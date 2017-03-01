Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos (21096 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/man-distributes-suya-worth-n200000-for.html This is serious. A patriotic Nigerian reportedly distributed Kilishi (a dried form of Suya) worth N200,000 for free to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari's return. See pictures below;

I hope the N200,000 suya will not digest so they won't go hungry again.. What a nonsensical nonsense 58 Likes 5 Shares

Where's my own... Where's my own... 2 Likes 2 Shares

just tell us he distributed suya to celebrate "national smuggling day", march 10th... 3 Likes

Patriotic citizen



Enemies of state take a leap from the progressives 10 Likes 3 Shares

All hail the chief wailer



All greet the chairman All hail the chief wailerAll greet the chairman 4 Likes 2 Shares

Patriotic citizen



Enemies of state take a leap from the progressives













what will happen if he give out the money to all those beggers in the north I don't think u know the meaning of Patrioticwhat will happen if he give out the money to all those beggers in the north 34 Likes 1 Share

can only happen in Jos. here in Lagos, no one gives a bleep. 7 Likes

Stupidity 3 Likes

Stupidity



Its called patriotism



Abi the man too dey work for Bmc? NOIts called patriotismAbi the man too dey work for Bmc? 4 Likes

All hail the chief wailer



All greet the chairman

Celebrating because the president is back is nonsense, is he not supposed to be in the country before? Did Nigerians not vote him to sit down in his office and pilot the affairs of the nation? No wonder we're so backward 17 Likes 2 Shares

Oba my brother! How is it going over there at Utako



Lol
How is the camp now?
Help send my greetings to all
Also tell them baba is back

The president is still sick. May God heal him ASAP so that he can continue the good work of taking Nigeria to the promised land. Get well soon sir.



Fortunately for Mr Buhari, osibanjo is doing a marvelous job.





NO



Its called patriotism



Abi the man too dey work for Bmc? Patriotism that cure hunger momentarily is not patriotism, it is called Exhibiting Sycophantic Tendencies Patriotism that cure hunger momentarily is not patriotism, it is called 17 Likes 1 Share

Nothing do you man

seems it pains dis one that buhari didnt die.

Shaa take am easy with this ur hatred,so u can live long to witness 2019,Insha Allah



Shaa take am easy with this ur hatred,so u can live long to witness 2019,Insha Allah seems it pains dis one that buhari didnt die.Shaa take am easy with this ur hatred,so u can live long to witness 2019,Insha Allah 12 Likes

Good for him to celebrate it he has the cash to do so.....

seems it pains dis one that buhari didnt die.



Shaa take am easy with this ur hatred,so u can live long to witness 2019,Insha Allah How to govern Zombies:



Increase Their Suffering or Gnashing Of Teeth By 300%, Later Reduce It To 280% And They Will Start Hailing You..





What a set of people How to govern Zombies:What a set of people 16 Likes

I'm also happy Buhari is back, where's my share





north really dey hungry me to live for lag....dem no even shake body sefnorth really dey hungry me to live 1 Like

If him like make e give dem one one cow each...........na him know wetin the return of Bubu dey pay am. 1 Like

Sai buhari 2 Likes

this people and meat.....is like lai Muhammad and lie

Sai Baba.

Lie. The whole worth of a Suya at standing point is not even up to 100k let alone 150k. 1 Like

It's great and gladdening that Baba returned home safe but what's so extraordinary about his return?



Did he recover miraculously from some incurable ailment?



Did he use UK tech to fasttrack our looted funds from yankee?



No, no, no.





When Naira dey climb up small small which was something that never happened before in this administration under Baba "directly" and almost every Nigerian lauded, e no share kilishi



2 Likes