|Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:03pm
Can someone kindly explain the concept behind this. Me myself I'm not understanding
cc Lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by DozieInc(m): 7:07pm
Photo concept getting crazier
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by immortalcrown(m): 7:08pm
What else could be deciphered if not that they ugly?
14 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by 14teenK(m): 7:08pm
The man be like baby I go chop you pieces
5 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by emeijeh(m): 7:09pm
Spoilt couple
7 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:16pm
DozieInc:
I swear down!
1 Like
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:17pm
emeijeh:
No be small spoilage
2 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:17pm
immortalcrown:
Zero chills
4 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:18pm
14teenK:
As innnn...
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by faithugo64(f): 7:19pm
their potbellies sha
Wife - mini potbelly
Husband - 20 weeks gone!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by kiddoiLL(m): 7:22pm
He'z eating watery punany...if not watery, Y watermelon? y not orange...shez givin him BJ...we all knw how valuable cucumber has become to ladies..spoilt couple
10 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by faithugo64(f): 7:23pm
immortalcrown:
Be nice
Today is sunday
The Lady is beautiful
3 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:25pm
faithugo64:
Was noticing just the man's before your comment.
1 Like
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by forandy(m): 7:29pm
kiddoiLL:
LOL
100%
But ermmm...Orange is watery as well finally
I think the watermelon mirrors the "eating" thing well
2 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by kiddoiLL(m): 7:37pm
forandy:Yes buh d Orange still stand fr boobs na ...boobs way get milk
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by Rtopzy(f): 7:40pm
Showing you how dey will chop each oda na......Ha!!!!! Op na wah 4 you o, you self done spoil
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by LAFO(f): 8:14pm
Nairaland ADMINS fit say...
Prewedding photos of two nairalanders.
Just for FP's sake
3 Likes
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by smartmey61(m): 10:18pm
DAMN
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by tayoxx(m): 10:18pm
Woli sule and otobo
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by MathsChic(f): 10:18pm
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by ekems2017(f): 10:18pm
They are eating fruit and vegetable simple. Or what else are you thinking?
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by Arsenalholic(m): 10:18pm
Concept iyaff finish
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by dhamstar(m): 10:19pm
ok
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by Codes151(m): 10:19pm
Simple!!!
Guy: I go chop u die
Girl: chidinma dey learn work oooo
1 Like
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by twilliamx: 10:19pm
E be like na 1 whole watermelon the guy swallow put for that belle but for the girly that swell for hin belle na from swallowing too much cum
1 Like
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by money121(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by Negotiate: 10:19pm
lol
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by blackaxe78: 10:20pm
Can't wait to do Okro soup vs Ogbono soup with wiffy using Garri as test swallow
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by kristian98(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by sweerychick(f): 10:20pm
Repulsive,
1 Like
|Re: Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo by dadavivo: 10:20pm
Is this wedding anniversary pictures or about to we'd?
