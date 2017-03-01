Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) (5111 Views)

They also urged the president to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in Abuja.



Photo Credits: Buhari Sallau



I bet you that many of them don't know why they are there 15 Likes

I WAS THERE 3 Likes 1 Share

Vicboi1:

I WAS THERE AND I KNOW WHY I WENT THERE. I WAS THERE AND I KNOW WHY I WENT THERE. 10 Likes 4 Shares

seun move this to FP before I....................................... greet u again 1 Like

Who cares 1 Like

Vicboi1:

I bet you that many of them don't know why they are there They know why they went there

To celebrate being unemployed

To celebrate a man who promised no overseas medical vacation for government during campaign

To celebrate a man who has nothing to show since taking over power

They know why they went there

To be one thousand naira richer

malware:

I WAS THERE 21 Likes

What type of nonsense is this ? If Buhari had given them job as he promised, they would have done this exhibition of stupidity. See how govt is using their number 6 to achieve their aim, rendering them jobless and using them as political tools in a negative manner. 4 Likes

I remember Abacha's 1 Million Man March 8 Likes

Hh

Including the ones that were wishing him dead abi





Solidarity for what exactly?! What has this man achieved, what? What kind of ignorance is thisSolidarity for what exactly?! What has this man achieved, what? 3 Likes

Enough with this welcome back thingy

IF THE YOUTHS OF THIS GENERATION CAN STILL BE DECIEVING THEMSELVES DUE TO LITTLE INDUCEMENTS HERE AND THERE, AND INDILGING IN NONSENSE IN THE NAME OF POLITICS, I WONDER THE POLITICAL HOPE FOR THIS NATION!!! 11 Likes

Nonsense 2 Likes

unclezuma:

Nigerians!!!

Jobless people

vickertony:

Baba you don old oo

I remember not getting paid ....



Kanu Daniel (God go continue to punish you wherever you hide...)



Anyways who cares, I'm just here to burn time. 3 Likes

smh for zombies

This guy is representing himself and his family, definitely not the youths affected by Buhari's poor policies

lubbishhh.....wen dey ought to be in there place of business being productive, dem dey constitute nuisance..



even baba in his state he's attending to office work....



confused uth...

malware:

seun move this to FP before I....................................... greet u again you dey play with ban you dey play with ban 1 Like

Even Robert Mugabe still got millions of supporters...

So, all these solidarity rallies they are doing upandan do not change the fact that President Buhari does not have the intellectual capacity to lead a 21st century Nigeria. It doesn't change the fact that he is a blaady,unrepentant tribalist and a tyrant 1 Like

malware:





I WAS THERE AND I KNOW WHY I WENT THERE. ABEG TELL THIS HONORABLE HOUSE WHY U WERE THERE? ABEG TELL THIS HONORABLE HOUSE WHY U WERE THERE?

unclezuma:

Same venue. Same month. Same venue. Same month. 1 Like