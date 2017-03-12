Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo (13272 Views)

cc Lalasticlala



Can someone kindly explain the concept behind this. Me myself I'm not understandingcc Lalasticlala 3 Likes

Photo concept getting crazier 11 Likes 1 Share

What else could be deciphered if not that they ugly? 14 Likes

The man be like baby I go chop you pieces 5 Likes

Spoilt couple 7 Likes

I swear down! I swear down! 1 Like

No be small spoilage No be small spoilage 2 Likes

Zero chills Zero chills 4 Likes

As innnn... As innnn...

their potbellies sha





Wife - mini potbelly



Husband - 20 weeks gone! Wife - mini potbellyHusband - 20 weeks gone! 21 Likes 1 Share

He'z eating watery punany...if not watery, Y watermelon? y not orange...shez givin him BJ...we all knw how valuable cucumber has become to ladies..spoilt couple 10 Likes

Be nice

Today is sunday



The Lady is beautiful Be niceToday is sundayThe Lady is beautiful 3 Likes

Was noticing just the man's before your comment. Was noticing just the man's before your comment. 1 Like

LOL



100%



But ermmm...Orange is watery as well finally



I think the watermelon mirrors the "eating" thing well LOLBut ermmm...Orange is watery as well finallyI think the watermelon mirrors the "eating" thing well 2 Likes

I think the watermelon mirrors the "eating" thing well Yes buh d Orange still stand fr boobs na ...boobs way get milk Yes buh d Orange still stand fr boobs na ...boobs way get milk

Showing you how dey will chop each oda na......Ha!!!!! Op na wah 4 you o, you self done spoil 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nairaland ADMINS fit say...



Prewedding photos of two nairalanders.











Just for FP's sake 3 Likes

DAMN

Woli sule and otobo

They are eating fruit and vegetable simple. Or what else are you thinking?

Concept iyaff finish

ok

Simple!!!

Guy: I go chop u die

Girl: chidinma dey learn work oooo 1 Like

E be like na 1 whole watermelon the guy swallow put for that belle but for the girly that swell for hin belle na from swallowing too much cum 1 Like

lol









Can't wait to do Okro soup vs Ogbono soup with wiffy using Garri as test swallow

Repulsive, 1 Like