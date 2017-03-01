₦airaland Forum

PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deantimes(m): 8:57pm
Former military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) says PDP can rule for 60 years “provided it can put its house in order”.

IBB said this on Saturday when he received leaders of the party at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger state capital.

He claimed that PDP is the only political party, whose presence had been felt, known and accepted by the people.

“PDP’s presence is felt not only in Abuja or Lagos, but down to the lowest level,” he said.

“If you go to the grassroots, the ordinary man will talk about PDP; that is the asset the party has and should use to spring back to reckoning.

“Already, it is accepted and known. All you have to do is work harder and try to convince the people back to your fold.”

He also re-echoed his support for a two-party system, and declared that it was the best option toward deepening democracy.

“Gradually, my earlier suggestion about the practice of a two-party system is gradually coming to the fore in the country,” he said.

“In 1999, when I was advocating for a two-party system, some of my colleagues had their doubts, but I told them that it provides a choice, which is the first essence of democracy.”

Earlier, Jerry Gana, head of the delegation, had urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow opposition political parties to always voice their opinion on issues.

Gana also advised the APC to allow rival parties to develop so as to offer Nigerians other options “at all times”.

“The presence of opposition is key to democratic growth; we must allow Nigerians to listen to the other side,” he said.

He described Babangida as “a visionary leader, who read the future and advocated a two-party system long ago”.


https://www.thecable.ng/pdp-can-still-rule-60-years-says-ibb

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by micfoley: 9:06pm
Which Nigeria?

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by LordIsaac(m): 9:08pm
In his grave

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by fallout87: 9:08pm
Has the PDP stopped ruling?

What is the difference between APC and PDP anyways? Even the same people are in the parties.

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deantimes(m): 9:12pm
That's only if you will live to testify.

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by hucienda: 9:17pm
He knows no difference. Both parties are two faces of the same coin - just that this current face in power is more propagandist and woeful economically.

Or what is the difference, say, between Speaker Tambuwal and Governor Tambuwal? Or no be di same pesin again dat was a so-called 'thief' in the PDP that is now all of a sudden a so-called 'saint' in the APC? Jokers.

So the 'party' is still on course for their target as IBB enthused here.

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Omagago(m): 9:26pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by GavelSlam: 9:36pm
Yawn.

I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff.

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by damilolammm: 9:58pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Ermacc: 9:58pm
This old cargo thinks we are still in that era were he and his friends ruled over brainless chickens. We are now aware of our environment, if you don't perform, we kick you out.

18 Likes

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by auntysimbiat(f): 9:59pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Keneking: 9:59pm
APC = PDP grin grin grin

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by negz1(m): 9:59pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Thisis2raw(m): 10:00pm
micfoley:
Which Nigeria?
this Nigeria

Asin Federal Republic of Nigeria

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Thisis2raw(m): 10:00pm
Come 2019 we will start counting the 60years

micfoley:
Which Nigeria?
micfoley:
Which Nigeria?
LordIsaac:
In his grave
deantimes:
That's only if you will live to testify.
GavelSlam:
I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff.
Thisis2raw:
Come 2019 we will start counting the 60years
lonelydora:
Chukwu aju!! God forbid it. 16 years of their rule wasn't funny not to talk of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 years
clickwtB:
God forbid!!!! cry undecided
AbuSaad39:
This man yaff funny ehn, the dead PDP or he has another one?
segebase:
u must b high on fura
Deseo:
We reject you!
We reject your origin!
Fiiiirrrrrreeeeeeee!
See them....See them....See them
Zombies, flooding every pages of nairaland with their useless comments......idiats

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Slynonny(m): 10:00pm
Yes they can.

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by lordraiden(m): 10:00pm
I just hate poli- thieves don't know y
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by lonelydora(m): 10:00pm
Tufia! Chukwu aju!! God forbid it. 16 years of their rule wasn't funny not to talk of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 years

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by slurryeye: 10:01pm
This one self dey get mouth to talk for Naija political affair

Abeg make I hear Fela song jor:

Who kill Dele Giwa,
Na Baba,
Who kill Dele Giwa,
Na Baba,
If you put am Ngida,
Na your own palaver eh

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by clickwtB: 10:01pm
God forbid!!!!



https://www.thecable.ng/pdp-can-still-rule-60-years-says-ibb
God forbid!!!! cry undecided

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by AbuSaad39(m): 10:01pm
This man yaff funny ehn, the dead PDP or he has another one?

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by segebase(m): 10:01pm
u must b high on fura

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by AntiWailer: 10:01pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by odogwu2007(m): 10:01pm
For two party system I concur but for that 60yrs talk bros that one na fish talk

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by enaruntt: 10:01pm
why this man dey shade pdp nau grin grin grin

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by SalamRushdie: 10:02pm
PDP is still in power , they only changed their identity ...only fools don't know this

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Deseo(f): 10:02pm
We reject you!
We reject your origin!
Fiiiirrrrrreeeeeeee!
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deebsman1(m): 10:02pm
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by jbaby265(f): 10:03pm
I have heard.. Till then as for now.. Osibanjo is ruling

Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by BlindAngel(m): 10:04pm
GavelSlam:
Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by kalindaminda: 10:05pm
African democracies have reigns. Everywhere else has governance.

Where else are elected officials addressed as "Your Excellency"? Can we just call this system of government something else

