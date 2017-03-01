₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deantimes(m): 8:57pm
Former military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) says PDP can rule for 60 years “provided it can put its house in order”.
https://www.thecable.ng/pdp-can-still-rule-60-years-says-ibb
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by micfoley: 9:06pm
Which Nigeria?
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by LordIsaac(m): 9:08pm
In his grave
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by fallout87: 9:08pm
Has the PDP stopped ruling?
What is the difference between APC and PDP anyways? Even the same people are in the parties.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deantimes(m): 9:12pm
That's only if you will live to testify.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by hucienda: 9:17pm
He knows no difference. Both parties are two faces of the same coin - just that this current face in power is more propagandist and woeful economically.
Or what is the difference, say, between Speaker Tambuwal and Governor Tambuwal? Or no be di same pesin again dat was a so-called 'thief' in the PDP that is now all of a sudden a so-called 'saint' in the APC? Jokers.
So the 'party' is still on course for their target as IBB enthused here.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Omagago(m): 9:26pm
Maradona himself
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by GavelSlam: 9:36pm
Yawn.
I'm sure he means under the leadership of Sheriff.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by damilolammm: 9:58pm
RULE KOH. RULER NI
LIKE SAY UNA EVEN WORTH AM SEF
Coman fight me. I'm in my house
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Ermacc: 9:58pm
This old cargo thinks we are still in that era were he and his friends ruled over brainless chickens. We are now aware of our environment, if you don't perform, we kick you out.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by auntysimbiat(f): 9:59pm
Hmm
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Keneking: 9:59pm
APC = PDP
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by negz1(m): 9:59pm
tiri gbosa for u .... ole
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Thisis2raw(m): 10:00pm
micfoley:this Nigeria
Asin Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Thisis2raw(m): 10:00pm
Come 2019 we will start counting the 60years
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by BlindAngel(m): 10:00pm
micfoley:.
LordIsaac:.
deantimes:.
GavelSlam:.
Thisis2raw:.
lonelydora:.
clickwtB:.
AbuSaad39:.
segebase:.
Deseo:.
.
See them....See them....See them
Zombies, flooding every pages of nairaland with their useless comments......idiats
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Slynonny(m): 10:00pm
Yes they can.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by lordraiden(m): 10:00pm
I just hate poli- thieves don't know y
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by lonelydora(m): 10:00pm
Tufia! Chukwu aju!! God forbid it. 16 years of their rule wasn't funny not to talk of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 years
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by slurryeye: 10:01pm
This one self dey get mouth to talk for Naija political affair
Abeg make I hear Fela song jor:
Who kill Dele Giwa,
Na Baba,
Who kill Dele Giwa,
Na Baba,
If you put am Ngida,
Na your own palaver eh
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by clickwtB: 10:01pm
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by AbuSaad39(m): 10:01pm
This man yaff funny ehn, the dead PDP or he has another one?
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by segebase(m): 10:01pm
u must b high on fura
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by AntiWailer: 10:01pm
Old age.
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by odogwu2007(m): 10:01pm
For two party system I concur but for that 60yrs talk bros that one na fish talk
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by enaruntt: 10:01pm
why this man dey shade pdp nau
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by SalamRushdie: 10:02pm
PDP is still in power , they only changed their identity ...only fools don't know this
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by Deseo(f): 10:02pm
We reject you!
We reject your origin!
Fiiiirrrrrreeeeeeee!
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by deebsman1(m): 10:02pm
just bought dis land, dunno what to use am do.
strolling out, cat walk style.
Anoda sensational headline
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by jbaby265(f): 10:03pm
I have heard.. Till then as for now.. Osibanjo is ruling
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by BlindAngel(m): 10:04pm
GavelSlam:
|Re: PDP Can Still Rule For 60 Years – Babangida by kalindaminda: 10:05pm
African democracies have reigns. Everywhere else has governance.
Where else are elected officials addressed as "Your Excellency"? Can we just call this system of government something else
