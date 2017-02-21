₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by sar33: 6:08pm
To Sahara Reporters owner Omoyele Sowore,President Buhari was forced by his cabal to return to Nigeria despite being unwell.According to him,every truth passes through three stages before it is recognises.Below is what he wrote....
'President Buhari was forced to return to Nigeria by members of his inner political circle to reclaim authority, but here he is telling whoever is listening that he is still unwell and need more treatment in due course!
‘‘I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks,’’ - Buhari
“Every truth passes through three stages before it is recognized In the first it is ridiculed, in the second it is opposed, in the third, it is regarded as self-evident.”
- Arthur Schopenhauer'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/sahara-reporters-owner-shades-buhari.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by sar33: 6:08pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by raker300: 6:10pm
Afonjas are just disappointed that they couldn't Grab power this time...it's just frustration bro
14 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by sekundosekundo: 6:10pm
His brainwashed followers won't believe this.
Cutehector and omenkalives Buhari is not completely back. NTOOOOR
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by GameGod(m): 6:14pm
raker300:
iPod yoot spotted! Any small thing, you will be shouting Afonjas like a frustrated idiot. LiePod terrorists, They hate Yorubas and call them all manner of derogatory but are slaves to fayose and ffk
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by DickDastardly(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by lofty900(m): 6:21pm
I didn't see any mockery in his post. He merely stated the fact
3 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by muyibaba222(m): 6:32pm
This is not mockery........ it is just the fact
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by mr1759: 6:34pm
my skeletalized president has come
to finally rest in peace
3 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by spartan117(m): 6:37pm
Spartan117 the best of the best was here
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by shukuokukobambi: 6:38pm
raker300:
While the OSU are very sad that Shuku okuko bambiala plus amadioha failed to answer any single prayer they offered for them to kill buhari
You must be a hypocritical idiot like Isreal Ugwu of Facebook
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by swazpedro(m): 6:38pm
buhari welcome.. u would ve just addressed us from there u look sick
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by shukuokukobambi: 6:43pm
GameGod:
Don't mind that OSU. He's very hurt seeing Buhari walking freely and even cracking jokes
Even if you hate somebody so much or don't agree with his politics and policies, does it warrant you peddling lies and wishing him 'death'? after now, the hypocritical idiot according to Isreal ugwu will be screaming they're 'umu chineke'
16 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Jabioro: 6:58pm
Sowore did not mock Me President, he revamped the truth of pass, what cabal has been trying to covered were coming to limelight. All the lies to protect Mr President were just in summary From Sowore ..
4 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by raker300: 7:02pm
GameGod:frustrated afonja won't face topic. Did the op mention ipob?
How Afonjas be watching Buhari, waiting for him to die so osibande will rule
17 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by ahamonyeka(m): 7:07pm
There's problem. Pmb had better resign the the country's problem kill him.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Kathmandu(f): 7:21pm
The country will experience backwardness with the father of darkness back in the saddle again
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by vedaxcool(m): 7:35pm
PMB is actually too strong willed to be pushed up and down. ... Isn't that so Cownu?
4 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Ejanla07: 7:37pm
GameGod:Coward spotted
Go and defend ur ile ife blodas
10 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Splashme: 8:17pm
Buhari should resign.
He is a curse to Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Pavarottii(m): 8:44pm
Sowore ur quote at the end of the speech simply describes the truth that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is the best president that has ever ruled Nigeria.
Cos this truth was ridiculed and it was opposed and still been opposed, but it is alaready becoming self evident. In d next one year. People will say it and agree to the truth eventually.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:37pm
Ok
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:40pm
Ok in order news.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by chinex276(m): 9:41pm
afonjas will not face the topic they will start attacking Ndigbo.
that will not stop us from knowing DAT bubu is worse Dan okporoko #50
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by frozenjim: 9:41pm
Issorigh[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by Karlman: 9:42pm
how time fly
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by ehissi(m): 9:47pm
T
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by jstbeinhonest: 9:51pm
chinex276:
STFU, The first comment on this thread was a derogratory comment on the Yorubas by an ibo man, I guess you are selectively blind.
Strange how you guys manage to have a strong mixture of Hate and victim mentality in you.
3 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by yim(f): 9:52pm
Buhari is evidently sick, coming home with osibanjo still acting as president is unnecessary. It is only when there is life that a person can rule.
But I thought he promised good health facilities
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by jstbeinhonest: 9:59pm
Ejanla07:
Ife people are currently peacefully at sleep with both eyes closed. The hausa's attacked first and got served, I guess they thought Ife was enugu where towns are sacked and ibo women mass raped, yet the only action taken by the men is to divorce the women.
5 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by NoBetterNigeria: 9:59pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions by lukmane: 10:01pm
