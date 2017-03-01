₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,431 members, 3,412,214 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos (21757 Views)
People Of Daura, Katsina Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) / Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos / Buhari's Motocade On His Way To Receive The Inec's Certificate Of Return Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:29am
Yesterday, excited Nigerians took to the streets to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari in their own way after his return from medical vacation abroad. Several groups in various locations sang, drummed and danced to welcome the president.
A group of youths paraded a cow which was "designed" to express support for the President as the paraded it through the streets singing Oyoyo! Baba Oyoyo!’
Some others killed camels and rams to celebrate the president's return...See pictures below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-youths-parade-customized-cow-to.html
2 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:30am
1 Like
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:30am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by xstry(m): 9:31am
Wailers, choke on this
12 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:31am
Kai!
Formerly it was a dog, now you name a cow after me?!
Just wait for me, let me come out from za oda room
28 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Aufbauh(m): 9:32am
E don do nau, abi una wan make some people get restless days.
As a biafran by Kanu's formation i give up and surrender to the national troops!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by xstry(m): 9:32am
see temi temi sista on top okada
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by fallout87: 9:36am
xstry:
Choke on what? Which one of those people pictured has a college education? What about grade school?
They just follow the command of their oga and clerics.
The fact you find this as anything near important or relevant says a lot about your level of intelligence..... maybe it matches theirs?
96 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Epositive(m): 9:37am
interesting! even haters are partaking in this celebration,,,,,
#positivevibes
1 Like
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by xstry(m): 9:38am
fallout87:good thing you're already choking
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by ruggedised: 9:38am
seriously I'm no longer cool with all this jubilation. What has his coming back improved since yesterday. They should stop all this already, instead channel their energies to pray for the old man because he still look fragile
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:39am
make them flex
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by TPAND: 9:45am
The stupidity of our friends at the top of the national cardinal point is do disturbing, when you think of how stupid this friends can get, they amaze you again with another idiotic level of stupidity.
16 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by mightyhazel: 9:48am
Suffering/dying and smiling
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by jamex93(m): 9:50am
just imagine the mumuness
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by omenkaLives: 9:54am
This ain't necessary.
2 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Oladimejyy(m): 9:56am
7 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Oladimejyy(m): 9:57am
jamex93:
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:21am
The way Northerners re always Agog for leaders from their own extraction baffles me.
But if it were to be a Southern Christian that is involved in this health scandals, they would hv gone fury.
So pathetic of them.
Fvck One~Nigeria Prank
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by mykelmeezy: 10:40am
*correction*
excited JOBLESS ILLITERATES
of all the pics if those celebrating "the return" 80% of them are almajiris
that speaks volume
12 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Jabioro: 10:53am
emeijeh:The accompanied picture speaks volumes, only wise one can understood.. it get me off my feet
2 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by TimeManager(m): 10:54am
Ahmadu Bello was revered but Buhari is extremely loved. Na to become Sultan remain o.
Truth is talking!
4 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by oyinkinola: 11:07am
fallout87:..and you that bave phd had how many vote?
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by oyinkinola: 11:09am
mightyhazel:
1 Like
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by emeijeh(m): 11:23am
Jabioro:.... Off your feet to strive harder?
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by juman(m): 11:30am
Buhari in his life never cared about the almajiris.
2 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Sweetnik22: 11:32am
Meaning, the cow is now d baba
3 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by Agimor(m): 11:36am
All these Northerners self. There is a slight difference between them and the Cow their rear. So Bubu dor turn messiah.
5 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by unclezuma: 11:47am
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by damilolammm: 11:47am
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by twilliamx: 11:47am
Northerners!!!! the weight on Nigeria's back,they have been dragging the country back since 1914. they only reason they vote is because he is our tribes man, whether they are been misled or not. But anyways welcome back Buhari.
6 Likes
|Re: Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos by priceaction: 11:48am
Orisirisi, someone that is about to go back to where he comes from
1 Like
Court Orders Arrest Of Lamorde EFCC Boss / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Baroness Scotlan, Commonwealth Secretary General, / Elechi Served Impeachment Notice By Ebonyi House Of Assembly
Viewing this topic: drxavi, mindvision2, Atasieogadi, olafum1(m), IbrahimEazi(m), jukeblam, toofit007, elkarim05(m), jay99(m), Abukia404(f), OmniSparrow, Caliph69, Waledarep(m), mumjee(f), Molayan, chapmann(m), tochi8888(m), yerimas(m), GenOrumov, Samtob90(m), RotrEmmanuel, chiomimi(f), sunky1097(m), Epositive(m), Belly12, BITSWORKS, jokepearl(f), Jossylard2(m), zobel(m), Danybest, abdulaz, emotions1, piazon, Tosin249(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9