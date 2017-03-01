₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by yashau(m): 7:45am
After watching the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Benin City, Edo State, on TV live during his fact finding meeting with the good people of Edo state, I realised that he is totally not a Nigerian.
*Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri is HOD, Mass Communication, Delta State University, Abraka’.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/acting-president-osinbajo-not-nigerian/
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by coolesmile: 7:46am
President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN, is a Nigerian.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Trut(m): 7:48am
As you can see these people don't believe in the Buhari they sold to Nigerians, they elected the man not because they saw a man of vision or principles nor because they were patriotic but simply because of primordial tribal sentiments that he dies in office and their tribeman sworn in as President. Where are the "Sai Baba" crew now?
Since Buhari fell sick/incapacitated and Osibanjo became Acting President the Afonjas have seized their support for Buhari, they no longer defend him. They've started showing their hand again, this time by accrediting every positives to Osibanjo while blaming Buhari for incompetence, something they didn't agree to in the past. Buhari isn't dead yet but they're already projecting Osibanjo as the best thing after sliced bread - A capable, educated and a better President to be. They have started their media hyping of Osibanjo, praising him to high heavens, same thing they did with Buhari before his incompetence was exposed to the world.
Afonjas have "CHANGED". What a treacherous set!!!
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by yashau(m): 7:49am
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Day169: 7:50am
The acting President, is a full blooded Nigerian, though a rare breed that he belongs to a class on the brink of extinction and so atypical in character.
But I get a clear message here. That all hope is not lost about this country. That there is still a "Joseph" among the political class who is not readily considered but feared by them, seen as a beacon of hope to the masses because of his dexterity and in depth knowledge of the goings on, yet still subservient to his master, the President.
He's honed his skills over the years and now stands before kings and even world leaders in the near future.
I say that all may be, but lost for this country, that deem ray of hope still shines, and brighter by the day.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Ioannes(m): 7:51am
I get the gist of what you're saying.
He is like a breath of fresh air on the political landscape of Nigeria.
Nigerians denied Awolowo the opportunity to rule this country to greatness in the 80s
This is another opportunity before us.
We would be stupid indeed if this man is not made substantive president and also voted in for the next two terms after.
May God continue to guide Osinbajo to make the right choices for this nation.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by progress69: 7:52am
All these attempts to cos a rift in the Presidency will fall like placards!
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by akeemakinremi(m): 7:52am
He is a nigerian but have d fear of God
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Jabioro: 7:59am
He is not the typical Nigerians leaders, Politicians we used to have in the past.. We will not close our eye and let him slip away .This time around the cabal had play it into our hand... Indeed he is not with Nigeria blood of running system.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by merbenko(m): 8:00am
Another opportunity before us in this country. Osibanjo is man for now to take us out from this mess
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by maynation(f): 8:02am
Afonja is no one's problem. We are elites
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by yashau(m): 8:14am
Trut:you're a bigot not just a bigot but a tribalism check the source of this news and the writer before you start spew nonsense smh.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by todayboy: 8:24am
progress69:
Omenka vice president of BMC Nairaland chapter spotted
No rift anywhere buhari is a failure
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:28am
He will still be booted out in 2019 along with his oga
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Vickiweezy(m): 8:32am
If u dey hate, keep hating but don't quote me.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by nerodenero: 8:32am
I doubt Sarakill can still refer to him as a "mere commissioner". I don't support polithiefcians because they have always proved undependable. There is a fresh blowing no doubt but Bubu's VP needs to prove more that he is dependable.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Goke7: 8:33am
TonyeBarcanista:
you are just bitter bruv!
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by jieta: 8:34am
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by PapaBrowne(m): 8:37am
Trut:
Osibanjo is capable and has shown himself to be a hard working and urbane leader with the right kind of intellect.
I disagree with your assertion that The SW is now supporting him and have dumped Buhari. In fact I see greater support for Osibanjo from SS and SE and that's very encouraging as it shows that people can look beyond tribal affiliations when you have an inclusive leader.
We should all support Osibanjo. He appears like the right kind of leader
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by yashau(m): 8:42am
TonyeBarcanista:TonyeBarcanista, we all knew who you are, you anti-good government i think people should stop taking you seriously.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by koladebrainiac(m): 8:45am
a rare breed. good thing that buhari brings him around. Buhari gave him the chance n he didnt mis use it. i commend Buhari for the opportunity and the precedence he has set before all these. Buhari has good wish but i think his physical strength is deteriorating . he cant tour nigeria again and cant be hardworking like young vibrant osinbajo. He gave osinbajo lots of power n control to work things around and that is refeclting in the performance of the ministers. they are working with him as a team. its a welcom development
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by sarrki(m): 8:53am
OMOLUABI is Good
I mean really really Good
God bless muhammadu Buhari
God bless Prof Yemi Osinbajo
God bless federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by saintgp(m): 9:02am
Dr.emmaunel u have spoken well.but then i wanna use this medium to enjoin u and your colleagues(lecturers,h.o.d,deans v.c,etc)to pls emulate the acting president with regards to how you treat your students.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by IsaacBuchi(m): 9:02am
He is a Nigerian Leader that has "CJANGE" in him. Can we hope the change last for long?
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by TippyTop(m): 9:02am
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Musampa73(m): 9:04am
Professor Yemi Osinbajo is indeed our HERO now, let's just forget any hmmm haaaa.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by michelz: 9:12am
Ioannes:you're funny. What you see Osibanjo do is a credit to his principal, Buhari. All his actions are directed by Buhari. So don't make it look like Osibanjo is doing something else different from what Buhari would do. Moreover,it's the turn of northerners to rule,and they must complete their tenure.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by akoko11: 9:15am
Seriously, Emma abeg say another thing
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by thesicilian: 9:16am
A new broom sweeps clean.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by mars123(m): 9:21am
Yes PYO is acting on the orders of Buhari. But Buhari himself knows he cannot do it like PYO that's why he sent him to do his job. How many chances did he have to visit the ND and he threw all away.
Prof Yemi Osibanjo to his credit is simply shining the light of God he has in him. He is not lacking in wisdom and knowledge even more than his boss.
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by ijustdey: 9:26am
a rare bread of politicians...
Buhari made a great choice of VP
pray he succeed
|Re: Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer by Jesusloveyou: 9:28am
Trut:i dont really understand why you ipods always twist story,
Ipods are the one that put osinbajo for head, you ipods dont see anything wrong with leadership again,no more insult as long as buhari is not there. Not that osinbajo has done anything different from buhari but everywhere is calm becos of hatred for buhari.
Ipods sef.
