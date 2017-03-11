₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by pittoilet(f): 2:03pm On Mar 10
Picture of Buhari, Osinbajo, In An Emotional Handshake Today In Abuja is the best.
So emotional
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Keneking: 2:18pm On Mar 10
yeah
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by AngelicBeing: 2:18pm On Mar 10
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by youngaduco(m): 2:48pm On Mar 10
otito diri jah-jehovah
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by svfu(m): 3:08pm On Mar 10
That deep smiles shows how greatful baba is to a true patriot. Baba has really reduce, may God grant u full healing.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by chriskosherbal(m): 3:09pm On Mar 10
Baba
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Okpueze1(m): 3:11pm On Mar 10
Looks as if someone is crying and the other is laughing?
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by UltimatedeBest(m): 3:33pm On Mar 10
svfu:
Amen
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Omagago(m): 3:41pm On Mar 10
This is the best for me
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by johnbuck81(m): 3:48pm On Mar 10
look like fowl wey rain beat.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Negotiate: 3:52pm On Mar 10
Buhari is not feeling fine, is no one noticing that?
He doesn't look like someone who went on vacation.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:59pm On Mar 10
Sheybi BMC talk say him go holidaying for UK
Pesin we go holiday suppose chop up Na.
Dem come join am say him dey hale and hearty.
But from the pictures released so far, the man is really sick and frail.
Or is my eyes deceiving me.
Meanwhile, I no won yab old man with him palaver, Na Una 1st start am.
Had it been that u all BMC respected ur old age from the onset, this would hv been averted.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by lmm4real: 4:48pm On Mar 10
OK baba is back am happy very happy, but can we pls move on already
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by 989900: 4:54pm On Mar 10
How is a sick individual supposed to look?
Nairaland and senseless kids is tiring.
Anyone can be sick, I lost my dad 22 years ago at 49 and he was a strange shadow of himself battling illness.
Get well soon PMB.
Let 'Osinbande' be your 'Idiagbon'.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by BlakKluKluxKlan: 4:57pm On Mar 10
You are so, so correct. The feelings behind the way the VP held him, the expression of his face and Buhari's understanding smiles and looks all combine to tell a voluum.
These two had really missed and agonised for each other and were beyond themselves that they were able to meet again and could just not hide the feelings.
Good for the country.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by celwonder(m): 5:10pm On Mar 10
svfu:
......it makes no difference because him no get body b4
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by ycmdng(m): 5:21pm On Mar 10
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by pat077: 5:33pm On Mar 10
Sickness bad. See as hin neck b like zebra own. I wish him quick recovery.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by omenkaLives: 5:35pm On Mar 10
svfu:Amen.
Baba really needs to rest. Was watching news on Al Jazeera today and was alarmed when they showed a clip of him alighting from his chopper- Baba almost missed a step.
Apparently, he's yet to fully recover and it would be a shame if he allows himself get pushed to do the "impossible" by some power hungry vultures that mill around him.
I wish Baba a speedy recovery as Osinbajo continues with the good work he's been doing.
God bless Nigeria and long live her President.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Dayvhid: 6:14pm On Mar 10
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by iluvdonjazzy: 7:05pm On Mar 10
maybe
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Jifem(m): 7:30pm On Mar 10
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by oake(m): 8:04pm On Mar 10
This is the best for me;
when Baba says: "It is well".
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by teekay213(m): 8:13pm On Mar 10
And the look on osinbanjo face like
Oga why you come back
Baba go and rest I can deliver for you.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by LordOfNaira: 8:19pm On Mar 10
God bless my president. I was in the shrine making sure the fire never goes out. God is with you, Mr. President.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by DCMIX(m): 9:04pm On Mar 10
No be lie
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by soshi(m): 9:29pm On Mar 10
burahi.. : ha osinbade i have returned oo.. osinbanjo: welikum
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by SIRmanjar: 9:36pm On Mar 10
BlakKluKluxKlan:u dint see well osibanjo will be wishing he goes back for anoder vacation as soon as possible so dat he can carry on as acting president in his heart..
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by BlakKluKluxKlan: 10:18pm On Mar 10
SIRmanjar:
You as a god, saw that in his mind ?
Try to purge your mind of obscenities so you can be objective on issues.
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by legislatively: 11:06pm On Mar 10
Good for baba, but baba don tiny oo
|Re: Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures by Annie939(f): 11:10pm On Mar 10
hahahahahahaha are you serious
