Nigerian men know how to treat women – South African man says



The skills Nigerian men have when it comes to treating women has attained legendary status. Few countries can boast of having the impact on women the average Nigerian man has.



South African businessman, politician and motivational speaker Gayton McKenzie recently gave reasons why Nigerian men are the kings of Africa



This was recently buttressed by South African politician/business man Gayton McKenzie. Speaking while promoting his soon-to-be released book Hustlers Bible 2, Gayton urged South African men to stop blaming women for going for Nigerian men. In fact, he says they must watch and learn from them as they are the kings of Africa.



“South African men should forget about the scare tactic of lying about narcotics regarding Nigerians, our ladies discovered it’s a blanket lie. Nigerian men know how to treat women; spending money on them instead of writing poems, he said. Nigerian ni**as ain’t got time for poems, they give your girl cash and a good time. Poems don’t buy louboutins,” he said.



Gayton also went on to commend the romantic skills of Nigerian men



He went further to share a story of how a guy lost his girl to a Nigerian at a restaurant because he could not afford to buy her champagne.



“I saw a couple drinking castle lite, the Naijas at neighboring table sent a champagne; the guy sent it back, the girl followed the champagne.”



Its very true but our women are not appreciating us instead they call us cheats and liars. Go to other African countries and even the Whites, their men hardly spend on their women. I'm talking from experience.

Before nko! Wetin you expect? where a man of 60 still dey drag woman with young chaps 2 Likes

Well I don't think that's something to be proud of.

And we are suffering the consequences........ We now have a generation of money loving,disrespectful empty women 47 Likes 2 Shares

Funny enough, I remembered vividly of a Ghanian back then in abroad who will disguise himself as a Nigerian just to get a quickie. He said "African women go gaga for Naija men"... 14 Likes

This is not entirely true...I need more data to a certain this claim 2 Likes

We have been vindicated... I said it dat dis xenophobic attack was base on jealousy. 13 Likes

Naija men are so unfaithful,I'm so done with them mtcheeeew

Who did this to you? Who did this to you?

Na so South African babes like champagne? 5 Likes

true to an extent

not in all part of Nigeria though... 3 Likes

KINGS IN AFRICA 2 Likes

specify

in the part where religion fanatic folks are found, they don't treat their women(wives) right, they don't give them leverage to some certain things.

their religion allows them to marry multiple wives..



in the part where religion fanatic folks are found, they don't treat their women(wives) right, they don't give them leverage to some certain things.

their religion allows them to marry multiple wives..

not tryna bring in religion war here, just what I perceived.

they just told you the other side of the story, Nigerian men irrespective of there religion and region, if they love you and have money to spend, they will spend on them girls.

That's the truth, even in our neighboring countries. Their real grouse with Nigerians is because they think we're taking their women. A police man once arrested me in a neighboring country and he kept taunting me how "we've made their ladies expensive" and disobedient to local men.



What I've found out though is this only happens in countries where men are lazy. 10 Likes 1 Share

ZirdoRoray:

ya..because u guys know you cannot cheat on your foreign wives without repercussion...but with Nigerian women's it's a free for all.





So this guy is saying that Cash is and should be the substitute for the finer etiquettes of romance ,such as love letters and poems ?

Then I can imagine why South Africans are pissed off that Nigerian men are using raw, brute Cash to pervert their cherished age-long traditional romsnce etiquettes.



That Nigerians in South Africa, are much more driven, much more focused and hardworking, as well as being good providers are the main reasons that South African women flock to them.



So this guy is saying that Cash is and should be the substitute for the finer etiquettes of romance ,such as love letters and poems ?

Then I can imagine why South Africans are pissed off that Nigerian men are using raw, brute Cash to pervert their cherished age-long traditional romsnce etiquettes.

That Nigerians in South Africa, are much more driven, much more focused and hardworking, as well as being good providers are the main reasons that South African women flock to them.

South African men tend to be lazy, violent species whose mental energy seem concentrated on drinking, merriment and their joystick.

Wow finally the write something nice about Nigerian man been romantic not promiscuous o but gentle on woman and caring wow that's a plus...... So fellow African take a cue from Nigerian man and be caring to the women

So this guy is saying that Cash is and should be the substitute for the finer etiquettes of romance ,such as love letters and poems ?

Then I can imagine why South Africans are pissed off that Nigerian men are using raw, brute Cash to pervert their cherished age-long traditional romsnce etiquettes.



That Nigerians in South Africa, are much more driven, much more focused and hardworking, as well as being good providers are the main reasons that South African women flock to them.



What is this one saying

I am say that the so-called speaker gave the wrong reasons.



Just because we have monetized every decent social etiquette in Nigeria is something we should be ashamed of, not proud of.



Being able to buy female companionship with cash, as the speaker is alluding to, is not a moral or social value to be promoted.



I am say that the so-called speaker gave the wrong reasons.

Just because we have monetized every decent social etiquette in Nigeria is something we should be ashamed of, not proud of.

Being able to buy female companionship with cash, as the speaker is alluding to, is not a moral or social value to be promoted.

However, being a hard worker and good provider is a different thing, and should be promoted.

Most nigerian man are a$$holes, few are good 1 Like

not tryna bring in religion war here, just what I perceived. Be specific next time&stop dilly-dallying like you've done with this post.

There are many christian fanatics in the south-eastern&south-western parts of Ngr

There are also many christian fanatics in northern ngr

Lets not forget the moslem fanatics in the south-western&middle-beltern regions of ngr

You are young&inexperienced so i wont be harsh on you like i usually am with other posters who put up such inflammatory,ignorance-laced posts 1 Like

At least we got something uncommon to export.. They should learned from us and some few girls for samples in other room.. My dear PMB can testify..

Women had been following champagnes since aeons. Shame South Africans don't know.