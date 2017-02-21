Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions (10319 Views)

'President Buhari was forced to return to Nigeria by members of his inner political circle to reclaim authority, but here he is telling whoever is listening that he is still unwell and need more treatment in due course!



‘‘I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks,’’ - Buhari



“Every truth passes through three stages before it is recognized In the first it is ridiculed, in the second it is opposed, in the third, it is regarded as self-evident.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer'





Afonjas are just disappointed that they couldn't Grab power this time...it's just frustration bro 14 Likes

His brainwashed followers won't believe this.





Cutehector and omenkalives Buhari is not completely back. NTOOOOR 9 Likes 2 Shares

raker300:

Afonjas are just disappointed that they couldn't Grab power this time...it's just frustration bro

iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk 34 Likes 4 Shares

I didn't see any mockery in his post. He merely stated the fact 3 Likes

This is not mockery........ it is just the fact

my skeletalized president has come

to finally rest in peace 3 Likes

Spartan117 the best of the best was here

raker300:

Afonjas are just disappointed that they couldn't Grab power this time...it's just frustration bro

While the OSU are very sad that Shuku okuko bambiala plus amadioha failed to answer any single prayer they offered for them to kill buhari



You must be a hypocritical idiot like Isreal Ugwu of Facebook While the OSU are very sad that Shuku okuko bambiala plus amadioha failed to answer any single prayer they offered for them to kill buhariYou must be a hypocritical idiot like Isreal Ugwu of Facebook 11 Likes 1 Share

buhari welcome.. u would ve just addressed us from there u look sick

GameGod:

iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk

Don't mind that OSU. He's very hurt seeing Buhari walking freely and even cracking jokes



Even if you hate somebody so much or don't agree with his politics and policies, does it warrant you peddling lies and wishing him 'death'? after now, the hypocritical idiot according to Isreal ugwu will be screaming they're 'umu chineke' Don't mind that OSU. He's very hurt seeing Buhari walking freely and even cracking jokesEven if you hate somebody so much or don't agree with his politics and policies, does it warrant you peddling lies and wishing him 'death'? after now, the hypocritical idiot according to Isreal ugwu will be screaming they're 'umu chineke' 16 Likes

Sowore did not mock Me President, he revamped the truth of pass, what cabal has been trying to covered were coming to limelight. All the lies to protect Mr President were just in summary From Sowore .. 4 Likes

GameGod:

iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk frustrated afonja won't face topic. Did the op mention ipob?





How Afonjas be watching Buhari, waiting for him to die so osibande will rule frustrated afonja won't face topic. Did the op mention ipob?How Afonjas be watching Buhari, waiting for him to die so osibande will rule 17 Likes

There's problem. Pmb had better resign the the country's problem kill him.

The country will experience backwardness with the father of darkness back in the saddle again 1 Like

PMB is actually too strong willed to be pushed up and down. ... Isn't that so Cownu? 4 Likes

GameGod:

iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk Coward spotted



Go and defend ur ile ife blodas Coward spottedGo and defend ur ile ife blodas 10 Likes

Buhari should resign.

He is a curse to Nigeria 2 Likes

Sowore ur quote at the end of the speech simply describes the truth that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is the best president that has ever ruled Nigeria.



Cos this truth was ridiculed and it was opposed and still been opposed, but it is alaready becoming self evident. In d next one year. People will say it and agree to the truth eventually.

afonjas will not face the topic they will start attacking Ndigbo.



that will not stop us from knowing DAT bubu is worse Dan okporoko #50

how time fly

chinex276:

afonjas will not face the topic they will start attacking Ndigbo.



that will not stop us from knowing DAT bubu is worse Dan okporoko #50



STFU, The first comment on this thread was a derogratory comment on the Yorubas by an ibo man, I guess you are selectively blind.



Strange how you guys manage to have a strong mixture of Hate and victim mentality in you. STFU, The first comment on this thread was a derogratory comment on the Yorubas by an ibo man, I guess you are selectively blind.Strange how you guys manage to have a strong mixture of Hate and victim mentality in you. 3 Likes



But I thought he promised good health facilities Buhari is evidently sick, coming home with osibanjo still acting as president is unnecessary. It is only when there is life that a person can rule.But I thought he promised good health facilities 2 Likes