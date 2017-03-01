₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by dainformant(m): 10:17am
This is serious. A patriotic Nigerian reportedly distributed Kilishi (a dried form of Suya) worth N200,000 for free to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari's return. See pictures below;
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/man-distributes-suya-worth-n200000-for.html
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17am
I hope the N200,000 suya will not digest so they won't go hungry again.. What a nonsensical nonsense
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by finalboss(m): 10:17am
Where's my own...
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by dainformant(m): 10:17am
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by bamdelarf(m): 10:18am
lolo....
no comment
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by dainformant(m): 10:19am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by nero2face: 10:19am
just tell us he distributed suya to celebrate "national smuggling day", march 10th...
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by sarrki(m): 10:20am
Patriotic citizen
Enemies of state take a leap from the progressives
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by sarrki(m): 10:21am
BeeBeeOoh:
All hail the chief wailer
All greet the chairman
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by ruggedised: 10:21am
sarrki:
I don't think u know the meaning of Patriotic
what will happen if he give out the money to all those beggers in the north
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by DrDeji20: 10:22am
can only happen in Jos. here in Lagos, no one gives a bleep.
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by HelenBee(f): 10:23am
Stupidity
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by sarrki(m): 10:24am
HelenBee:
NO
Its called patriotism
Abi the man too dey work for Bmc?
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:24am
sarrki:Oba my brother! How is it going over there at Utako
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by lofty900(m): 10:25am
Celebrating because the president is back is nonsense, is he not supposed to be in the country before? Did Nigerians not vote him to sit down in his office and pilot the affairs of the nation? No wonder we're so backward
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by sarrki(m): 10:27am
BeeBeeOoh:
Lol
How is the camp now?
Help send my greetings to all
Also tell them baba is back
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by fiizznation(m): 10:27am
The president is still sick. May God heal him ASAP so that he can continue the good work of taking Nigeria to the promised land. Get well soon sir.
Fortunately for Mr Buhari, osibanjo is doing a marvelous job.
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:29am
sarrki:Patriotism that cure hunger momentarily is not patriotism, it is called Exhibiting Sycophantic Tendencies
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:31am
sarrki:Nothing do you man
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Khd95(m): 10:32am
BeeBeeOoh:seems it pains dis one that buhari didnt die.
Shaa take am easy with this ur hatred,so u can live long to witness 2019,Insha Allah
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Larryfest(m): 10:37am
Good for him to celebrate it he has the cash to do so.....
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:39am
Khd95:How to govern Zombies:
Increase Their Suffering or Gnashing Of Teeth By 300%, Later Reduce It To 280% And They Will Start Hailing You..
What a set of people
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by bisoye11: 10:43am
Smh..
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Jessidaisy4(f): 10:45am
I'm also happy Buhari is back, where's my share
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by marshalcarter: 10:59am
for lag....dem no even shake body sef
north really dey hungry me to live
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by iyamALBEN(m): 10:59am
If him like make e give dem one one cow each...........na him know wetin the return of Bubu dey pay am.
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Aremu01(m): 11:08am
Sai buhari
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Stevoohlicent(m): 11:11am
this people and meat.....is like lai Muhammad and lie
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by madridguy(m): 11:30am
Sai Baba.
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Agimor(m): 11:41am
Lie. The whole worth of a Suya at standing point is not even up to 100k let alone 150k.
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by Tazdroid(m): 11:45am
It's great and gladdening that Baba returned home safe but what's so extraordinary about his return?
Did he recover miraculously from some incurable ailment?
Did he use UK tech to fasttrack our looted funds from yankee?
No, no, no.
When Naira dey climb up small small which was something that never happened before in this administration under Baba "directly" and almost every Nigerian lauded, e no share kilishi
#smh
|Re: Man Distributes Suya Worth N200,000 For Free To Celebrate Buhari's Return.Photos by dadavivo: 11:45am
Useless illiterates that really need their own country
