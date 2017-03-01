₦airaland Forum

NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:01pm
Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) staged a jamboree "solidarity rally" to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back from medical vacation on Tuesday.

They also urged the president to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in Abuja.

Photo Credits: Buhari Sallau

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/nycn-youths-stage-solidarity-rally-to.html

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Alleviating: 3:07pm
sad
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Vicboi1(m): 3:08pm
I bet you that many of them don't know why they are there

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by malware: 3:26pm
I WAS THERE tongue grin

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by malware: 3:26pm
Vicboi1:
I bet you that many of them don't know why they are there


I WAS THERE AND I KNOW WHY I WENT THERE.

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by malware: 3:27pm
seun move this to FP before I....................................... greet u again grin grin

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by iambijo(m): 3:27pm
Who cares

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ZombieTERROR: 3:35pm
Vicboi1:
I bet you that many of them don't know why they are there
They know why they went there
To celebrate being unemployed
To celebrate a man who promised no overseas medical vacation for government during campaign
To celebrate a man who has nothing to show since taking over power
They know why they went there
To be one thousand naira richer
God bless Nigerian youths

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ZombieTERROR: 3:36pm
malware:
I WAS THERE tongue grin

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Keneking: 3:38pm
Photo Credits: Buhari Sallau grin grin grin
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ISDKING: 3:38pm
What type of nonsense is this ? If Buhari had given them job as he promised, they would have done this exhibition of stupidity. See how govt is using their number 6 to achieve their aim, rendering them jobless and using them as political tools in a negative manner.

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:38pm
I remember Abacha's 1 Million Man March

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by heryurh(m): 3:39pm
Hh
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ephen19(m): 3:39pm
Including the ones that were wishing him dead abi

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ephi123(f): 3:39pm
What kind of ignorance is this

Solidarity for what exactly?! What has this man achieved, what?

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 3:39pm
Enough with this welcome back thingy
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by bedspread: 3:40pm
IF THE YOUTHS OF THIS GENERATION CAN STILL BE DECIEVING THEMSELVES DUE TO LITTLE INDUCEMENTS HERE AND THERE, AND INDILGING IN NONSENSE IN THE NAME OF POLITICS, I WONDER THE POLITICAL HOPE FOR THIS NATION!!!

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by kachi7021(m): 3:40pm
Nonsense

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by vickertony(m): 3:41pm
unclezuma:
I remember Abacha's 1 Million Man March
Baba you don old oogrin

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by jeje123(m): 3:41pm
Nigerians!!!
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Moneyyy: 3:42pm
Jobless people
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:42pm
vickertony:
Baba you don old oogrin

I remember not getting paid .... grin grin grin grin

Kanu Daniel (God go continue to punish you wherever you hide...)

Anyways who cares, I'm just here to burn time.

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 3:42pm
smh for zombies
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by ogregs: 3:42pm
This guy is representing himself and his family, definitely not the youths affected by Buhari's poor policies
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 3:43pm
lubbishhh.....wen dey ought to be in there place of business being productive, dem dey constitute nuisance..

even baba in his state he's attending to office work....

confused uth...
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by sebe97: 3:43pm
malware:
seun move this to FP before I....................................... greet u again
you dey play with ban

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 3:43pm
Even Robert Mugabe still got millions of supporters...
So, all these solidarity rallies they are doing upandan do not change the fact that President Buhari does not have the intellectual capacity to lead a 21st century Nigeria. It doesn't change the fact that he is a blaady,unrepentant tribalist and a tyrant

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by bedspread: 3:44pm
malware:


I WAS THERE AND I KNOW WHY I WENT THERE.
ABEG TELL THIS HONORABLE HOUSE WHY U WERE THERE?
Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 3:45pm
unclezuma:
I remember Abacha's 1 Million Man March

Same venue. Same month.

Re: NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:47pm

Happy to know that people who re void of hate re beginning to appreciate the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria in past 2 decades.






God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari


God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria


May the Almighty grant you the strength and wisdom to rule till 2023.

