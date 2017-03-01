₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by pittoilet(f): 1:40pm On Mar 10
Granted there are some people who will not be happy to see Buhari back, there are still those who are very happy he is back. Here are some categories of such:
1. APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC), the political party to which President Buhari belongs will be quite happy with his return. There had been several insinuations and death rumors. The president's continued absence would have been a serious dent on the party's 'Change' mantra and image.
2. His family
The first family in Nigeria has been under immense pressure, with death rumours flying around. Aisha Buhari, her children and other extended family relations who have been praying are also among the happy ones.
3. His spokesmen
Buhari's spokesmen including his adviser on digital media; Tolu Ogunlesi, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina will also be relieved and happy to have him back as they have constantly had to battle and counter rumors which started after he overstayed in London.
4. His staff
Another category of people who will be happy Buhari is back is the staff in Aso Rock. Pictures from the welcome he got showed a lot of smiling faces and joy.
5. Nigerians
One of the most stirring stories Nigerians have heard today is that of the watermelon seller who gave his wares to customers for free in celebration of Buhari's return. While not all Nigerians are celebrating so generously, many are happy he is back.
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/categories-nigerians-that-happy-buhari-back.html
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by space007(m): 1:44pm On Mar 10
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by donolatunji(m): 1:47pm On Mar 10
Yo Said It All But Yo Num 5 Is Whack Cus It Nah All Nigerians.
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by CoolFreeday(m): 1:47pm On Mar 10
Nigerians that believe in Nigeria are really happy.
God bless Nigeria
God bless PMB.
Welcome back my President
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Dyoungstar: 1:47pm On Mar 10
space007:
The fifth said many Nigerians not all Nigerians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtzQOGbWPrk
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by space007(m): 1:52pm On Mar 10
noted
Dyoungstar:
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by decatalyst(m): 2:02pm On Mar 10
I am happy he is back because it is not his time to die.
I am happy he is back because, the those that wish him death could bury their heads in shame.
I am happy he is back because, he has shamed conspiracy theorist.
I am happy he is back because HE DOESN'T HAVE TO CALL FAYOSE!
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by pittoilet(f): 2:30pm On Mar 10
space007:why?
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by pittoilet(f): 8:17pm On Mar 10
God bless you too
CoolFreeday:
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by ToriBlue(f): 11:24pm On Mar 10
I'm having mixed feelings.
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:24pm On Mar 10
replace that nigerians with BUHARI MEDIA CENTER
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Opinedecandid(m): 11:25pm On Mar 10
Hmmm.
Op, have you considered the feelings of Nigerians that are mixed, not because they hate Buhari, not because they hate themselves (Nigerians), and not because they don't want Nigeria to be better.
But because they are SCARED, SCEPTICAL AND VERY PRAYERFUL, that President Buhari's return will not get the fast recovering economy of the country to plunge back to where he left it.
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by kropotkin2: 11:25pm On Mar 10
me
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Tazdroid(m): 11:25pm On Mar 10
5 categories of Nigerians not happy that he's back
1. Umbrellarians
2. Umbrellarians' families
3. Umbrellarians' spokespersons
4. Umbrellarians' staff
5. Some Naijirians
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by zuby4real10(m): 11:27pm On Mar 10
The opposites. 1. pdp 2.ipods 3.treasury looters 4.shiites Muslims 5.osinbajo.
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by koolcat: 11:27pm On Mar 10
So?
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by nothingmega122(m): 11:28pm On Mar 10
Afonjas are not Happy at all
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by franciskaine(m): 11:29pm On Mar 10
6) Nigerians who believe, hope and pray for a better Nigeria devoid of corruption and political schisms. A Nigeria devoid of tribal and ethnic appendages. A Nigeria that you and I can be proud of. God bless PMB, God bless Nigeria!
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by DESTINY41(m): 11:31pm On Mar 10
After a very long excursion TO LONDON, HE S BACK WITH NO PLANS FOR NIGERIANS
JUST WATCH HOW DOLLAR GO HIT 600 NAIRA, IN COUPLE OF WEEKS
THIS MAN DEY SCARE OUR ECONOMY O OH
PRICE OF FOOD STUFF GO SKY ROCK now
#WENOWANTAGAIN
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by QuietHammer(m): 11:32pm On Mar 10
Why would someone carry his phone, log in to Nairaland, click "join " and then use "pittoilet" as his moniker? Ehnn
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by jamex93(m): 11:33pm On Mar 10
I don't think number 5 is correct
Like if u agree with me
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by omenkaLives: 11:33pm On Mar 10
A category that is dejected he is back.. .
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by osazsky(m): 11:33pm On Mar 10
Op u nor mention fulani herdsmen. Oya let d killing begin in southern Kaduna. Hell roofa over to u
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by ephi123(f): 11:34pm On Mar 10
BMC crew - Number 6
All this media overdrive over someone who is yet to achieve a tangible thing in his regime. Let those who want to continue celebrating non-performance do so as long as they are happy to live with the consequences.
51 days in another man's country using their hospitals, other Nigerians can go and die like chickens in government hospitals. Smh
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by amoduokoh(m): 11:34pm On Mar 10
OP Are you sure the Hypocritical IDIOTs love him?
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Ezedon(m): 11:34pm On Mar 10
Buhari is set for another journey next week, predict the country and win MTN card
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by praisekeyzz(m): 11:34pm On Mar 10
No be all Nigerians oga!
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by jamex93(m): 11:35pm On Mar 10
Ezedon:
USA
My card
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Tinyemeka(m): 11:39pm On Mar 10
omenkaLives:You mean body builders?
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by Master07: 11:39pm On Mar 10
Sai baaba
|Re: 5 Categories Of Nigerians That Are Happy Buhari Is Back by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:48pm On Mar 10
If its not his time to die,you will wish him death and he wouldnt die because its in Gods hands,Its not as if if buhari dies Nigeria will be better.Not all problems are caused by him.I pity him self
