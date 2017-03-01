Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Excited Youths Parade "Customized" Cow To Celebrate Buhari's Return. Photos (21757 Views)

People Of Daura, Katsina Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) / Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos / Buhari's Motocade On His Way To Receive The Inec's Certificate Of Return Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A group of youths paraded a cow which was "designed" to express support for the President as the paraded it through the streets singing Oyoyo! Baba Oyoyo!’



Some others killed camels and rams to celebrate the president's return...See pictures below;



Source; Yesterday, excited Nigerians took to the streets to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari in their own way after his return from medical vacation abroad. Several groups in various locations sang, drummed and danced to welcome the president.A group of youths paraded a cow which was "designed" to express support for the President as the paraded it through the streets singing Oyoyo! Baba Oyoyo!’Some others killed camels and rams to celebrate the president's return...See pictures below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-youths-parade-customized-cow-to.html 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Wailers, choke on this 12 Likes

Kai!

Formerly it was a dog, now you name a cow after me?!

Just wait for me, let me come out from za oda room 28 Likes





As a biafran by Kanu's formation i give up and surrender to the national troops! E don do nau, abi una wan make some people get restless days.As a biafran by Kanu's formation i give up and surrender to the national troops! 33 Likes 1 Share

see temi temi sista on top okada 4 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

Wailers, choke on this

Choke on what? Which one of those people pictured has a college education? What about grade school?



They just follow the command of their oga and clerics.



The fact you find this as anything near important or relevant says a lot about your level of intelligence..... maybe it matches theirs? Choke on what? Which one of those people pictured has a college education? What about grade school?They just follow the command of their oga and clerics.The fact you find this as anything near important or relevant says a lot about your level of intelligence..... maybe it matches theirs? 96 Likes 7 Shares

interesting! even haters are partaking in this celebration,,,,,









#positivevibes 1 Like

fallout87:





Choke on what? Which one of those people pictured has a college education? What about grade school?



They just follow the command of their oga and clerics.



The fact you find this as anything near important or relevant says a lot about your level of intelligence..... maybe it matches theirs? good thing you're already choking good thing you're already choking 24 Likes 1 Share

seriously I'm no longer cool with all this jubilation. What has his coming back improved since yesterday. They should stop all this already, instead channel their energies to pray for the old man because he still look fragile 10 Likes 1 Share

make them flex

The stupidity of our friends at the top of the national cardinal point is do disturbing, when you think of how stupid this friends can get, they amaze you again with another idiotic level of stupidity. 16 Likes

Suffering/dying and smiling 14 Likes 1 Share

just imagine the mumuness 7 Likes 1 Share

This ain't necessary. 2 Likes

7 Likes

jamex93:

just imagine the mumuness

The way Northerners re always Agog for leaders from their own extraction baffles me.

But if it were to be a Southern Christian that is involved in this health scandals, they would hv gone fury.









So pathetic of them.

Fvck One~Nigeria Prank 8 Likes 1 Share

*correction*







excited JOBLESS ILLITERATES

















of all the pics if those celebrating "the return" 80% of them are almajiris





that speaks volume 12 Likes

emeijeh:

Kai!

Formerly it was a dog, now you name a cow after me?!

Just wait for me, let me come out from za oda room The accompanied picture speaks volumes, only wise one can understood.. it get me off my feet The accompanied picture speaks volumes, only wise one can understood.. it get me off my feet 2 Likes

Ahmadu Bello was revered but Buhari is extremely loved. Na to become Sultan remain o.

Truth is talking! 4 Likes

fallout87:





Choke on what? Which one of those people pictured has a college education? What about grade school?



They just follow the command of their oga and clerics.



The fact you find this as anything near important or relevant says a lot about your level of intelligence..... maybe it matches theirs? ..and you that bave phd had how many vote? ..and you that bave phd had how many vote?

mightyhazel:

Suffering/dying and smiling 1 Like

Jabioro:

The accompanied picture speaks volumes, only wise one can understood.. it get me off my feet .... Off your feet to strive harder? .... Off your feet to strive harder?

Buhari in his life never cared about the almajiris. 2 Likes

Meaning, the cow is now d baba 3 Likes

All these Northerners self. There is a slight difference between them and the Cow their rear. So Bubu dor turn messiah. 5 Likes

Northerners!!!! the weight on Nigeria's back,they have been dragging the country back since 1914. they only reason they vote is because he is our tribes man, whether they are been misled or not. But anyways welcome back Buhari. 6 Likes