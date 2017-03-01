Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida (10205 Views)

Former military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) says PDP can rule for 60 years “provided it can put its house in order”.



IBB said this on Saturday when he received leaders of the party at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger state capital.



He claimed that PDP is the only political party, whose presence had been felt, known and accepted by the people.



“PDP’s presence is felt not only in Abuja or Lagos, but down to the lowest level,” he said.



“If you go to the grassroots, the ordinary man will talk about PDP; that is the asset the party has and should use to spring back to reckoning.



“Already, it is accepted and known. All you have to do is work harder and try to convince the people back to your fold.”



He also re-echoed his support for a two-party system, and declared that it was the best option toward deepening democracy.



“Gradually, my earlier suggestion about the practice of a two-party system is gradually coming to the fore in the country,” he said.



“In 1999, when I was advocating for a two-party system, some of my colleagues had their doubts, but I told them that it provides a choice, which is the first essence of democracy.”



Earlier, Jerry Gana, head of the delegation, had urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow opposition political parties to always voice their opinion on issues.



Gana also advised the APC to allow rival parties to develop so as to offer Nigerians other options “at all times”.



“The presence of opposition is key to democratic growth; we must allow Nigerians to listen to the other side,” he said.



He described Babangida as “a visionary leader, who read the future and advocated a two-party system long ago”.



https://www.thecable.ng/pdp-can-still-rule-60-years-says-ibb 2 Likes

Which Nigeria? 19 Likes

In his grave 15 Likes

Has the PDP stopped ruling?



What is the difference between APC and PDP anyways? Even the same people are in the parties. 26 Likes 1 Share

That's only if you will live to testify. 4 Likes

He knows no difference. Both parties are two faces of the same coin - just that this current face in power is more propagandist and woeful economically.



Or what is the difference, say, between Speaker Tambuwal and Governor Tambuwal? Or no be di same pesin again dat was a so-called 'thief' in the PDP that is now all of a sudden a so-called 'saint' in the APC? Jokers.



So the 'party' is still on course for their target as IBB enthused here. 28 Likes 1 Share

Maradona himself

Yawn.



I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff. 1 Like







RULE KOH. RULER NI





LIKE SAY UNA EVEN WORTH AM SEF



Coman fight me. I'm in my house











This old cargo thinks we are still in that era were he and his friends ruled over brainless chickens. We are now aware of our environment, if you don't perform, we kick you out. 18 Likes

Hmm

APC = PDP 2 Likes

tiri gbosa for u .... ole 1 Like

micfoley:

Which Nigeria? this Nigeria



Asin Federal Republic of Nigeria this NigeriaAsin Federal Republic of Nigeria 1 Like

Come 2019 we will start counting the 60years 1 Like

micfoley:

Which Nigeria? .

LordIsaac:

In his grave .

deantimes:

That's only if you will live to testify. .

GavelSlam:

Yawn.



I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff. .

Thisis2raw:

Come 2019 we will start counting the 60years .

lonelydora:

Chukwu aju!! God forbid it. 16 years of their rule wasn't funny not to talk of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 years .

clickwtB:

God forbid!!!! .

AbuSaad39:

This man yaff funny ehn, the dead PDP or he has another one? .

segebase:

u must b high on fura .

Deseo:

We reject you!

We reject your origin!

Fiiiirrrrrreeeeeeee! .

.

See them....See them....See them

Zombies, flooding every pages of nairaland with their useless comments......idiats See them....See them....See themZombies, flooding every pages of nairaland with their useless comments......idiats 7 Likes

Yes they can. 1 Like 1 Share

I just hate poli- thieves don't know y

Tufia! Chukwu aju!! God forbid it. 16 years of their rule wasn't funny not to talk of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 years 3 Likes

This one self dey get mouth to talk for Naija political affair



Abeg make I hear Fela song jor:



Who kill Dele Giwa,

Na Baba,

Who kill Dele Giwa,

Na Baba,

If you put am Ngida,

Na your own palaver eh 3 Likes

deantimes:







https://www.thecable.ng/pdp-can-still-rule-60-years-says-ibb God forbid!!!! God forbid!!!! 2 Likes

This man yaff funny ehn, the dead PDP or he has another one? 1 Like

u must b high on fura 2 Likes





Old age. Old age. 1 Like

For two party system I concur but for that 60yrs talk bros that one na fish talk 3 Likes

why this man dey shade pdp nau 2 Likes

PDP is still in power , they only changed their identity ...only fools don't know this 4 Likes 1 Share

We reject you!

We reject your origin!

Fiiiirrrrrreeeeeeee!

just bought dis land, dunno what to use am do.



strolling out, cat walk style.



Anoda sensational headline

I have heard.. Till then as for now.. Osibanjo is ruling 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Yawn.

I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff.