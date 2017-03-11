Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures (18226 Views)

Picture of Buhari, Osinbajo, In An Emotional Handshake Today In Abuja is the best.



So emotional 16 Likes 2 Shares

yeah

otito diri jah-jehovah 8 Likes 1 Share

That deep smiles shows how greatful baba is to a true patriot. Baba has really reduce, may God grant u full healing. 71 Likes 5 Shares

Baba

Looks as if someone is crying and the other is laughing? 6 Likes 1 Share

svfu:

That deep smiles shows how greatful baba is to a true patriot. Baba has really reduce, may God grant u full healing.

Amen Amen 6 Likes

This is the best for me 5 Likes 1 Share

look like fowl wey rain beat. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is not feeling fine, is no one noticing that?



He doesn't look like someone who went on vacation. 18 Likes 1 Share



Pesin we go holiday suppose chop up Na.

Dem come join am say him dey hale and hearty.

But from the pictures released so far, the man is really sick and frail.

Or is my eyes deceiving me.







Meanwhile, I no won yab old man with him palaver, Na Una 1st start am.

Had it been that u all BMC respected ur old age from the onset, this would hv been averted.

OK baba is back am happy very happy, but can we pls move on already 1 Like

How is a sick individual supposed to look?



Nairaland and senseless kids is tiring.



Anyone can be sick, I lost my dad 22 years ago at 49 and he was a strange shadow of himself battling illness.



Get well soon PMB.



Let 'Osinbande' be your 'Idiagbon'. 13 Likes 1 Share

You are so, so correct. The feelings behind the way the VP held him, the expression of his face and Buhari's understanding smiles and looks all combine to tell a voluum.

These two had really missed and agonised for each other and were beyond themselves that they were able to meet again and could just not hide the feelings.

Good for the country. 8 Likes 1 Share

svfu:

That deep smiles shows how greatful baba is to a true patriot. Baba has really reduce, may God grant u full healing.

......it makes no difference because him no get body b4 ......it makes no difference because him no get body b4





Sickness bad. See as hin neck b like zebra own. I wish him quick recovery.

svfu:

That deep smiles shows how greatful baba is to a true patriot. Baba has really reduce, may God grant u full healing. Amen.



Baba really needs to rest. Was watching news on Al Jazeera today and was alarmed when they showed a clip of him alighting from his chopper- Baba almost missed a step.



Apparently, he's yet to fully recover and it would be a shame if he allows himself get pushed to do the "impossible" by some power hungry vultures that mill around him.



I wish Baba a speedy recovery as Osinbajo continues with the good work he's been doing.



Amen.

Baba really needs to rest. Was watching news on Al Jazeera today and was alarmed when they showed a clip of him alighting from his chopper- Baba almost missed a step.

Apparently, he's yet to fully recover and it would be a shame if he allows himself get pushed to do the "impossible" by some power hungry vultures that mill around him.

I wish Baba a speedy recovery as Osinbajo continues with the good work he's been doing.

God bless Nigeria and long live her President.

maybe









This is the best for me;



when Baba says: "It is well". 9 Likes

And the look on osinbanjo face like

Oga why you come back

Baba go and rest I can deliver for you.

God bless my president. I was in the shrine making sure the fire never goes out. God is with you, Mr. President.

No be lie

burahi.. : ha osinbade i have returned oo.. osinbanjo: welikum

BlakKluKluxKlan:

You are so, so correct. The feelings behind the way the VP held him, the expression of his face and Buhari's understanding smiles and looks all combine to tell a voluum.

These two had really missed and agonised for each other and were beyond themselves that they were able to meet again and could just not hide the feelings.

u dint see well osibanjo will be wishing he goes back for anoder vacation as soon as possible so dat he can carry on as acting president in his heart..

SIRmanjar:



u dint see well osibanjo will be wishing he goes back for anoder vacation as soon as possible so dat he can carry on as acting president in his heart..



You as a god, saw that in his mind ?

Try to purge your mind of obscenities so you can be objective on issues. You as a god, saw that in his mind ?Try to purge your mind of obscenities so you can be objective on issues. 3 Likes

Good for baba, but baba don tiny oo