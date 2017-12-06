₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Joelsblog(m): 7:39pm
A Nigerian busty Instagram user, Baeizbae is under fire facing a couple of accolades to her name for her bustiness while other Nigerian ladies called her names, the lady not bothered labeled herself the President of Watermelon Breast Association, so if you are a Nigerian lady with big boobs you have a President to look up to...
So guys what do you think about the trending president of WBA, is she a Wife Material or Milk factory for you or not?
News by Joelsblog:https://joelsblog.com.ng/i-am-the-president-of-watermelon-breast-association-wba-nigerian-busty-lady-says/
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by amamahdaniel(m): 7:41pm
Boobs so big, e dey front but u go dey see am for back too....
4 Likes
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Olalan(m): 8:04pm
Am still amazed at how guys fancy sight like this, she's beautiful thou but flaunting her breast is a no no.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by ariyebaba(m): 8:16pm
Heyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy !!!
Oh lalalalalalaalal !!!
I love boobs......................
But this one pass ma level
thank you for sharing
lol
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Smarty98(m): 8:48pm
Cowbell our milk!!!
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:27pm
I am the President of Milk Extractors Association of Nigeria (M.E.A.N)
Different headline...same pictures, these bloggers!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:47pm
That is a lie that youth corper's own is still the biggest.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by adisabarber(m): 10:04pm
If you suck this breast and you no belch, you fit get constipation
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by youngsahito(m): 10:18pm
na when old u go know say na load ur carry 4 chest.keep shining ur teeth
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Justpassingby2(m): 10:49pm
J
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by uriellister: 10:49pm
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Raiyell: 10:50pm
Braless, her mammaries will have a droop of more than 25 inches.
That is enough length to cover her torso and reach her knees.
Not recommended for anyone (man or woman) who wishes to live long.
However, expert knowledge on the matter suggests once in a month suck and play with these gargantuan mammaries will increase lifespan by more than 15 years when owner is under 31 years old.
In all there are some benefits, but when controlled for age, the risk of sudden death for partakers of the subject Mammaries increases exponentially.
Dr. Raiyell
Director General,
Global sexual wellness Institute.
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by RogueX: 10:50pm
Na wa... no need to suck, just put your head in the middle and be playing with it.
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by PearlStreet(m): 10:50pm
Since Buhari came, everything is just going up, going up, even bobby!
It's like Lie Mohammed added Slay Queens to the 12 million jobs Buhari has created.
See Bobby looking like what they use to shock trailer. Chai!
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by labake1(f): 10:51pm
Suffering but smiling
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Moreoffaith(m): 10:51pm
Eleda o...supply me just 30 glasses of cold juice..
How much last abeg.
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Dsholla: 10:51pm
orisirishi
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Sugar97(f): 10:52pm
Lol...indeed
I can only imagine her struggles...
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by talk2rotman(m): 10:52pm
oriyami ooooo
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by MorataFC: 10:52pm
P for problem
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by lilfreezy: 10:52pm
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by OVA200(m): 10:53pm
A
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Carlyboi(m): 10:53pm
Too much of everything is BAD!!!
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Zamad(m): 10:53pm
ERU
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by MorataFC: 10:53pm
youngsahito:gbam
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by RealDannie(m): 10:53pm
No comment *walks outta thread*
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Mandynews(f): 10:54pm
Good for her
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by colossus91(m): 10:54pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:Secretary seconded your motion
1 Like
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by jbreezy: 10:54pm
K
|Re: Meet Baeizbae, "The President Of Watermelon Breast Association Of Nigeria" by Oziahete(m): 10:54pm
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every one's opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.
