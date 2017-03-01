Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Acting President Osinbajo Is Not A ‘Nigerian’ - DELSU Lecturer (21268 Views)

After watching the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Benin City, Edo State, on TV live during his fact finding meeting with the good people of Edo state, I realised that he is totally not a Nigerian.



He listened to all speakers with rapt attention and concentrated interest. One could see him practically and personally experiencing the pains of the abandoned and raped people of the Niger Delta. Even when there was a mini riot in the hall he remained calmed and probably prayerful as an ordained man of God.



If the mild drama of mini riot that played out in the hall had happened in a situation where even a local government chairman was in charge, the chairman would have ordered the security men to shot at sight. If the person in charge was a state governor or a President, he would have ordered a massive arrest and inglorious shot at perception and at sight, but the learned and erudite scholar and legal luminary of international acclaim did not do any of that. Rather when he responded he said he equally shared the grievance of the aggrieved Niger Delta people.



This is un-Nigerian. For a leader to share in the pains of the people and not to deal with them for daring to engage in mini riot in his presence shows that the goddess of pride, the delusion grandeur and megalomania tendency usually associated with the average Nigerian leader at virtually all levels are not in the Acting President. For him to order all the oil companies to move their headquarters to the Niger Delta is a wonderful act of justice and healing of the age long injury inflicted on the Niger Delta people.



That he visited the Niger Delta states differently and interacted directly with the people and even visited the creeks to personally access the horrible situation is worth more than commendation.



No Nigerian leader at his level has acted like this. This is the reason I doubt if Acting President Yemi Osibanjo, SAN, is a Nigerian.



Probably he is a Moses in the making to the Niger Delta people.



*Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri is HOD, Mass Communication, Delta State University, Abraka’.





President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN, is a Nigerian. 72 Likes 3 Shares

As you can see these people don't believe in the Buhari they sold to Nigerians, they elected the man not because they saw a man of vision or principles nor because they were patriotic but simply because of primordial tribal sentiments that he dies in office and their tribeman sworn in as President. Where are the "Sai Baba" crew now?



Since Buhari fell sick/incapacitated and Osibanjo became Acting President the Afonjas have seized their support for Buhari, they no longer defend him. They've started showing their hand again, this time by accrediting every positives to Osibanjo while blaming Buhari for incompetence, something they didn't agree to in the past. Buhari isn't dead yet but they're already projecting Osibanjo as the best thing after sliced bread - A capable, educated and a better President to be. They have started their media hyping of Osibanjo, praising him to high heavens, same thing they did with Buhari before his incompetence was exposed to the world.



Afonjas have "CHANGED". What a treacherous set!!! 80 Likes 4 Shares

The acting President, is a full blooded Nigerian, though a rare breed that he belongs to a class on the brink of extinction and so atypical in character.

But I get a clear message here. That all hope is not lost about this country. That there is still a "Joseph" among the political class who is not readily considered but feared by them, seen as a beacon of hope to the masses because of his dexterity and in depth knowledge of the goings on, yet still subservient to his master, the President.

He's honed his skills over the years and now stands before kings and even world leaders in the near future.

I say that all may be, but lost for this country, that deem ray of hope still shines, and brighter by the day.

God bless Nigeria. 35 Likes 1 Share

I get the gist of what you're saying.



He is like a breath of fresh air on the political landscape of Nigeria.



Nigerians denied Awolowo the opportunity to rule this country to greatness in the 80s



This is another opportunity before us.



We would be stupid indeed if this man is not made substantive president and also voted in for the next two terms after.



May God continue to guide Osinbajo to make the right choices for this nation. 34 Likes

All these attempts to cos a rift in the Presidency will fall like placards! 7 Likes

He is a nigerian but have d fear of God 11 Likes

He is not the typical Nigerians leaders, Politicians we used to have in the past.. We will not close our eye and let him slip away .This time around the cabal had play it into our hand... Indeed he is not with Nigeria blood of running system. 15 Likes

Another opportunity before us in this country. Osibanjo is man for now to take us out from this mess 4 Likes

Afonja is no one's problem. We are elites 3 Likes

Trut:

As you can see these people don't believe in the Buhari they sold to Nigerians, they elected the man not because they saw a man of vision or principles nor because they were patriotic but simply because of primordial tribal sentiments that he dies in office and their tribeman sworn in as President. Where are the "Sai Baba" crew now?



Since Buhari fell sick/incapacitated and Osibanjo became Acting President the Afonjas have seized their support for Buhari, they no longer defend him. They've started showing their hand again, this time by accrediting every positives to Osibanjo while blaming Buhari for incompetence, something they didn't agree to in the past. Buhari isn't dead yet but they're already projecting Osibanjo as the best thing after sliced bread - A capable, educated and a better President to be. They have started their media hyping of Osibanjo, praising him to high heavens, same thing they did with Buhari before his incompetence was exposed to the world.



Afonjas have "CHANGED". What a treacherous set!!! you're a bigot not just a bigot but a tribalism check the source of this news and the writer before you start spew nonsense smh.

*Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri is HOD, Mass Communication, Delta State University, Abraka’.

progress69:

All these attempts to cos a rift in the Presidency will fall like placards!

Omenka vice president of BMC Nairaland chapter spotted



No rift anywhere buhari is a failure Omenka vice president of BMC Nairaland chapter spottedNo rift anywhere buhari is a failure 22 Likes

He will still be booted out in 2019 along with his oga

Our acting president My active presido is 100% Nigerian. I commend him for being hardworking and always delivering good results. Even if he plans to loot that 1 na for later, for now he's working and he needs our support.

If u dey hate, keep hating but don't quote me. 4 Likes 1 Share

I doubt Sarakill can still refer to him as a "mere commissioner". I don't support polithiefcians because they have always proved undependable. There is a fresh blowing no doubt but Bubu's VP needs to prove more that he is dependable. 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:

He will still be booted out in 2019 along with his oga

you are just bitter bruv! you are just bitter bruv! 8 Likes

Trut:

As you can see these people don't believe in the Buhari they sold to Nigerians, they elected the man not because they saw a man of vision or principles nor because they were patriotic but simply because of primordial tribal sentiments that he dies in office and their tribeman sworn in as President. Where are the "Sai Baba" crew now?



Since Buhari fell sick/incapacitated and Osibanjo became Acting President the Afonjas have seized their support for Buhari, they no longer defend him. They've started showing their hand again, this time by accrediting every positives to Osibanjo while blaming Buhari for incompetence, something they didn't agree to in the past. Buhari isn't dead yet but they're already projecting Osibanjo as the best thing after sliced bread - A capable, educated and a better President to be. They have started their media hyping of Osibanjo, praising him to high heavens, same thing they did with Buhari before his incompetence was exposed to the world.



Afonjas have "CHANGED". What a treacherous set!!!



Osibanjo is capable and has shown himself to be a hard working and urbane leader with the right kind of intellect.

I disagree with your assertion that The SW is now supporting him and have dumped Buhari. In fact I see greater support for Osibanjo from SS and SE and that's very encouraging as it shows that people can look beyond tribal affiliations when you have an inclusive leader.



We should all support Osibanjo. He appears like the right kind of leader Osibanjo is capable and has shown himself to be a hard working and urbane leader with the right kind of intellect.I disagree with your assertion that The SW is now supporting him and have dumped Buhari. In fact I see greater support for Osibanjo from SS and SE and that's very encouraging as it shows that people can look beyond tribal affiliations when you have an inclusive leader.We should all support Osibanjo. He appears like the right kind of leader 45 Likes 3 Shares

TonyeBarcanista:

He will still be booted out in 2019 along with his oga TonyeBarcanista, we all knew who you are, you anti-good government i think people should stop taking you seriously. TonyeBarcanista, we all knew who you are, you anti-good government i think people should stop taking you seriously. 7 Likes

a rare breed. good thing that buhari brings him around. Buhari gave him the chance n he didnt mis use it. i commend Buhari for the opportunity and the precedence he has set before all these. Buhari has good wish but i think his physical strength is deteriorating . he cant tour nigeria again and cant be hardworking like young vibrant osinbajo. He gave osinbajo lots of power n control to work things around and that is refeclting in the performance of the ministers. they are working with him as a team. its a welcom development 14 Likes

OMOLUABI is Good



I mean really really Good



God bless muhammadu Buhari



God bless Prof Yemi Osinbajo



God bless federal Republic of Nigeria 9 Likes 1 Share

Dr.emmaunel u have spoken well.but then i wanna use this medium to enjoin u and your colleagues(lecturers,h.o.d,deans v.c,etc)to pls emulate the acting president with regards to how you treat your students. 23 Likes 2 Shares

He is a Nigerian Leader that has "CJANGE" in him. Can we hope the change last for long?

Professor Yemi Osinbajo is indeed our HERO now, let's just forget any hmmm haaaa. 1 Like

Ioannes:

I get the gist of what you're saying.



He is like a breath of fresh air on the political landscape of Nigeria.



Nigerians denied Awolowo the opportunity to rule this country to greatness in the 80s



This is another opportunity before us.



We would be stupid indeed if this man is not made substantive president and also voted in for the next two terms after.



May God continue to guide Osinbajo to make the right choices for this nation. you're funny. What you see Osibanjo do is a credit to his principal, Buhari. All his actions are directed by Buhari. So don't make it look like Osibanjo is doing something else different from what Buhari would do. Moreover,it's the turn of northerners to rule,and they must complete their tenure. you're funny. What you see Osibanjo do is a credit to his principal, Buhari. All his actions are directed by Buhari. So don't make it look like Osibanjo is doing something else different from what Buhari would do. Moreover,it's the turn of northerners to rule,and they must complete their tenure. 2 Likes 1 Share

Seriously, Emma abeg say another thing

A new broom sweeps clean. 1 Like

Yes PYO is acting on the orders of Buhari. But Buhari himself knows he cannot do it like PYO that's why he sent him to do his job. How many chances did he have to visit the ND and he threw all away.



Prof Yemi Osibanjo to his credit is simply shining the light of God he has in him. He is not lacking in wisdom and knowledge even more than his boss. 3 Likes

a rare bread of politicians...







Buhari made a great choice of VP





pray he succeed 3 Likes