
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by davidif: 10:33pm
bejeiodus:
It's a highly reliable and rugged weapon.
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Goahead(m): 10:34pm
989900:Too lethal, I still wonder why it's not listed as WMD
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by unstableaswater: 10:34pm
Wen Buhari was around, we did not here of this kind of joint raid that we use to here under GEJ.
Osinbajo is trying.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by OkoYiboz: 10:34pm
Jessidaisy4:
After surgery, you go for regular check ups.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by ibroh22(m): 10:34pm
See the weapon Cameroonian army carry compare to that of the Nigerian army....... shaking my head!!
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by AngelicBeing: 10:34pm
Na wao, these guys are trying, God bless the military for the sacrifices they make daily to keep the peace
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by nothingmega122(m): 10:35pm
sorry still interested in Barcelona match no time to comment
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Lordsocrates: 10:35pm
Kill those morafuckers, kill themmmm !! Kill those guys that (You know who was reluctant to terminate)
Kill themm, killl demmm allllllll !!!
#PepperdemGang
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by IleIfeMassacre: 10:35pm
For real?
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by akigbemaru: 10:36pm
Joint raid!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by mosbiod(m): 10:36pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by horlarlorwor(m): 10:37pm
;DIn Jack Bauer voice... zero tolerance... In Jack Bauer voice... zero tolerance...
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by lailo: 10:37pm
the war must be won
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by dokunbam(m): 10:37pm
The end of boko is near
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by BestHyper(m): 10:38pm
Awoah!
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by kennyjam: 10:38pm
What should have been done from the onset. Well, it is better to be late than to be late. God be with you and help the Soldiers!
OH MY HOME:OH MY HOME, WHEN SHALL I SEE MY HOME, WHEN SHALL I SEE MY NATIVE LAND. I WILL NEVER FORGET MY HOME.
MAIDUGURI IS EVERYONE'S HOME. PAIN TO ONE IS PAIN TO ALL.
MAY GOD HELP!
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by LLSAINT(m): 10:38pm
These Boko men no dey die finish? They remind me of termites and their invasion....
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by Sleezwizz: 10:39pm
Jessidaisy4:
Ended ke
|Re: Nigerian And Cameroonian Soldiers Conduct Joint Raid Against Boko Haram. Photos by alizma: 10:40pm
one thing is for sure...... even bokoharam know that buhari is a no nonsense man.
1 Like
Viewing this topic: SEEDORF441(m), Igboboy59(m), pedrilo, wiringdpt(m), Costello559(m), ugoboss26(m), Berryking(m), electronic(m), onimcee1(m), Lekanjava, Phemmy82, DATMAT(m), Cooleasy(m), adusco(m), ogedokis, konkonbilo(m), Opiletool(m), oluwadiamond, Yubee40(m), iDROID, nwanna89(m), efilefun(m), yande007, Adekunlemoyo, Ndiofe, shinaapp, ponpin234(m) and 58 guest(s)
