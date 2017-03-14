Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Magu To Appear Before Senate On Wednesday For Screening (3831 Views)

http://ogashub.com.ng/efcc-acting-chairman-ibrahim-magu-to-appear-before-senate-for-second-screening/ Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is scheduled to appear before the senate tomorrow Wednesday March 15th, for screening. The senate rejected Magu’s nomination on December 15th last year following a a security report by the DG of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, that accused Magu of high-handness and alleged involvement in some corrupt practices. President Buhari resubmitted Magu’s name for screening to the senate in January this year.





Please who are the Senators - he would be meeting? Their names would be sufficient for record purposes.



Mynd44





I said it before that this current Senate, just as those before it, is a bunch of chest-beating noise makers.



They're known for bullying people for frivolous reasons and selfish ends.



This time around they've jammed their match in PMB. Had PMB not been resolute/determined, he would have replaced Magu with another less upright person to their delight.



Magu has proved to be uncompromising and deadly at the same time, so they're scared of him.



Queen takes Bishop.

smartmey61:

We're watching

Na by force

The Nigerian Senates are the major problem of Nigeria.

They don't know their left from their right.

They are incompetent and lack orderliness.

Always looking for PMB to blame for their WOES.



Has Magu being exonerated Why the sudden change of mind Why take back your vomit Is Magu the only competent guy for the job



You need to explain to the public whose interest you represent if not



I am ashamed of these set of senators

I'm an Ibo,

Magu should jail Ekweremadu



Magu should jail Fani Kayode



Magu should jail Godswill Akpabio



Magu should jail Markarffi for flouting court orders, Sheriff is our Chairman



Magu should jail Emmanuel Uduagha



Magu should not jail Namadi Sambo,

he has already jailed himself.

He was invisible as Vice President, he has now become a ghost since leaving office.

The result of d closed door meeting with Saraki n dogara today at d state house. Finally he will be confirmed

Bottom-line, he will be confirmed

Samhay is typing

WETIN THIS MAN DO THEM.. I MEAN BUKOLA IS NOT CLEAN NOW





BUKOLA N DINO MELAYE SHOUTING UPANDAN THAT THE CORRUPTION TRIAL THEY ARE FACING IS WITCH HUNTING



NOW THIS MAGU TOO IS BEING WITCH HUNTING ABI 1 Like

Igbo not Ibo.

Try n correct it next time, maybe some dumbos will actually believe you then.



He should jail Ibori shaa



Hope he's appearing in uniform too?

After Nuhu Ribadu, only Magu can be said to have put looters under check while heading the EFCC

[b][/b]what will now happen after the screening; confirmation or return his name back to the presidency for renomination?

they must confirm magu whether them like am or not. they must confirm magu whether them like am or not.

Maguun, wetin you do these people?

This is a tough call I fear. ..

The Senate, as I know it, is the last fortress for dubious people in government. With the Executive and Judicial arms of government undergoing some form of cleansing, the Legislature is what remains.

With many of them having skeletons of various sizes in their cupboards, self preservation will be last resort to survival. Hence, a tough one I say. 1 Like