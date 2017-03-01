Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back (6977 Views)

1. APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC), the political party to which President Buhari belongs will be quite happy with his return. There had been several insinuations and death rumors. The president's continued absence would have been a serious dent on the party's 'Change' mantra and image.





2. His family



The first family in Nigeria has been under immense pressure, with death rumours flying around. Aisha Buhari, her children and other extended family relations who have been praying are also among the happy ones.



3. His spokesmen



Buhari's spokesmen including his adviser on digital media; Tolu Ogunlesi, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina will also be relieved and happy to have him back as they have constantly had to battle and counter rumors which started after he overstayed in London.



4. His staff



Another category of people who will be happy Buhari is back is the staff in Aso Rock. Pictures from the welcome he got showed a lot of smiling faces and joy.



5. Nigerians



One of the most stirring stories Nigerians have heard today is that of the watermelon seller who gave his wares to customers for free in celebration of Buhari's return. While not all Nigerians are celebrating so generously, many are happy he is back.



Yo Said It All But Yo Num 5 Is Whack Cus It Nah All Nigerians. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians that believe in Nigeria are really happy.

God bless Nigeria

God bless PMB.

Welcome back my President 9 Likes 2 Shares

space007:

i disagree with the fifth



The fifth said many Nigerians not all Nigerians





Dyoungstar:







The fifth said many Nigerians not all Nigerians





I am happy he is back because, the those that wish him death could bury their heads in shame.



I am happy he is back because, he has shamed conspiracy theorist.



space007:

i disagree with the fifth why? why?

CoolFreeday:

Nigerians that believe in Nigeria are really happy.



God bless Nigeria



God bless PMB.



Welcome back my President God bless you too 1 Like

I'm having mixed feelings.

replace that nigerians with BUHARI MEDIA CENTER 11 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm.



Op, have you considered the feelings of Nigerians that are mixed, not because they hate Buhari, not because they hate themselves (Nigerians), and not because they don't want Nigeria to be better.



But because they are SCARED, SCEPTICAL AND VERY PRAYERFUL, that President Buhari's return will not get the fast recovering economy of the country to plunge back to where he left it. 6 Likes

me

5 categories of Nigerians not happy that he's back



1. Umbrellarians



2. Umbrellarians' families



3. Umbrellarians' spokespersons



4. Umbrellarians' staff



5. Some Naijirians 3 Likes

The opposites. 1. pdp 2.ipods 3.treasury looters 4.shiites Muslims 5.osinbajo.

? So

Afonjas are not Happy at all 2 Likes

6) Nigerians who believe, hope and pray for a better Nigeria devoid of corruption and political schisms. A Nigeria devoid of tribal and ethnic appendages. A Nigeria that you and I can be proud of. God bless PMB, God bless Nigeria! 1 Like

After a very long excursion TO LONDON, HE S BACK WITH NO PLANS FOR NIGERIANS





JUST WATCH HOW DOLLAR GO HIT 600 NAIRA, IN COUPLE OF WEEKS



THIS MAN DEY SCARE OUR ECONOMY O OH

PRICE OF FOOD STUFF GO SKY ROCK now

#WENOWANTAGAIN 2 Likes

Why would someone carry his phone, log in to Nairaland, click "join " and then use "pittoilet" as his moniker? Ehnn 1 Like

I don't think number 5 is correct





Like if u agree with me 4 Likes

A category that is dejected he is back.. .

Op u nor mention fulani herdsmen. Oya let d killing begin in southern Kaduna. Hell roofa over to u 5 Likes

BMC crew - Number 6



All this media overdrive over someone who is yet to achieve a tangible thing in his regime. Let those who want to continue celebrating non-performance do so as long as they are happy to live with the consequences.



51 days in another man's country using their hospitals, other Nigerians can go and die like chickens in government hospitals. Smh 5 Likes

OP Are you sure the Hypocritical IDIOTs love him?

Buhari is set for another journey next week, predict the country and win MTN card

No be all Nigerians oga! 1 Like

Ezedon:

Buhari is set for another journey next week, predict the country and win MTN card



USA





My card USAMy card

omenkaLives:

A category that is dejected he is back.. . You mean body builders? You mean body builders?

Sai baaba