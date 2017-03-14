₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by emmanuel596(m): 12:17pm
Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is scheduled to appear before the senate tomorrow Wednesday March 15th, for screening. The senate rejected Magu’s nomination on December 15th last year following a a security report by the DG of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, that accused Magu of high-handness and alleged involvement in some corrupt practices. President Buhari resubmitted Magu’s name for screening to the senate in January this year.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Keneking: 12:26pm
Great, we hope its gonna be amazing appearance
Please who are the Senators - he would be meeting? Their names would be sufficient for record purposes.
Then we can whistle-blow immediately it turns negative
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by emmanuel596(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by DropShot: 1:41pm
I said it before that this current Senate, just as those before it, is a bunch of chest-beating noise makers.
They're known for bullying people for frivolous reasons and selfish ends.
This time around they've jammed their match in PMB. Had PMB not been resolute/determined, he would have replaced Magu with another less upright person to their delight.
Magu has proved to be uncompromising and deadly at the same time, so they're scared of him.
Useless thieves taking more than N 36 million monthly each without contributing much to Nigeria.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by smartmey61(m): 1:41pm
nice
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by lomaxx: 1:42pm
Queen takes Bishop.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by caxfar: 1:43pm
smartmey61:again
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by fizzy94(m): 1:43pm
We're watching
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by CodeineSKroches: 1:43pm
Na by force
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:43pm
The Nigerian Senates are the major problem of Nigeria.
They don't know their left from their right.
They are incompetent and lack orderliness.
Always looking for PMB to blame for their WOES.
Has Magu being exonerated Why the sudden change of mind Why take back your vomit Is Magu the only competent guy for the job
You need to explain to the public whose interest you represent if not
I am ashamed of these set of senators
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by ayatt(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Angelb4: 1:44pm
I'm an Ibo,
Magu should jail Ekweremadu
Magu should jail Fani Kayode
Magu should jail Godswill Akpabio
Magu should jail Markarffi for flouting court orders, Sheriff is our Chairman
Magu should jail Emmanuel Uduagha
Magu should not jail Namadi Sambo,
he has already jailed himself.
He was invisible as Vice President, he has now become a ghost since leaving office.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by bewla(m): 1:45pm
On to d nest one
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Terror666: 1:45pm
good for them
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by SUPOL(m): 1:46pm
The result of d closed door meeting with Saraki n dogara today at d state house. Finally he will be confirmed
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by jbcul4ril(m): 1:46pm
Bottom-line, he will be confirmed
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by samhay: 1:46pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by koladebrainiac(m): 1:53pm
WETIN THIS MAN DO THEM.. I MEAN BUKOLA IS NOT CLEAN NOW
BUKOLA N DINO MELAYE SHOUTING UPANDAN THAT THE CORRUPTION TRIAL THEY ARE FACING IS WITCH HUNTING
NOW THIS MAGU TOO IS BEING WITCH HUNTING ABI
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Chipappii(m): 1:56pm
Angelb4:
Igbo not Ibo.
Try n correct it next time, maybe some dumbos will actually believe you then.
He should jail Ibori shaa
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by supaclean: 1:59pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Qyubee(m): 2:06pm
Hope he's appearing in uniform too?
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by AngelicBeing: 2:10pm
DropShot:
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by olorilo: 2:25pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Ghokes(m): 2:34pm
After Nuhu Ribadu, only Magu can be said to have put looters under check while heading the EFCC
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by mckazzy(m): 2:35pm
[b][/b]what will now happen after the screening; confirmation or return his name back to the presidency for renomination?
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by vedaxcool(m): 2:41pm
they must confirm magu whether them like am or not.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by QuietHammer(m): 2:42pm
Maguun, wetin you do these people?
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by Day169: 2:42pm
This is a tough call I fear. ..
The Senate, as I know it, is the last fortress for dubious people in government. With the Executive and Judicial arms of government undergoing some form of cleansing, the Legislature is what remains.
With many of them having skeletons of various sizes in their cupboards, self preservation will be last resort to survival. Hence, a tough one I say.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening by ogunsj: 2:47pm
CodeineSKroches:YES.
